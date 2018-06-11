Who The Minnesota Timberwolves Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

After being absent from the playoffs for a (very) long time, the Minnesota Timberwolves made their triumphant return to the postseason in 2017-2018. While things didn’t end the way Minnesota would have preferred, the Wolves made great strides in compiling 47 wins and, if not for an ill-timed injury to Jimmy Butler, the franchise may have posted a 50-win season with better positioning in the playoff pecking order.

Looking forward, the Wolves have some big-picture questions to address, from the future of Andrew Wiggins (and his monster contract) to a supporting cast that has quality parts but doesn’t necessarily fit perfectly with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler. The Wolves actually dealt their own 2018 first round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in an ill-conceived deal for Adreian Payne but, fortunately for Minnesota, the organization was able to extract a first round pick from Oklahoma City and will have picks at No. 20 and No. 48 to attempt to strengthen the roster.

It is tough to unearth a superstar without a pick in the top half of the first round but the Wolves should be seeking a specific archetype of a role player that can function well alongside Towns and Butler. With that said, here are a few options that could be available when Minnesota makes its selections on June 21.