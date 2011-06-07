Miss USA Contestants Want To Settle The NBA Finals

Lissette Garcia. Ana Christina Rodriguez. They may not play in the NBA, but stars they are. And with their states doing battle in the NBA Finals right now – Garcia is Miss Florida while Rodriguez is Miss Texas – the two took their Heat/Mavs rivalry to the Italian restaurant Buca di Beppo in Las Vegas. They will be preparing there for June 19: the 2011 Miss USA Pageant.

For now, someone needs to set this one-on-one up immediately. Who do I think would win? I might have to go with Miss Florida in a close finish. But check back with me tomorrow and I might have changed my mind.

Who would win?

