Anybody who wrote off the Celtics as legit championship contenders when they were struggling through that middle section of the regular season shouldn’t be talking now. Although the C’s did lose in yesterday’s Game 1 of the conference semifinals to Cleveland, they more than proved they can run with LeBron‘s team and this won’t be an easy series … Rajon Rondo put up Deron Williams numbers in the first half alone, dropping 19 points and 8 assists before the break as Boston was in control. Rondo finished with 27 and 12, and did it on an efficient 7-for-10 from the field and 12-for-14 at the line. But he can’t hit a three, so he obviously stinks, right? … Anyway, the Celtics were up double-digits midway through the third quarter before Mo Williams went off. During a two-minute span, Mo (20 pts) scored 10 straight points, including a dunk in Paul Pierce‘s grill that might have been the first time he’s touched the rim since he was at Alabama. LeBron‘s casual acrobatic layup at the buzzer put the Cavs up one going into the fourth, and from there LeBron decided it: outscoring Pierce 12-3 in the quarter and sticking the dagger triple with about 20 seconds left … Only LeBron could put up 35 points, 7 boards and 7 assists and get away with saying something like, “I was able to sit back and let my teammates take care of the offense” so he could focus on defense. (Pierce was held to 5-for-17 shooting and 13 points.) It’s like if LBJ doesn’t get 40 and/or a triple-double, there’s still that feeling he could’ve done more … And where in the world was Marquis Daniels? Supposedly Doc Rivers had planned to dust off Marquis to help defend LeBron, but ‘Quis saw less than two minutes of burn in Game 1 … Kendrick Perkins walked away from his opening meeting with Shaq with only a busted lip. He’ll get more where that came from. By the end of the Cavs/Bulls series, Joakim Noah had bruises on his neck and might have been missing another tooth … Andrew Bynum‘s knee is hurting again. In the first half of L.A.’s Game 6 win over the Thunder, Bynum suffered what turned out to be a small tear in the meniscus of his right knee, but he played through it the rest of the game. Game 1 of the Lakers/Jazz series is today, and so far Bynum is listed as questionable … Before today’s Game 7 between the Hawks and Bucks, some of the Dime crew was in Atlanta for the Converse Band of Ballers 3-on-3 tournament. A noteworthy cast of hip-hop headliners — including Jermaine Dupri, Jim Jones, OJ Da Juiceman, Shawty Lo, Jay Electronica, Sean Price and Pill — musicians and playground legends shared the court. The Jones Family squad consisting of God Shammgod, Adrian “A-Butta” Walton and Cam’ron won the ‘chip. Check out the interviews and pictures … But with all due respect to Cavs/Celtics, Saturday was really about the Floyd Mayweather vs. Shane Mosley fight. And if you missed it, you missed a boxing clinic. In the second round Sugar Shane caught Floyd with a couple of bombs, but after that Floyd tightened up his defense and was untouchable for the next 10 rounds while pounding Mosley’s face at will to take an resounding unanimous decision. Mayweather is just so sharp and precise with every punch it’s ridiculous, and his defense is probably better than his offense. Mosley was trying to create movement and feint to get Mayweather to give him an opening, but he ended up looking like he was high on angel dust instead … Chris Brown sang the National Anthem. At a boxing match. Somehow that seemed appropriate. Meanwhile, Shane came to the ring to an Eminem track, while Floyd actually brought out the O’Jays themselves to sing “For the Love of Money” in the ring … Magic Johnson was in the crowd. One time HBO’s Jim Lampley said, “If Earvin is standing, you don’t want to be in the seat behind him.” Was that a tall joke or a fat joke? … We’re out like Mosley …
FIRST… mo williams’ dunk was meannnn
Boston’s Answer for Lebron?…….
celtics gave that game away. of course williams was hot in the 3rd quarter, but why in the world go away from rondo making plays? all of a sudden they tried to isolate ray and pierce.
things I saw last night:
– williams cant stay in front of rondo at all
– jamison cant defend any body, not even garnett
– rondo needs help guarding williams off the pick and roll cause he is to small to bother the jumper
– paul pierce is wayyy out of shape
– if the other cavs players can get the game close, no one will stop lebron in the fourth
– if the celts didnt win this game, I dont think they will win any game in cleveland
Say what you will that officiating was garbage! The amount of non calls was sickening. After the game I clicked on to Sports Center to see how one sided the highlights would be and of course all they showed was cavs cavs cavs.
The Celtics most likely would have one that game if they got half of the calls that they were entitled too. Even Charles Barkley called out Shaq in a post game interview, saying Jack Donaghy called.
I know the Celtics have a lot of haters on this site but between this game and the Mavs going 2-14 against that ref, I think it may be time to address the issue. This was a sad day for a young Celtics fan and should be for Basketball fans everywhere.
what about the refs?
bad bad calls tonight…
Celts got the john Shaft last night on them calls. But that’s not worse than boxing getting more love than the Hawks on an NBA blog. Jennings had how many? J-snooth had how many blocks?
whaaaaaaaaaaaaaa – the whine of Celtics fans complaining about the refs… this from the team that fouls so much on defense that there could be a call on every possession.
(I didn’t hear those complaints when the same type of refereeing helped you win the championship 2 years ago)
Count me as one of those cats who were writing the Celts off. My bad. Celts were ballin. I am actually picking the Celts to win the series (Of course, there are about 2372198372198 of you who picked the Cavs, might as well pick the other squad). And yeah, I fucking hate the Celts’ cockiness like I hate the Cav’s hype, but hey only one of those squads won a chip in the last 3 years. I gotta pick the punks with rings.
Mo’s dunk was filthy… Honestly, I was thinking he was gonna get swatted or bitched by Pierce, and then when he flushed I was like “yo that is Mo Williams, right?”
But, in all honesty, LeBron looked like he wasn’t even playing his game and trying to take what the Boston D gave him (no homo). Kenny the Jet Smith called it during pregame, when he said Rondo and KG are gonna have the upper hand as far as matching up against Williams and ‘Tawn, respectively, for the Cavs.
Is it just me or might this series go 7 games?
I still write the Celtics off.
Lebron came out babying his elbow and in the first half was a shadow of his normal self. Meanwhile, everything dropped for the Celtics. Come halftime the Cavs were still only down by about 10 points. In the second half, as we’ve seen so often during the season, the Celtics simply broke down. However, Lebron played like himself. In the fourth the outcome was never really in doubt. If anything this loss should be deflating for the Celtics. This was their chance to steal a game and they fumbled it badly by demonstrating exactly why they couldn’t beat good teams during the regular season.
The last thing the NBA needs is more calls !!!!! Every single play is a trip to the foul line , followed by a replay where I say to myslef where the hell is the foul. Why would anyone wAnt the league to cAll more fouls????rondo had 14 trips there ??? Damn I wish they reffed it like college and let em play! It’s the playoffs and you retarts want more whistles ? Let em play, let em get chippy let it feel like a playoff atmosphere like the 90s ! Anyone else agree ?
@6, the Bucks/Hawks game doesn’t have stats because it hasn’t been played yet. Today at 1PM EST fucking moron. Maybe you should educate yourself a little bit before you come up here calling out Dime’s writers. And if you haven’t followed their Smack pieces for a bit, Dime has ALWAYS given shouts to other sports’ big time events after the basketball talk.
i still think the Magic is the team to beat in the East play-offs until Wince Carter proves me otherwise.
what kind of douche says “first” on a comment post?
Fight was boring as hell… I want my $70 back.
There’s a rumor that a game 7 is happening today, but it could be overshadowed by the after party of a 3-on-3 charity tournament. Maybe if it wasn’t Bucks at Hawks people would care
Sure Rondo Fall to the ground alot but he has to expect to get some calls all night Rondo, Ray, Paul, KG and big baby were getting hacked with no calls while Lebron could sneeze and get the whistle
Then Sports Center tried to make it like big baby was in the wrong for wrapping up Lebron (Which was a good solid foul to not that was intended to stop the layup without hurting The King) and then they show Shaq level rondo and that’s just a “good playoff foul”.
This is my fist season watching NBA religiously and I have personally never seen a game like that. I’m worried that we’re the 2002 Kings and Stern and his ref squad don’t want to see the overrated Cavs get bounced 2nd round two years in a row. The better team lost last night.
You people just don’t get it man,
See you have to wear a tin foil hat when you watch NBA games or the reception comes in scrambled and it looks like the fouls are getting called all wrong.
It’s like watching Alice In Wonderland without them special glasses. You’ll be like, “This does not make sense! Wookies don’t live on Endor!”
^^wtf??
