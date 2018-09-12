Getty Image

Plenty of jokes have been made in the last few months about Tom Thibodeau’s desire to reunite his old Chicago Bulls squads on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Things really got ramped up last week, when Thibodeau brought Luol Deng into the fray after the forward parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Wolves now employ three members of the 2010-11 Bulls squad that won 62 games, as Deng joins Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson. These three join Jimmy Butler, who played with all of them on the Bulls when he came into the league the following season. The obvious follow-up to this is for Minnesota to bring in Joakim Noah — who despite his hard times in New York was outstanding in Chicago — but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Timberwolves don’t plan on acquiring Noah in the event he goes through his expected breakup with the Knicks in the coming weeks.