Watch Monta Ellis Hit Spinning, One-Legged, Fadeaway Buzzer-Beater

This was some J.R. Smith ish. Monta Ellis, who has played like an All-Star for the Mavs so far this year, hit one of the more remarkable and acrobatic buzzer beaters we’ve ever seen last night for the walk-off win over the Bucks, 107-105.

Monta isolates well beyond the three-point arc, and O.J. Mayo stays right up on him. When Ellis runs into three Bucks stationed along the right sideline, he spins to the middle of the court and unfurls an off-balance, one-legged fadeway. NYLON. Game over.

Without Dirk Nowitzki, who was sitting out the second night of a back-to-back after the Bulls and Mavs went to a pair of overtimes — remember Dirk turned 36 in June — Ellis carried the offensive load, even if it took him 26 shots to score a team-high 23 points.

But none of those 11 field goals was more difficult than his buzzer-beating leaner off the one leg.

Name a more difficult buzzer-beater you’ve seen recently?

