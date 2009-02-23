Monta Ellis’ Signature Shoe

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.23.09 9 years ago 17 Comments
Monta’s Shoe

Here’s a look at AND 1’s ME8. The ME8 is Golden State Warriors’ guard Monta Ellis’ signature shoe. Now, I know we’re all used to AND 1 for their mixtapes and whatnot, but give their footwear a look see.

The ME 8 is pretty lightweight and the look is clean. Definitely a bball sneaker for all those cats that don’t like their on-court shoe to have too much flash. The AND 1 ME 8 is available now in this black colorway as well as in a white colorway.

For more info hit up http://www.and1.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP