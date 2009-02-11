Mo Williams Replaces Bosh In The All-Star Game

After the apparent All-Star selection fraud, which LeBron called a “total smack in the face,” twice-snubbed Mo Williams can finally book his ticket to Phoenix.

Commissioner David Stern announced today that Williams will replace Chris Bosh, who will miss the game because of a sprained right knee. While the Cavs did probably deserve to have two guys on the squad, in my opinion, Williams was never a lock to make it.

Are you happy to see Mo on the squad?

Source: The Associated Press