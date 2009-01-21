Mitchell and Ness All-Star Apparel

All-Star Weekend is right around the corner and everyone is trying to get in on the All-Star hype. Back in 1995 the NBA All-Star Game hit Phoenix, Arizona for the second time. The first time the All-Star Game hit Phoenix was 1975.

New York Knicks guard Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier was named the game’s MVP in an Eastern Conference win. ’95 was a very special one though. Eleven guaranteed future NBA Hall of Famers played in the February classic. Guys like Patrick Ewing, Joe Dumars, Scottie Pippen, and Reggie Miller suited up for the East while the West squad boasted names like Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, John Stockton, and David Robinson.

What’s even more amazing is that two players from that ’95 All-Star Game are still active in the League today. Ironically they are both on the Suns. Shaquille O’Neal and Grant Hill both suited up for the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell and Ness, you know the company that makes all the ol’ school throwbacks, decided to commemorate the ’95 All-Star Game just in time for the NBA’s 2009 installment. The shooting jacket and hat pictured above bare the logo from the 1995 All-Star Game. The jerseys they wore will always be a favorite of mine. The cactus along with the colors were bonkers.

What is your favorite All-Star Game unis?