Anybody who wrote off the Celtics as legit championship contenders when they were struggling through that middle section of the regular season shouldn’t be talking now. Although the C’s did lose in yesterday’s Game 1 of the conference semifinals to Cleveland, they more than proved they can run with LeBron‘s team and this won’t be an easy series … Rajon Rondo put up Deron Williams numbers in the first half alone, dropping 19 points and 8 assists before the break as Boston was in control. Rondo finished with 27 and 12, and did it on an efficient 7-for-10 from the field and 12-for-14 at the line. But he can’t hit a three, so he obviously stinks, right? … Anyway, the Celtics were up double-digits midway through the third quarter before Mo Williams went off. During a two-minute span, Mo (20 pts) scored 10 straight points, including a dunk in Paul Pierce‘s grill that might have been the first time he’s touched the rim since he was at Alabama. LeBron‘s casual acrobatic layup at the buzzer put the Cavs up one going into the fourth, and from there LeBron decided it: outscoring Pierce 12-3 in the quarter and sticking the dagger triple with about 20 seconds left … Only LeBron could put up 35 points, 7 boards and 7 assists and get away with saying something like, “I was able to sit back and let my teammates take care of the offense” so he could focus on defense. (Pierce was held to 5-for-17 shooting and 13 points.) It’s like if LBJ doesn’t get 40 and/or a triple-double, there’s still that feeling he could’ve done more … And where in the world was Marquis Daniels? Supposedly Doc Rivers had planned to dust off Marquis to help defend LeBron, but ‘Quis saw less than two minutes of burn in Game 1 … Kendrick Perkins walked away from his opening meeting with Shaq with only a busted lip. He’ll get more where that came from. By the end of the Cavs/Bulls series, Joakim Noah had bruises on his neck and might have been missing another tooth … Andrew Bynum‘s knee is hurting again. In the first half of L.A.’s Game 6 win over the Thunder, Bynum suffered what turned out to be a small tear in the meniscus of his right knee, but he played through it the rest of the game. Game 1 of the Lakers/Jazz series is today, and so far Bynum is listed as questionable … Before today’s Game 7 between the Hawks and Bucks, some of the Dime crew was in Atlanta for the Converse Band of Ballers 3-on-3 tournament. A noteworthy cast of hip-hop headliners — including Jermaine Dupri, Jim Jones, OJ Da Juiceman, Shawty Lo, Jay Electronica, Sean Price and Pill — musicians and playground legends shared the court. The Jones Family squad consisting of God Shammgod, Adrian “A-Butta” Walton and Cam’ron won the ‘chip. Check out the interviews and pictures … But with all due respect to Cavs/Celtics, Saturday was really about the Floyd Mayweather vs. Shane Mosley fight. And if you missed it, you missed a boxing clinic. In the second round Sugar Shane caught Floyd with a couple of bombs, but after that Floyd tightened up his defense and was untouchable for the next 10 rounds while pounding Mosley’s face at will to take an resounding unanimous decision. Mayweather is just so sharp and precise with every punch it’s ridiculous, and his defense is probably better than his offense. Mosley was trying to create movement and feint to get Mayweather to give him an opening, but he ended up looking like he was high on angel dust instead … Chris Brown sang the National Anthem. At a boxing match. Somehow that seemed appropriate. Meanwhile, Shane came to the ring to an Eminem track, while Floyd actually brought out the O’Jays themselves to sing “For the Love of Money” in the ring … Magic Johnson was in the crowd. One time HBO’s Jim Lampley said, “If Earvin is standing, you don’t want to be in the seat behind him.” Was that a tall joke or a fat joke? … We’re out like Mosley …