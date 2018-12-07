Getty Image

The last time Matthew Dellavedova was on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the feisty point guard played a role in the team’s run to an NBA championship. He managed to parlay that into a lucrative deal with the Milwaukee Bucks during the summer of 2016, but this season, his minutes have fallen off significantly.

The solution: Just send him back to Cleveland. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Bucks will send Dellavedova to the Cavs as part of a package that will net the team veteran point guard George Hill and swingman Sam Dekker.