Getty Image

The Miami Heat have been considered the frontrunners in trade discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves for nearly two weeks, but we’ve yet to hear any details about what a package from Miami may look like.

We’ve done our best to guess what they might offer, but it remains to be seen what players and assets are on the table. More importantly, it’s up to the Timberwolves to decide what Butler’s value is and what they’ll demand from teams, and to this point, reports indicate the asking price is too high for most teams.

That is apparently the case with Miami as well, despite them being “aggressive” in acquiring Butler. On Wednesday night, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the two sides had made progress, but negotiations ultimately fell apart after Minnesota made a counter offer — and that a third team isn’t involved currently.