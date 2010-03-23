Mo Evans & Converse Open Gym Takes Over the ATL

Have you ever had to hop a fence just to get in a game of 1-on-1, or sneak into a gym to put up some extra shots? It seems like nowadays there aren’t a lot of places to just go and play ball anymore. But Converse is providing a solution to the problem; they’re unlocking gyms across the country and giving inner-city youth the opportunity to hoop it up in a safe and structured environment. And most importantly, the kids are having fun.

This past Saturday, Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Mo Evans assisted the Converse team with their latest Open Gym event at Morehouse College in Atlanta. 490 kids – from a wide range of skill levels – came through Archer Hall Recreation Center to showcase their skills in pickup games than ran all day. With Evans in the building, the energy level was high, as he was hands-on at the event monitoring the registration booth, throwing tip-offs for pickup games and speaking to the kids about his love for the game and the Open Gym program.

Although Converse’s Open Gym event primarily focuses on the basketball games, there were other activities available for the participants that truly enhanced the overall experience. They were able to customize their own t-shirts at the Converse Ice Cream Truck after a long day of playing ball. They were able to get fresh cuts at the Converse barbershop station. And Converse also provided a video booth where the kids got the chance to create 30 second videos talking about their time at Open Gym, along with photos giving them the opportunity to walk away with a keepsake of such a fun and memorable experience.

Atlanta was chosen as one of the locations to host the Open Gym event because the city is in the process of rebuilding their basketball scene. The kids who participated walked away with more than just haircuts and free Converse gear, they left the gym with a deeper passion for the game.

For more information and upcoming dates, visit www.converse.com/opengym.