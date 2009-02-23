Here’s a look at AND 1’s ME8. The ME8 is Golden State Warriors’ guard Monta Ellis’ signature shoe. Now, I know we’re all used to AND 1 for their mixtapes and whatnot, but give their footwear a look see.

The ME 8 is pretty lightweight and the look is clean. Definitely a bball sneaker for all those cats that don’t like their on-court shoe to have too much flash. The AND 1 ME 8 is available now in this black colorway as well as in a white colorway.

For more info hit up http://www.and1.com