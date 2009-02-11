Mo Williams Replaces Bosh In The All-Star Game

After the apparent All-Star selection fraud, which LeBron called a “total smack in the face,” twice-snubbed Mo Williams can finally book his ticket to Phoenix.
Commissioner David Stern announced today that Williams will replace Chris Bosh, who will miss the game because of a sprained right knee. While the Cavs did probably deserve to have two guys on the squad, in my opinion, Williams was never a lock to make it.
Are you happy to see Mo on the squad?
Source: The Associated Press
1st! what the hell did u do to mo to make him smile like that?!!
helllllll yeaaaaaa!!!!!
that’s like a hooker gettin a job because the two others died
Yea I’ll say it’s cool.
Honestly everyone knows and knew LeBron wasn’t winning no trophy with just him basically.
Mo not only has had a good year but he really adds that other threat to Cleveland.
Good for Mo. I still wish Vince could go, just for in-game dunk purposes alone.
Mo is still an average playing benefiting from a good situation. You could put 40+ other mediocre players on that team and they’d benefit from playing alongside LBJ so long as they weren’t a forward.
And why in the HELL is MO going in place of BOSH? That just doesn’t make any sense to me.
Vince is getting robbed purely on his bad rep and lebron’s bitching, fuck I hate the league’s pampering of lebron…….dude really did take a crab dribble to get mo on the team, and hedo > mo anytime, top 5 teams “deserve” multiple allstars? suck my dick
just a bit more ranting (had a real bad day today), the standard of an allstar really fell off…..mo, nelson, rashard, david west? if mike bibby never made it once in his career, these guys are not allstars
Congrats Mo- All the bitching the cavs did paid off.
whos still snubbed? Igodaula?
Shoulda been vince”s spot
vince or lee for this spot.
sayit
give me the 40 guards that would do a better job? damn
this should have been david lee…NO question about it!!
I guess enough crying will get you something. Sorry, Vince.
Shoulda been D Lee oe even Okafor cuz Bosh was, correct me if I’m wrong, the only big comin off the bench. What the bench now? JJ, Ray Ray, Mo, Granger, Harris, Lewis and Pierce?
They better be fun to watch tho
Was thinking almost the same thing, now only Howard and Garnett as the official big for the east
well, if it gets him to stop bitchin
David stern has no balls and got bullied into making this selection. Not to take away from Mo’s season and game. But he is a complimentary player, a great complimentary player but a complemntary player nonetheless. This is the all star game key word being “Star” which Mo is not. Should have went to Vince. Big ups to mo and the cavs for the season their having but he should be playing on Saturday and not Sunday.
kobe bryant
dwayne wade E
deron williams
brandon roy
chris paul
joe johnson E
Allen Iverson E
Ray Allen E
Devin Harris E
Jason Terry
Tracy McGrady
Vince Carter E
OJ Mayo
Tony Parker
Many Ginobili
Derrick Rose E
Kirk Hinrich E
Chancey Billups
Richard Hamilton E
Mike Dunleavy E
Kevin Durant
Monta Ellis
Andre Miller E
Baron Davis
Eric Gordon
Jameer Nelson E
Steve Nash
Gilbert Arenas E
Kevin Martin
ALL of these players are better than MO WILLIAMS so if everyone of them from the east isn’t on the team over him (barring injuries) then the all-star selection committee is a failure!
Kirk H and eric gordon are not better then Mo
This is absolute bullshit. There’s no way Mo “Jesus Dog” Williams should be going to the fucking all star game. He’s a worse pick than Jamaal Maglore (even though he was like the only center available in the East). That should have been Vince’s spot, or at least another big like Okafor or Lee.
3 completely insane all star spots on the East wasted, AI, Lewis and Mo Williams. No point in even watching the game, would rather watch an NBA pickup game during the off season, or one of those addidas commercial.
A-slam haha wow
uhm yeah I agree with control it should be vince or okafor you know a big for a big like uhm normal? a forward center for another weak point guard… WOW
yeah, the league should try to remember that it’s an all-‘STAR’ game, not an all-‘PRETTY GOOD’ game.
guess they didnt show vc’s two buzzer beating killers vs atlanta enough.
vc should be part of the all star game, dude’s quit bitching this season and is balling, handing the keys to devin harris and not whining about it.
mo williams looks like a stoned young isaiah thomas in that mugshot.
is mo a top 12 player in the east?? no way! he was never even considered one in milwaukee, as was mentioned earlier he is just a mediocure player benefiting from pleaying along side lebron.
Mo “Jesus Dog” is averaging the exact same numbers he was on the Bucks, ain’t no one even THINK about mentioning his name in the same breath as an all star game back then. His mom didn’t even vote for him on nba.com. Now that the guy is playing with LeBron James, he’s suddenly an all star? That’s retarded, the ONLY change he’s made to his game is he doesn’t steal the ball from the real star on the team to jack horrible shots, and that is only because James would straight kill him and also because James is such a good passer, Mo gets his anyways.
This just means there’s almost no reason to fight wifey for the tv on V-day weekend to watch the “All-decent” game.
All of u! Ur cryin now! All star is not about who played the best 4 Always and 4ever, its about this 08-09 year and Mo has played his heart out! Go cavs! Go Mo!Go LJ way 2 stand up 4 a teammate Take it 2 the finals!
