Minnesota Timberwolves

If you somehow weren’t aware, the final season of Game of Thrones will begin this Sunday, April 14, and fans are extremely excited about it.

Apparently someone high up with the Timberwolves is a big fan of the show and was able to make a collaboration happen between the team and show. On Tuesday morning, the team unveiled its rebrand for the buildup to the Season 8 premiere as the Minnesota Direwolves, a nod to the giant wolves that protect the Stark family.