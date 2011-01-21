Mitchell & Ness Opens Shop-In-Shop At UBIQ

Less than two months after opening their new flagship store in Philadelphia, Mitchell & Ness is making noise once again. This time, with the opening of a shop-in-shop in the city’s most iconic sneaker boutique, UBIQ. Taking over their 400-square-foot second floor, Mitchell & Ness will offer a variety of tees, jackets and an extensive collection of hats that you won’t want to miss. Also, we hear the two Philly heavyweights plan to add some collaborative apparel to the mix in the near future.

“UBIQ is Philadelphia’s premier destination for exclusive and limited-release sneakers and independent and urban clothing brands,” says Sean McKinney, President of Mitchell & Ness. “UBIQ and Mitchell & Ness share the same merchandising philosophy of offering unique, high-quality, limited-edition items, so the partnership is a natural fit.”

“We’ve carried a smaller offering of Mitchell & Ness merchandise, collaborated on events and hosted a pop-up shop in our store and have always found the brand to be successful with our client base,” says John Lee, owner of UBIQ. “Since opening just before Christmas, we’ve found customers to be excited about the Mitchell & Ness shop-in-shop and we are happy about the long-term partnership.”

Tonight, there’s an exclusive launch party going on at the shop with sounds from DJs Rich Medina and Prince Paul. If you want to stop by, the Mitchell & Ness shop-in-shop is located at UBIQ’s Center City store:

1509 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

215.988.0194

