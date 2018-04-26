Top Prospect Mo Bamba Would Have Loved A ‘Head Start’ In Jumping To The NBA From High School

#2018 NBA Draft
04.26.18 1 hour ago

Texas center Mo Bamba is on track to be a top-10 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to the point where he actually laughed when prompted about a potential return to Austin for a second season of college basketball. It is tough to blame the 7-footer for failing to see the upside in a potential second year of college and, in Bamba’s case, it appears he actually have would have preferred a jump to the highest level of the sport immediately following high school.

Bamba appeared on ESPN’s The Jump alongside Rachel Nichols, Byron Scott, and Tracy McGrady on Wednesday and the top prospect indicated that he “could have had a year of NBA development and had a year head start” before saying that “would love to have that opportunity if it was there for me.”

The 19-year-old likely isn’t alone in his thinking and, with that in mind, the question was posed to him just hours after an NCAA commission headlined by Condoleeza Rice recommended the end of the one-and-done rule. Of course, it has to be noted that the body making that recommendation can’t actually change a rule instituted by the NBA itself but Bamba is the latest to believe that simply bypassing the college game altogether would have been better for his on-court development.

