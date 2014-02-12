Mitchell & Ness To Release Limited Edition Michael Jordan All-Star Game Jersey

Today, on the 25-year anniversary of the 1989 NBA All-Star Game, Mitchell & Ness announced it will be the exclusive maker of official NBA Michael Jordan jerseys now through the Fall/Holiday 2016 season. The line will begin this Friday with MJ’s limited edition 1989 NBA All-Star Game jersey.

Featuring historically accurate detailing and materials, each subsequent jersey will celebrate key moments and iconic performances from Jordan’s career. The jersey seen here will be the first to drop on Feb. 14, and will retail for $250 at the NBA Store Fifth Avenue in NYC, NBAStore.com, upperdeck.com, The Chicago Bulls Team Store at the United Center and the Mitchell & Ness Flagship Store in Philadelphia. Stay tuned for more details and check out the images here for a full look.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.