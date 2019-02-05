Magic Rookie Mo Bamba Is Out Indefinitely With A Stress Fracture In His Left Leg

02.05.19 23 mins ago

The Orlando Magic have had an up and down season as we near the All-Star break, as they’ve been led to 22 wins by All-Star center Nikola Vucevic’s best season as a pro, but also struggled to put it all together in the form of consistent winning due to an imbalanced roster.

Orlando has a number of young big men on the roster, and fitting them all together is the biggest challenge for coach Steve Clifford moving forward. This year’s sixth overall pick, Mo Bamba, hasn’t had a great rookie campaign, but he was always considered the biggest project of the top tier of big men.

Bamba is averaging 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in just over 16 minutes per, but after missing Orlando’s win over the Nets on Saturday, the Magic announced Tuesday the rookie had been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left tibia and will be out indefinitely.

