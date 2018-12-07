The Bucks Are Sending Matthew Dellavedova Back To The Cavaliers For George Hill

Associate Editor
12.07.18

Getty Image

The last time Matthew Dellavedova was on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the feisty point guard played a role in the team’s run to an NBA championship. He managed to parlay that into a lucrative deal with the Milwaukee Bucks during the summer of 2016, but this season, his minutes have fallen off significantly.

The solution: Just send him back to Cleveland. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Bucks will send Dellavedova to the Cavs as part of a package that will net the team veteran point guard George Hill and swingman Sam Dekker.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGeorge HillMatthew DellavedovaMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP