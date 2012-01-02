Minnesota Stops Their Losing Streak At 18; Kobe Bryant Shoots The Lakers Into A Loss

Minnesota has finally won a game. Dating back to the end of last season, the Wolves were on an 18-game losing streak before surprising Dallas yesterday, 99-82. For all of the highlights and optimism they’ve provided so far this year, it’s a little weird they lasted 294 days in-between wins, and it’s probably even crazier that when they finally did get the W, it came against the reeling defending champs. Minnesota didn’t just beat Dallas. They ran right through them. Kevin Love was the best player on the court, dropping 25 and 17 and even making five threes (Dirk would be proud with the way this man is shooting.). Dallas meanwhile didn’t score in the game’s final five minutes and let Ricky Rubio (14 points, seven assists) show out all night long. At one point, the color guys said “Rubio is like a pick-and-roll samurai. He just slices and dices you up.” The T’wolves are clearly 20 times better when he’s on the floor. He checks in and Minnesta’s offense goes into overdrive. Now someone just needs to get Rick Adelman to give away Luke Ridnour‘s minutes … On the other side, Dallas got DESTROYED on the glass (minus-19) and have a bunch of guys who either have nothing left (Vince Carter) to give or don’t seem to want to give anything (Lamar Odom). Not exactly the best title-defending start … Kobe Bryant (16 points) didn’t have a great weekend. After chucking his way through a miserable 6-for-28 game yesterday in the Nuggets’ 99-90 win over L.A., that left Bryant 12-for-46 from the field in his last two games. In what has become a theme for the Lakers at times over the past year and a half, Pau Gasol (20 points, 11 rebounds) and particularly Andrew Bynum (18 points, 16 rebounds) didn’t get the ball enough late despite having a couple of great games. There was a brief sequence late in the fourth that summed it all up for L.A. With the score tied in the final two minutes, Kobe missed a three. Ty Lawson stole the rebound away from Metta World Peace and then found Danilo Gallinari on the break for a dunk. Then two possessions later, Kobe forced it, got caught in a trap and then threw it away. Everyone stepping aside for Bryant happened way too often over the final five minutes. If it wasn’t for foul trouble or getting ignored, Bynum could’ve put together one of those stat sheet-breaking nights (He only played 28 minutes.). On the other side, the Nuggets were coming from all angles even before their game-ending 11-0 run. Gallinari led them with 20 points, but they had six players score at least a dozen, and three of those came off the bench. Dating back to the start of last season, the Nuggets are now an insane 16-1 at home when their opponents came in on a back-to-back … On a positive note for the Lakers, Kobe did reach 28,000 career points during the game … When fans start chanting for Brian Scalabrine in the third quarter, then you know it’s bad. The Bulls smoked Memphis 104-64 on a night where pretty much everything that could’ve gone wrong did go wrong for the Grizz. In the first quarter, O.J. Mayo collided with Zach Randolph and the big man went down hard. Even as he walked off under his own power, some speculated that he had torn his ACL. Luckily, it sounds much less severe. Despite losing Z-Bo early, Memphis embarrassed themselves. The third quarter was a joke; It seemed like the Grizz were stuck on 32 points for a five or six minute stretch. In the third quarter. You had Josh Davis out there throwing up terrible threes, Mayo shooting ridiculous bricks and Jeremy Pargo dribbling out entire shot clocks. It’s so bad in Memphis right now that they had to re-sign Hamed Haddadi … Charlotte might’ve been even worse, but at least they have excuses. One, they were supposed to suck (REALLY suck). Two, they played the Heat. Big excuse. Miami beat the Bobcats up and down for 48 minutes, and had five guys (Chris Bosh, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Norris Cole & Mario Chalmers) score at least 16 in their 129-90 win. We loved Corey Maggette‘s (who didn’t make a single shot) postgame reaction: “Tonight was a night where we just did not get it done.” Ya think? … Keep reading to hear about Rajon Rondo’s domination of Washington …
Rondo started off good last year too, even getting MVP talks from people who had consumed bad drugs.
