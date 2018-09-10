Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one roster spot remaining after signing Luol Deng to a veteran minimum deal on Monday. Tom Thibodeau’s efforts to make Minnesota the 2011 TimberBulls has long been a joke around the NBA, but it’s slowly coming to fruition.

The final piece of the puzzle for Thibs is Joakim Noah, currently making $17 million a year with the Knicks who have exiled him and, possibly, could buy him out like they did Deng. As soon as the Deng signing was announced, everyone (including current Bull Bobby Portis) joked about Noah being next on the Wolves’ list.