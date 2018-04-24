Mitt Romney Taunted Russell Westbrook After He Picked Up His Fourth Foul Against The Jazz (UPDATE)

04.24.18 51 mins ago

TNT

Russell Westbrook’s frenetic style of play is endearing to fans and people who like to watch players fill up box scores, but there is a very obvious downside to how it works. When Westbrook is off his game, it can be absolutely brutal, even to the point that it actively hurts the Oklahoma City Thunder as they try to win basketball games because he’s taken off the floor.

An example of that came on Monday night in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz. Westbrook scored 15 points, pulled down four rebounds, and dished out a trio of assists, but he saw himself head to the bench with 96 seconds left in the second quarter because he managed to pick up four fouls.

As you can see, the crowd in Utah became absolutely unglued as Westbrook made the long walk to his bench. Just look at the fans in Salt Lake City cheer … WAIT IS THAT MITT ROMNEY?