I'm going to be called a hater, but how do Laker fans still have Kobe's back when he costs the team losses like this? Why can't anyone, like, maybe the fucking coach, reel him in and let him know that his hands and wrist are a mangled pile of last week's roast beef
If Fat Zach has an ACL tear, I’d throw down any amount of money on him gaining an extreme amount of weight before he comes back. Smoking lbs of weed + not moving + boxes of Krispy Kreme = Super Fat Zach.
Mo Williams, though he was the most undeserving allstar ever, doesn’t look too bad with the Clips. If he restrains his idiotic jacking, and removes that jesus dog tattoo on his shoulder (by far the worst tattoo I’ve seen on an nba player), then he might end up being aight for the Clips.
Fuck flopping, and fuck Rondo!
The Lakers should be on the horn with Emperor Stern right now to use pau, their trade exception and other bad contracts (Blake+Walton) for a cousins/jimmer/Thompson/Garcia package to make up for getting hosed out of Paul…
Let me guess… Cousins wants to be traded to a contender. LMFAO. Send him to the D-League.
LOLZ @ SUPER FAT ZACH!
Its just 5 games in but so far Ryan Anderson is doing a very nice job as Orlando’s full-time starting PF. He’s putting it up like Rashard was supposed to for about $15M less…
control you get called a hater because you love talking about every bad game kobe has. this one is justified, but not everytime the lakers lose or everytime kobe takes a bad shot you have an input on it, that’s why it’s looked at as hating. which it is. and to solidify my claim, you say the REAL kobe is the one tha tplayed last night…..speechless. i literally spit out the cereal in my mouth laughing at that line.
anyway, damn, i watched that entire lakers game, my eyes need to recover from the bad basketball, mostly due in part to mr bryant. wow. disgusting shooting, every shot looked terrible. every shot look bad. every shot it looked like kobe was trying to shoot himself out of his slump, but ended up shooting the team’s chances at a win.
he’s allowed a game like that. he’s kobe. what makes kobe KOBE though is that he can have a game like that and still not phase his play the next month nor do his teammates lose faith in him. and he has quite the resume to back this claim.
did kobe forget bynum has come back to the team? sheesh
-.- at Antawn jamisons stats.
@ buffalo brave, the Lakers WERE hosed lol BUT i still think the current team is fine
even recently carmelo still has that trade on his mind and last week said that he thinks it was WRONG that stern vetoed the trade. he went on to say that paul SHOULD BE A LAKER.
guess that hornets/lakers trade is STILL BEING TALKED ABOUT even though it feels like it happened years ago. interesting….. it just WON’T GO AWAY.
it’s too big a controversy to disappear so easy. btw, how are the hornets doing? i really don’t know, i just know eric gordon hasn’t been helping much due to injury.
So LeBron finally got Delonte’s blessing? HAHA
Cousins for Blatche (plus some to make it work) looks like a good fit. John Wall wouldn’t mind that deal happening, for sure.
here’s another reason why the lakers will be fine…like dime mentioned, kobe went 12-46 in shot attempts. not many team can have their main man shoot like that and go 1-1 record wise while having that second game within grasp. i love that perspective. just hope it doesnt happen again. 12-46 and they still coulda won both games. lovely!
I give props to Kobe when he plays good, dropped like 2 paragraphs of praise on the guy when he wasn’t in selfish mode. Maybe someone SHOULD call the guy out, why the fuck is he so untouchable? Maybe he SHOULD let a game like that phase him, so he realizes that maybe he should pass to the guys who are in middle of putting up 20/10 and destroying the other team’s front line.
If LeBron fucks up and loses a game, people will never drop it, the guy is still getting flack for games where he was passive in fucking Cleveland. Kobe can go on a streak where his selfishness results in losses or near losses for 7 or 8 games out of 10, and people just say “oh, it’s just Kobe, he’s like jesus without the beard! I hear he turns gatoraid into wine before each game!”. Fuck that noise, the guy is a great player, but he murders his team sometimes for no reason at all. The guy wants another ring, he better come down to reality and get his team going, THEN get himself going.
so control, are you more upset that he had a bad game? because, it just seems like the core of your angst stems from the fact you feel that not enough people get on him for having bad games. are you just trying to balance things out by getting on him yourself? it sort of seems like you are looking for justice. like you feel it’s your duty to bring awareness to kobe’s bad side. like, you aren’t feeling the same way a Lakers fan feels seeing the lakers lose or kobe shoot bad, but you are complaining about his bad game. it’s not like you are a fan yourself so i guess maybe you just want to shake some sense into people. if kobe got the lebron treatment, do you think you would still write negatives on kobe? maybe not, because then maybe you’d feel that your job is being done.
to be fair though, lebron only got treated the way he treated now only within the last couple seasons excluding skip bayless. lebron could do NO wrong as a cavalier outside of hitting clutch shots. do you know there was a time lebron WALKED OFF THE COURT ON HIS TEAMMATES during the 4th quarter in anger because the fucked up a chance at winning the game? he abruptly left the game and walked to the locker room. that was only a story for about an hour and people went back to hanging off his nuts. not me though
because they (cleveland cavs) fucked up a chance at winning the game? *
@Control
I think you and I both made the same statements after Kobes unselfish game. Dude played like a leader that game. Making the right plays. But we also said that it wasn’t likely that he’ll keep that up.
I watched the first quarter of the Lakers vs Nuggets game, It wasnt that bad at first. Bynum was causing major problems for Timofey (who i think got in foul trouble early) Kobe took a few heavily contested shots but it wasnt bad. Then I turn the game off and all hell breaks loose. Seriously I can’t believe Kobe still has fans in LA. If Derrick Rose ever started playing like that, I would hate the kid.
Speaking of DRose and the Bulls vs Grizz. or as I like to call it….”the reason why we had a lockout” a.k.a. “the $420Mill front court battle”
I expected a good game, but the Grizz without Mike Conley are terrible. They also need to start OJ Mayo. At least Ronnie Brewer (who started because Rip had a growing pull) looked good.
other game I watched some of was the Mavs vs T-Wolves.
Adlerman (yes i’ll keep spelling it wrong) just has no idea what he’s doing when it comes to game management.
Here’s my problem
3rd quarter. TWolves up by 11pts. Dallas begins to go on a run. The leads comes down, 9pts. then 7pts, then 5pts. Timeout by TWolves. 3pts lead, then 2pt lead.
FINALLY SUBSTITUTION RUBIO FOR RIDNOUR.
Why is this important? During the Mavs run the TWolves were taking terrible shots (Ridnour, Beasley, Randolph especially) and were turning the ball over. Basically everything a good PG would fix. Once Rubio checks in, he nails a 3 and gets a couple FTs and changes the whole game.
I mean any coach knows, when you have a young team and a veteran team is making a run on you, you call a timeout asap. not when the lead gets down to 5.
anyway. Watching this game, I think i have a new favorite big man in the NBA. Kevin Love. Kid reminds me of Rodman, Bird, and Pippen the way he just has a knack for the ball. Not only that, hes just so savvy during the game. I’ll be tuning in to more TWolves games (until the NBA package is no longer free) just to watch KLove and the boys.
You don’t know what you are talking about kid (again). I thought there was a new beebs in the house, one that wasn’t such an offensive idiot, guess not.
I don’t know why you are getting on me about what I say about Kobe, the major problem Kobe has is his nuthugging fans, and you are proving that point right now. Can’t say anything negative about Kobe without white knight motherfuckers rallying to the war cry and getting all stressed and pressed. Here are the facts son: Kobe fucked up, lost the game for his team, he does this often. If you were a Laker fan, and not just crushing hardcore on Kobe’s junk, you’d be even more pissed off about it than I am. He ain’t costing MY team wins (cept when he dropped 81 on them).
You obviously weren’t here back when LeBron was a Cav, and your memory straight out sucks for the time you were here. LeBron was getting flack for walking off without shaking hands for YEARS here. Of course you aren’t hanging off LeBron’s nuts, you have a tight grip on Kobe’s apparently, probably why he’s getting divorced…his wife is all like “Why do you have this ugly mentally retarded child who wont stop talking senseless shit in your underwear licking on your cock 24/7? This ain’t gonna turn into some Michael Jackson bullshit is it?!?!?”. Laker fans should hate your fucking face, causing Kobe to get his shit divorced, making him hate his teammates on the court.
lolololol control lol. mj shit lol. i almost feel sorry for beiber he just gets abused and doesnt know it.
i never thought id see day rondo out shoots ray allen in a real game. except at free throw line he still sucks there. he could be a problem if he keeps it up but he wont.
my knicks need cousins! if he wants to come to a contender he should come here! i think we have some draft picks we can give or money or mike bibby!
After Jennings, Rubio shows that a year or two in the Euroleague as an excellent way to learn the PG position.
The Lakers centers really dominate the game vs most teams. They could ask Kobe to run the point (and take care of his fingers and wrist), instead of shooting acrobatic nonsense.
Im with control on this one. SOMEONE has to be able to check Kobe when he goes out of control like this (and im a huge Mamba fan). Biebs therez absolutely no way to defend this one. Bynum and Pau were beasting, get them the rock!!!
Dude doesn’t listen to ANYONE. therez a fine line between confidence and sheer arrogance. In fact, if he had had that sorta person from earlier in his career that he actually listens to then maybe we dont have to go thru this BS of waiting to see what version of Kobe shows up. DAMMIT. with that kinda talent, if he only had better decision-making i don’t think the debate about his GOAT status would be a debate. a bad day just got worse.
And cosign post #3. who the fluck does Cousins think he is? just coz of a decent showing in the no-defense rookie game last year?? got on the wrong side with me from the beginning with stories of how he wouldn’t lift weights at his draft combine sayin he doesn’t need to, so fuck him, send his ass to the D-League.
and dont let Cousins’ punk ass anywhere near my Lakers.
Mad as hell at KB right now
shit if i was hittin that nuthin else would matter.
It is just four games but the way Ricky Rubio controls the game reminds me of John Stockton.
Speaking of the Jazz. And I am a Utah fan for a very long time (I was a fan of Boston until the time the original Big 3 have all retired). I propose they go after DeMarcus Cousins if he really wants out of Sacramento.
Tried it on the ESPN Trade Machine and it worked.
Utah gets Cousins plus Mo Williams and Randy Foye from the Clipers. Sacramento gets Al Jefferson. The Clippers get Francisco Garcia from the Clippers and Raja Bell from the Jazz.
I think all three teams gets to be happy with that trade.
Utah goes full blown with its youth movement and have a starting unit of Williams, Josh Howard, Gordon Hayward, Derrick Favors, and Enes Kanter. Then they get to have Paul Milsap and Cousins coming off the bench.
Sacramento gets a legit big man in Jefferson that can post double double every night.
The Clippers solves its glut at the point guard position and adds a good wing player in Garcia and a defensive stopper in Bell.
@alf terrible trade man. Utah wouldn’t touch it with a barge pole.
First off DMC is a head-case who wouldn’t take coming off the bench well, he’d disrupt team chemistry (what’s left of it in Utah). They already have Milsap who right now brings more to the table than DMC without the drama. And they’re tryin to develop Kanter who could become a legit C down the road.
Clippers would rather have Mo than an ageing Bell and just-another-role player in Garcia. While undeserving of the All Star tag he’s still a very good player coming of the bench provided he doesn’t start bitching about it.
Sacto is the only team that would do that trade…and if DMC blows up down the road they look real stupid. there’s always that possibility even with his stinking attitude. and please don’t compare 4-game old Rubio to one of the greatest point guards of all time. just dont. Rubio hasnt done shit and i don’t understand the hype around this dude. He’s a poor man’s Rondo IMO
DeMarcus Cousins for Andray Blatche!
Spoiled brat for immature asshole
@ Franchise
Like I said it is only four games but there are already glimpses of how great a player he could be in the league. By the way, CNNSI three years ago said Rondo’s game is similar to Stockton.
The “fantasy” trade to me (I am right now pretending to be a GM) allows Utah to accelerate the development of its lottery picks and have a point guard who knows how to run the Jazz system. Heck, Mo Williams loved playing for Utah. The Jazz will then still be be armed with the trade exception from the Memo Okur trade. As for Cousins, they can always send him to the D-League if he becomes a problem.
As for the Clippers, Garcia is an equal at the very least to Randy Foye and Ryan Gomes while Bell is a veteran presence.
Go Wolves!
