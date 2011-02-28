Mo Williams: The Clippers Saved My Marriage

#Los Angeles Clippers #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.28.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

When you lose an NBA-record 26 straight games, it’s to be expected that the ramifications reach beyond the court. For example, if Mo Williams didn’t do something, he might have found himself a single man. Thankfully for his sake, he got traded. After arriving in Los Angeles last week, Williams told reporters Friday night that his trade from Cleveland was a relationship saver after stints in Cleveland, Milwaukee and Salt Lake City.

“I have a home in San Diego, my wife is very excited,” said Williams. “I’d like to thank the Clippers for keeping my marriage together.”

What do you see Williams contributing for the Clippers this season and beyond?

