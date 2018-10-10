The Timberwolves Reportedly Reached Out To The Rockets About A Potential Jimmy Butler Deal

10.10.18 30 mins ago

Getty Image

Despite the fact that we keep inching closer and closer to the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves still have not accommodated Jimmy Butler’s trade request. It remains to be seen if he’ll still be on the roster once the season kicks off, but following talks between the Wolves and the Miami Heat falling through, that seems like a real possibility.

The rumblings have been that there hasn’t been too much of a market for Butler beyond Miami, which makes sense, because giving up players and picks for someone who can hit free agency at the end of the year is awfully risky. Apparently, the Timberwolves think the Houston Rockets are the type of team that is willing to take this risk, because a report from Stefano Fusaro of ESPN indicates they reached out to their fellow Western Conference organization this week.

The catch: Minnesota’s asking price is a bit too steep, as Fusaro indicates the Wolves would like to get both Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker back in a deal for Butler, which doesn’t quite jive with what the Rockets would want to do.