@alf apart from the defensive similarities i don’t see where the comparisons between Stockton and Rondo come from. Stock regularly shot above 50% FG (which is quite good for a PG), had double digit assist averages year in year out and wasn’t a douche like Rondo lol…Rondo is the proud owner of 40% shooting from the field, 20% 3pt FG last i checked. His shooting, while it seems to have improved this season, is atrocious. guys have been leaving him WIDE open and he still couldn’t capitalize.
Im still not touching your trade scenario if im Utah, banishing him to D-League if started acting up about being benched (which he would judging from his track record so far) would beat the purpose of trading for him in the first place. I say give Jefferson a chance. He’s proven that he can contribute, maybe even dominate.
As for your boy Rubio, he might pan out (im no hater) but let him become a starter first and average double digit assists in a month before we anoint him the next (fill in legendary flashy pass-first guard here). Jus sayin…
The Lakers could have easily lost both games to the Nuggets if Galinari didn’t choke on that layup on the first game. If Kobe wasn’t too preoccupied getting those 28k points, he would’ve realized that Bynum dropped 29 and 13 on the same opponent the night earlier.
Anyway lots of brutal losses tonight. Deron Williams should officially be put on suicide watch right now. His team just got blown out by the freaking Cavaliers.
This looks like the Kobe that played for Rudy Tomjanovich after Phil retired the first time. This season will not end well for the Lakeshow…
Lets face it everyone, Ridnour is a bench player. he is a good leader for the second unit but not one for your starters. Like i sai before i think i underestimated the kid but he literally has been a pro for like what, 6 years playing since he was 14? dude is legt and seems to know what he is doing. i think he is more of the euro version of steph curry as far as passing and knowing the game and making the right choices (his shot and athleticism is what i expected but i digress) ridnour doesnt need to start.
DMC is acting like a POS and needs to STFU. Who the hell is he to demand a trade? He has been playing fairly well but the kid is a headcase. He is Zach Randoplh 0.5 because he got problems but he dont produce the states that Zach did. Maybe he does want to go to Washington and play with his boy but that just adds more stupidity to the fight. as much talent as blatche has he is proving to me that he needs to playing in Europe somewhere and not in the NBA
Kobe really needs to trust his teammates more. Pau and Bynum surprising have been playing well, Pau even more so since he been wearing that damn shoulder brace. Some balls must have come with it as well. No leader of any team can shoot that horribly with out having the rebounding or assist states to back it up. I think it may ever get worse as his wrists flares up more and more.
Orlando is winning right now because Dwight is actually said fuck scoring and just getting rebounds and blocks while Ryan Anderson is shooting lights out but….
i would be concerned because your All-Star big man and quite possibly one of the top 5 players in the L is taking less than 15 shots per game. This team is living by the 3 and they will die by it. I have seen Hedo and J-Rich take some of the ugliest shots. Ryan and JJ have taken better less contested shots but man if i was dwight i would be pissed
Orlando has beaten
Houston, New Jersey, Charlotte, and now Toronto.
I wouldnt get too excited about them. Forcing Dwight to chase down offensive rebounds while his teammates senselessly jack 3pters all game long is NOT the formula to keeping your franchise center.
Dwight is trying to be a professional about this. Someone must’ve told him to shut up about trade talks and play his a$$ off so the GM could get the best value possible for him. Which is the smart move.
Hedo, Jameer, JRich, and Ryan Anderson are not bad guys, they are all solid player. But Orlando needs a star PG or wing player in order to be a championship team.
Kobe’s time in the role of lakers closer could just be coming to an end. He needs to figure out how to help them win without being the hero. All things must end.
I am all for people wanting out of Sacto, but Cousins is a bum. Hopefully he can start doing well, but a punk in HS, who was still a punk in college, is probably going to be a chump in the pros.
Dirk is just pacing himself…
Kobe is what he is at this point. Cousins is young, he can change. Kobe is on his last legs, dude isn’t going to change. The Lakers won a few rings with Kobe on the team, so it’s easy for Kobe fans to defend him with the “he HAS to do that because everyone else sucks” line, or the “all of his shots are with the shot clock going off” stuff. Kobe haters just hate him. Most announcers see that he can make everything easy for his teammates, but doesn’t always do it. I am a Kobe hater, but his hand/wrist is f’d up. Saw a couple of pictures of it and it looks swollen. I was going to say puffy, but I can’t without a voice in my head saying “Can’t stop. Won’t stop. Bad Boy baby! Eh eh. Eh eh.” so I try to keep it out of my vocabulary.
control vs Beib – Beibers of the world are what drive the controls of the world crazy. Everyone has bad games, it happens. Kobe’s bad games, the games where he screws his team up, come when he plays a selfish game. He plays games where he creates shots for everyone, spreads the ball around, and because he can do just about anything on the offensive end of the floor, the defense has to focus on him, the rest of the team gets easy baskets and get involved. If he has a bad game playing that way, the Lakers can still win. The other Kobe will just chuck, as Dime said, and the team can’t win those games if Kobe has a bad chucking game. Last night he had a bad chucking game, not just a bad game. Kobe’s 6-24 game against the Celtics was a bad game, but the Lakers won because he wasn’t just chucking. He had a bad game and they won. control sees the difference, Beiber refuses to acknowledge there is a difference. There are a ton of controls and Beibers out there.
under 2 minutes left, Blazers down 4, Chris Paul falls out of bounds, yet the ref gives him the timeout..Un- real…what a complete joke…
[www.youtube.com]
Check that shit bitches: comment section on Nov 25th, I called Rodman would be couching one of the stripper basketball teams. Too perfect a job for him to let it pass by. If they just let him drink and do blow on the bench he will be couching skanks until people realize there are a million more entertaining things to watch naked girls do then suck at basketball.
chicagorilla, the reason drose doesn’t play like kobe is because he can’t take the same shots as kobe. kobe is 6’6″ and he has more fluidity to his game. rose’s game is more herky jerky and he relies on his handles and speed and hops. kobe relies on his up fakes and pivots and ability to shoot over the defense anytime he wants.
franchise and control…..how am i defending kobe’s game yesterday? i was gonna respond civilly to you guys, but i don’t see the need anymore. if i were to be the first to say “idiot” and call you “nuthuggers” everyone would jump at me because my name is beiber. but since other people do it, it is looked at as comedy. i never defended kobe’s game. the only thing i said, is an awful game like this won’t hurt kobe’s psyche. like, he won’t go into the next game thinking “i am a bad basketball player” like it would so many other players. you know what,i won’t explain myself to you guys, i was going to, but it is hard to talk back to people who don’t give you that same respect, especially just because my name is beiber. how about you just reread my comments because i’m done.
and big island, no one here is saying what you saying in regards to defending kobe. you are just “pluging pre thought of lines” and i am not defending kobe. so you guys are very frustrating.
the funny thing is I WAS MAD AT KOBE! you guys just see me as a laker fan and want to throw me in the same boat as blind kobe followers. thats so crazy, it’s tough when people don’t even give your comments a chance and just assume what you WANT to say instead of what you ACTUALLY said. the worst part, is even when you tell them you weren’t doing one thing, THWEY GO OUT THERE WAY TO TWIST YOUR WORDS just to convince you and everyone else that ” no YES YOU DID try to say it this way” type crap. i don’t know where i said kobe had to do what he did yesterday. as i was watching that game i was yelling “give the ball to bynum!!” but noooo, im a crazy psycho kobe nut hugger here because simply i am a laker fan. thats so crazy. i cant win. ever here. which is why i know i get shit bcause of my name. if i had a name like john fox, or something witout so much issues to it, people would have actually seen that i was CRITICIZING KOBE BRYANT not defending him,. sheeshhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Woah buddy, take it easy! We aren’t attacking you man, just settle down some, you losing it a little bud. We are trying to help you man, don’t be pushing us away and attacking us! It’ll be alright lil’ buddy!
Lol, here we go He’s a CUTTER! Suicide watch for BNews.
Ship dumbass Cousins out to Cleveland or Toronto as punishment. Maybe even Charlotte and let him pull that shit on MJ. Coming out of UK and seeing his bullshit last year, I dont think this guy will still be in the league in 5 years.
Again, the Lakers need Howard, he commands the ball and will not go ignored as the two dumb towers. Those two are such fucking pussies, they should call for the ball and get in Bryant’s face…Kobe needs to stop this shit and pass those two the ball if they are going to be on the damn team. I would still trade both for Howard.