& @ Dime…get off Rondo’s dick forreal…its not that he cant hit a 3…ya boy cant hit a jumper period and got shut down after the first half for that exact reason
The “it ain’t fair” whiners should read the Boston papers, where Doc is saying the Celts should have fouled MORE than they did–fouling was part of the game plan. And not a single Celtic bitched about being jobbed…though they didn’t interview She. I mean Sheed.
I understand we weren’t gettig calls the game was still in control. For me te biggest fuckuo came at the top of the fourth when cleaveland xoming in strong Doc leaves KG and perk on the bench leaving Lil baby and Sheed outthere, and doesn’t pu them in until were down 7 with 6 minutes left . WTF was he thinking
JESUS christ, the cavs were lopsidely given too many calls last night. Lebron can’t hit the broad side of the rim, and ends up getting more than HALF of his points at the free throw line. Nba ref’s are straight horrible, and you could see at the very beginning of the game. As soon as lebron lowered his shoulder into pierce(while paul had his hands straight up) they called the foul!??! I was boutta throw my shoe at the tv. And i dont even particularly like the celtics. But the refs are obviously either paid by stern, or need to have their eyes checked.
Maybe he was thinking KG was gassed…he played 39 as it was. I agree, though,that She–I mean Sheed–shouldn’t have been involved, if you’re a Celtic fan. But as a Cavs guy I always love to see him out there, hiding from LeBron.
The officiating in that Celtics game was a sham. I can’t even count the number of times a Celtics player went to the hoop, drew contact, and then got a non-call. Half of the reason Pierce’s FG% sucked was because he was fouled on four of his shots in the 4th quarter.
And this is coming from somebody who almost never complains about the refs.
Celts lost cause Ray and Paul struggled plus Mo Williams was on fire. End of story. As long as the Celts do what they did yesterday plus shut Mo down and get the other two going they’ll be fine. And for the last time LeBron will always gets his numbers, haters need to stop saying who on the Celts is going to to stop him cause truth is no one in the L can.
Lastly, fuck Reggie miller and Marv Albert, no body needs to listen to “LeBron with an hurt elbow…” the whole freaking game. Pretty sure it’s not That big of a deal.
@Kudos- see this is where hatred interferes with your perception of reality. Saying LeBron “got more than half of his points from the free throw line” is just plain false. You do realize that out of his 35 points, only 8 came from the free throw line? LeBron haters are the whiniest people I’ve ever seen. For once can you give the guy his due, instead of coming up with baseless conspiracy theories as to why he’s such a dominant player.
@Aaron…good squelch. Men respect greatness;whiners fear it(unless it’s wearing their jersey). And hatred is just fear in disguise.
That Floyd “boxing clinic” was one boring piece of shit. Even a crystal meth addict would have trouble staying awake watching the fight.
Maybe I’m in the minority, but I didn’t find the Mayweather/Mosley fight boring at all. It was like a good defensive football game. Not a lot of scoring, but some hard shots and intriguing strategy on display.
@ 27:
AB, 90% of people who paid to watched that fight wants the two fighters to destroy each others face like there’s no tomorrow, not watch ‘intriguing strategy’.
Dammit. I vote that as the early Unintentional Comedic Gold Post of the Year.
If you just want destroyed faces, watch the Toughman Contest. I like something a little more tactical in boxing.
That said, Mike Tyson is still my favorite fighter of all time.
I think that if the Celts can get game 2, they have a strong chance of pulling the upset.
Ok another Celtic fan here! I’ve been saying the same thing going back to the title run. The calls were against them too, the difference is they had the desire and drive to play through it. I don’t need a tin hat I have a DVR in which I replayed the whole game when (I was out at a bar to watch the game)I got back home. For the love of peace Rhondo may not shoot the traditional way but to score 27 points how can you all still trash him? Does he need a reliable jumper!?! YES! but he still scores Dose he need to STOP gambling on steals?!? Yes! but he’s third in the league. Why can’t we agree that he is not a finished product yet?!?
Fight was boring- watching Mayweather go to town on Mosley. His new nick name is snap-back!!!!!!!!!!!! Pacman- doesnt want to see this dude. too much skill. Keep ducking the drug test, it might save you the embarassment. and for the Cavs- I wouldnt be celebrating too early. C’s are gonna give them a hell of a run.
@shitfaced- its gonna be boring too when Pacquia finally gets in the ring with Mayweather and gets dominated the whole fight. Just too good.