Impressive, Bron.
47pts. 7rbs. 4asts.
Oh what was that?
7 turnovers?
And an L against Indiana???
Doh!
fuck no! mo williams aint no all-star…
vince carter and andrew iguadala has got to be before him…
ESPN BREAKING NEWS: Mavericks turn down clippers offer of Baron Davis and Chris Kaman for Jason KIdd
This is just plain stupid on the Mavs Part. The only reason they have for not making this deal is salary cap. While this would remove them from the summer of 2010 race, it gives them a chance to win either this year or next year.
Yes, Baron Davis is injury prone. But it gives the Mavs five legit 20 point scorers (Dirk, Baron, Kamen, Howard and Terry when he gets back). This makes them a contender if they can get the chemistry and Carlisle is a good enough coach to know how to manage egos.
Bottom line is the Mavs aren’t going to be able to lure a Superstar free agent in 2010 anyway. Who wants to go to Dallas when nearly every other city has money and a better location? This gives them the most talent. Dumb decision to turn this down.
Jeez so much hate for Lebron and Mo going around. I know he’s getting too much flak for the hype. And yes, Bron is still #2 to Kobe until Kobe retires. Let’s get that out of the way.
@ fallin-up, they got the tie because Bron got fouled on the oop. Unfortunate that Granger got the foul call using the same play.
I’m being polarized into hating Mo. I liked him when he was doing this exact same thing with the Bucks. Now, he is still just doing his thing but all these Cav’s fans are riding his jock just like his teammates and it’s making me hate the guy. As far as I know, he never even said much about thinking he deserved it…still though, I can’t stand him anymore.
Good for Mo. Now the Cavs can stop bitching.
dissin a man for goin 45 7 and 4 when his boys had a very off night. Maybe Kobe is better….now. that doesnt mean you need to constantly hate on Bron. We get it youd suck off Kobe if you got the chance. If Kobe says Lebron is that good, what in the hell makes you think you know anything about NBA players. Dumbshit
Why the Mo hate? Noone from the Bucks gets looks for the All star, you need to be on a winning teaam to get a legit look. Watch a Cavs game and see Mo is way better with the Cavs than his days of hoisting a million shots with the Bucks.
Also did i see Hinrich? He can barely play for the bulls over shitty Hughes and we all saw he couldnt help the cavs.
J.R. SMITH TO REPLACE RUDY GAY IN DUNK CONTEST?!?!?!
WHAT?
I don’t know if that has already been covered on DIME but it is new news to me!
What, will, you think Kobe Bryant would say ‘I’m MVP’? That’s pretty damn arrogant, even beyond his level (especially post-trial, where his sponsors are closely monitoring him).
AI shouldn’t have been a starter, VC should have gotten a nod. But whatever, Maurice is a good, solid choice for a reserve. People just hating because Bron was bitching. Hey, can’t say it didn’t work.
lets just say if sasha vujacic or peja or d-fish or rj or nocioni or tons of other guys played alongside lebron hed make them look pretty good..vc is the shizill..shoulda been on this yrs team
No this is some bull, so who is going to play center on this squad. Isn’t a big man supposed to be replaced with another big man? That’s some bull they did to make Mo feel better it’s stupid.
Put Vince next to Bron and see what happens. Vince still has game (20/5/5 is hella better than 17/and some scratch) and if he were on the Cavs having Bron be the focus of 3 defenders, he’d be better than he was in Toronto. Trade Mo and Vince straight up and Cavs are almost a lock for the Finals, if not Championship.
How can you send someone w/ the stupidest tattoo in the world on them to the “All-Decent” game. That’s retarded.
Since when did the All-Star game turn into this? Back in the day the best players in the league played in the All-Star game. Now Deron Williams, Carmelo Anthony, (I know, different conference) and Vince Carter are all sitting at home while mediocre players like David West, Rashard Lewis, and worst of all Mo Williams play in the All-Star game? Garbage.
johnsacrimoni, I sort of agree with you. David West and Mo Williams in the ASG kind of makes me want to throw up in my own mouth.
I’m still with hooper way back on post 18 – lots of better options at guard than him.
Then again, maybe the fact that neither Rose nor Harris are averaging over 6.5 assists despite being starting point guards will make them want to be more like Mo…oh, wait, he’s only averaging 4.5 himself? I think I really did just throw up in my mouth.
The East is going to get run off the court this year. Short on pass-first PGs in a game full of 20 ppg guys? Should end well.
add mo to the worst all stars ever list. tyrone hill, magloire were worse, but still. mo williams aint no star, let alone an all star.
ah well.
@ post 40, aren’t Melo and Deron injured during period? But i do get your point.
There are better Fantasy Team line-ups than all-star line-ups of late. Damn someone has to fix this.
Vinsanity should have been voted in just for dunks!
mo fucking williams? really?
That’s a fuxxing joke. Mo WHO? Mo WHY? That’s a fucking joke.
why all the david west hate???
if a foward goes out a foward should come in…i think David Lee was more deserving that Mo Williams even if another guard went down
Yea, it should shut them up now
Should have been David Lee
@ dcom. Because David West is not having an allstar season that spot should have gone to Al Jefferson winning team or no winning team, but Al got injured so I guess West would have gotten it anyway. I would have given it to Melo over West though.
And yes David Lee should have got the spot as opposed to Mo Williams.