I hope Odom is happy. Bitched his way onto an even worse team that doesnt fit his style of play. I love how Cuban tries convincing himself this team is better than last year’s team. He is almost as delusional as Dan Gilbert. Yeah you have two career underachievers, a roster that gets older by the month, and you lost your center. Odom could have helped the Lakers but instead he is going to rot away in Dallas for two years, eventually be traded for younger talent on a shitty team like Minnesota, Washington, or Charlotte, and basically have a very dismal end to his pro career.
Beib, I was commenting on why there is a divide on Kobe. I used you and control as examples because you guys have been going back and forth. You said Kobe had a bad game, he did. control said he had a bad game, he did. It’s the TYPE of bad game he had. control said he went to the real Kobe: selfish jacker. You praise him for not letting that game have an effect on him moving forward. The thing is, it’s not the bad game that is the issue, it’s HOW KOBE PLAYED. You shrug it off as a bad game and he’ll bounce back. control says it’s the style he played and blasts Kobe for it. Funny thing is, you were saying Kobe was ugly as hell last night and control calls you a nuthugger. A couple of days ago, control had the highest praise for Kobe that anyone could and you call him a hater. You guys couldn’t find a way to share two $10 bills. You would want two 5’s, he would want a 5 and five 1’s, and then you would fight about who has a better ten dollars.
This is why I defined groups of guys as Beibers and as controls: Simply as a reference to point out how the two will never agree even if the point is pretty much the same. You could tell control he was a great guy and he would call you a little kid fag. He could tell you how he actually likes you and you would tell him quit attacking and nut hugging. control/Beiber = cats/dogs = oil/water = me/awesome.
but i am not in the same boat as the “beiber” you are describing, if kobe has a bad game i call him for it..
obviously control and them just realized i dint defend kobe and instead of admitting to their mistake they ignore it and make a suicide joke. lol
it’s funny how when some people realize they made a mistake you could tell they realize it because they don’t address that point, instead they make an uncalled for joke.
hey control, if you made a mistake, it would be mature of you to acknowledge it, instead of continuing to make jokes.
guys on dime, you guys all know if i was the one responding how control is acting today i would have 20 comments about how im immature. why is it okay for him?
and at big island, when did i call control a hater after he praised kobe? i dont remember that, but it wouldnt logically make too much sense anyhow. what exactly did i say in response to his “praise”
and a true hater remember everytime they give any little praise. like a bully remember the exact day and time he shares his candy because he almost never does it. so it’s not a surprise that control would bring up “BUT I DID praise kobe etc etc” because he has more fun making fun of kobe.
***if dallas keeps losing MAYBE that first round pick the lakers got for odom wouldn’t be so bad.
Obviously kobe shouldnt be shooting that much if hes not feeling it but we got 2 top of the line big men that should be eating up offensive rebounds morning noon and night. So no matter whos jacking we should be dominating the boards. And every coach knows and even if you play 2K, rebounds and turnovers are a key stat.
That being said, kobe still needs to figure out how to get them assist in every night. Maybe dont shoot, unless its a drive to the basket, until he gets 4 assists. Or dont even look to score until the 2nd half which hes done in previous seasons.
Lakers are still turning the ball over way too much. Im not sure if its the defense we’re facing or maybe they’re having to much fun in practice but either way they got to tone it down a bit and show some self control.
@biebs dude in one of your posts u said Kobe is allowed such games coz he’s Kobe. If that isn’t defending him i don’t know what is. Man up and stick to your guns.
control is almost always given a pass on here coz while his posts are profanity laced and he’s always cussin out Rondo or you, he still manages to get a pretty solid basketball point across. and it’s usually funny. you son were hella annoying while also trying to convince us of questionable hoops-analysis. thats the bieber we all think about when ur comments come up (ok at least as far as im concerned). thtz why u get bashed so bad. like i posted before u brought shit on yourself and it won’t go away that easy. but you are changing, i’ll give u that. after that hair-dryer experience u got a few smacks ago its been a much improved bieber..
so dont kill urself lol
And i wouldnt count on that 2012 pick amounting to too much. Dallas still has Dirk, Kidd and Terry. at some point they’ll remember that they’re the defending champs, figure out how to integrate Odom and Carter and win a bunch. That pick will be early 2nd Round at best. Still shaking my head at that trade happening.