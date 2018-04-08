Mitch Kupchak Has Reportedly Agreed To Become The Hornets New President And General Manager

04.08.18

Getty Image

It was never much of a secret who the Charlotte Hornets wanted to take over as their next general manager when Rich Cho was let go earlier this season. The immediate reports were that former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak was at the top of Michael Jordan’s list, and as so often was the case in Jordan’s basketball playing career, he will be getting what he wants.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kupchak had reached an agreement with Charlotte to take over as the team president and general manager.

