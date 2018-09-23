Getty Image

Every time a new report comes out regarding Jimmy Butler, it seems like things are becoming slightly crazier. The latest example of this dropped on Saturday night, as word dropped that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor — who wants the team to get something back for Butler — is making it clear that his front office has to get over their reservations about moving the All-Star guard.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Taylor isn’t just telling those below him on the Timberwolves food chain to listen to offers for Butler, he actually wants Minnesota to initiate conversations with other teams about making a move. This comes on the heels of a report that Taylor wants a move to happen sooner rather than later.