Miss Fanatic & NBA Launch Women’s Apparel & Accessories Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.14.13 5 years ago

Does your girl have a birthday coming up? If so, we have the perfect solution for you (at least if she actually cares about basketball). Just in time for Spring Break, Miss Fanatic, a fashion-forward women’s apparel company, has teamed up with the NBA to launch an exclusive collection for women.

The collection includes items for every NBA team, and is available in stores across the country (as well as online). The trendy pieces will be products that can be worn for a day at the beach and to a night out on the town. It’ll include swimwear, cover ups, and sequined leggings with eye-popping team logos.

Miss Fanatic was actually founded by a Orlando Magic dancer. To get hooked up, head over to Miss Fanatic’s online store. And if you’re just here for the pictures, here you go…

What do you think?

