Mo Williams: The Clippers Saved My Marriage

When you lose an NBA-record 26 straight games, it’s to be expected that the ramifications reach beyond the court. For example, if Mo Williams didn’t do something, he might have found himself a single man. Thankfully for his sake, he got traded. After arriving in Los Angeles last week, Williams told reporters Friday night that his trade from Cleveland was a relationship saver after stints in Cleveland, Milwaukee and Salt Lake City.
“I have a home in San Diego, my wife is very excited,” said Williams. “I’d like to thank the Clippers for keeping my marriage together.”
What do you see Williams contributing for the Clippers this season and beyond?
Is this trade a final because last I read B. Diddy was still in the “process” of passing the physical so um that marriage may still be on the rocks lol.
Pretty hard to find another headline with the words “Clippers” and “saved my (insert whatever)”
oh damn i thought he’s already divorced after things didn’t work out with LeBron.
i guess he found another wife since last July.
^ hahah
Save your money MO. Your career shouldnt last too much longer
Shouldnt have said that..
Sterling dont like happy black people.. he may get released now..
wow… if you need to get traded to save your marriage… wow… dude, just put together some usable lines for my fantasy team k…
.. oh LakeShow84! that’s cold .. maybe you’re angling a little hard for Griffin already. why not mention the toxic effect of desperately playing to please KingJames ha ha ..
He’s just auditioning for Basketball Wives next year.