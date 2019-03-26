Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves let go of Tom Thibodeau earlier this season in a move most anticipated from the moment the Jimmy Butler trade saga began.

By moving on from Thibs, the Wolves didn’t just lose their coach but also the president of basketball operations, and as such, they will face a pair of critical decisions this summer. GM Scott Layden has been running the front office in the interim, while Ryan Saunders has taken over as the interim head coach, but it seems highly unlikely both return next year.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Minnesota plans on turning over the front office to new leadership this summer but wants to retain Saunders as head coach. The name atop the Timberwolves’ list for their top front office position? That would be none other than current ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups, who spent two seasons in Minnesota in the early 2000s.