“MISSING” Poster For Deron Williams Right Outside Barclays Center

With Brooklyn’s season on the line tonight, someone threw up a “MISSING” poster of Deron Williams on a pole right outside the Barclays Center. Cold-blooded.

The identifying characteristic might actually be the best part. Make sure you’re looking for someone with a “messed up tattoo on right arm”.

At the moment, the Nets are up big and Williams is responding with 12 quick points. But he has not lived up to expectations in this series, averaging just 14 points per game on 43 percent shooting.

Where’s the best place to look for this missing person? He was last seen “getting a legendary coach fired in Salt Lake City, UT.” Ouch.

