The Milwaukee Bucks Have Reportedly Hired Former Hawks Coach Mike Budenholzer

05.16.18 31 mins ago

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks were the most coveted job opening in the NBA when this offseason began, so it’s no surprise that their search focused on well-regarded, experienced candidates.

After the Raptors fired Dwane Casey, they found themselves with competition for the league’s top candidates, mainly former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, who was one of Toronto’s top targets. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Bucks had won out on the battle for Budenholzer, reaching an agreement with the former Hawks head man and Spurs assistant.

