The Timberwolves Will Reportedly Workout Monta Ellis For Their Final Roster Spot

09.10.18 58 mins ago

Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one roster spot remaining after signing Luol Deng to a veteran minimum deal on Monday. Tom Thibodeau’s efforts to make Minnesota the 2011 TimberBulls has long been a joke around the NBA, but it’s slowly coming to fruition.

The final piece of the puzzle for Thibs is Joakim Noah, currently making $17 million a year with the Knicks who have exiled him and, possibly, could buy him out like they did Deng. As soon as the Deng signing was announced, everyone (including current Bull Bobby Portis) joked about Noah being next on the Wolves’ list.

Around The Web

TAGSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESmonta ellis

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 10 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP