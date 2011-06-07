Miss USA Contestants Want To Settle The NBA Finals

#NBA Finals #Miami Heat
06.07.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Lissette Garcia. Ana Christina Rodriguez. They may not play in the NBA, but stars they are. And with their states doing battle in the NBA Finals right now – Garcia is Miss Florida while Rodriguez is Miss Texas – the two took their Heat/Mavs rivalry to the Italian restaurant Buca di Beppo in Las Vegas. They will be preparing there for June 19: the 2011 Miss USA Pageant.

For now, someone needs to set this one-on-one up immediately. Who do I think would win? I might have to go with Miss Florida in a close finish. But check back with me tomorrow and I might have changed my mind.

Who would win?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Miami Heat
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMagDimepieceMIAMI HEATMiss FloridaMiss Texasnba finals

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP