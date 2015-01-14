Mo Williams Scores 52 Points; ‘Wolves Snap 15-Game Skid

The Timberwolves were on a 15-game losing streak entering tonight’s matchup with the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. That losing streak ended and Mo Williams, yes Mo Williams, set a franchise scoring record and a Bankers Life scoring record after connecting on 19-of-33 shots for 52 points. It’s the highest point total by an individual this season. Mo Williams man. Mo. Freaking. Williams. The NBA is gonzo.

It was obvious to no one Mo was going off in the second half. Yes, he had a superb first half with 15 points, but to then score 16 in the third and 21 in the fourth is stunning. Some of his three-pointers were about as off-balance as the quad at your local state college on a Friday night:

Here’s Paul George with a “Wha!?” face after that one:

He scored his final points on a pair of free throws…

Then threw up an air ball to end it. Why? Because Mo Williams, that’s why.

Here’s Mo reacting when he found out he just set the all-time Timberwolves scoring record, besting Corey Brewer‘s previous high of 51:

We’re just gonna start replacing #smh with #MoWilliams from now on.

I just saw @mowilliams wit the 2k netter on hottttt!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #52 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 14, 2015

