Here’s a look at AND 1’s ME8. The ME8 is Golden State Warriors’ guard Monta Ellis’ signature shoe. Now, I know we’re all used to AND 1 for their mixtapes and whatnot, but give their footwear a look see.
The ME 8 is pretty lightweight and the look is clean. Definitely a bball sneaker for all those cats that don’t like their on-court shoe to have too much flash. The AND 1 ME 8 is available now in this black colorway as well as in a white colorway.
For more info hit up http://www.and1.com
Looks prety ugly to me, but I usually think that And 1 shoes are damn ugly.
if it was a hi-top instead of 3/4’s maybe his ankle woulda been okay
I think they look hella sick!
Those look Hype to me.. I’d rock those on the street instead though.
Id wear them with the right lay.
Fugly.
From what I can tell Monta’s mostly been wearing them on the street….and will be off the court again for the next two weeks.
Are they moped proof?
@ Drink yeah that should have had some moped them to them. That would have been hilarious.
oops I mean theme to them.
I haven’t bought an And1 shoe since the mid 90’s. This shoe just isn’t good enough to make me start buying And1 again.
Monta Ellis Out for a week with ankle complications
maybe he should have worn different shoes!!!
I haven’t been able to get behind an AND1 shoe since the Chosen Ones that Big Ben used to wear. I remember them being pretty solid. I was a pretty rubbish player back then so it’s hard to say, but I’m pretty sure they were nice, they certainly fit well with the strap.
Since then they’ve gotten to look more and more like rushed copies of other shoes with an arbitrary point of differentiation, and some pretty uninspiring cushioning.
the only hit and1 had was the rise mid. those were nice. nothing else they put out could touch those, including these.
i have a pair of and 1s and they are lighter than any of the other kicks coming out (except for kobe’s and the hyperdunks). not much ankle support though. the toe area is comfortable and you can bend the shoe at the toe area to make it go with your feet which makes for better movement.
when i was at the mall, the and1s look like 90s nike/fila models.
nike’s gone either air force one hybrid, jordan hybrid or some space cowboy shit.
wade’s converse is just ugly now.
and wtf happened to fila? did grant hill kill their franchise or something?
grant hill 5!
*not to be worn whilst opperating any 2 wheeled vehicle.
They look cool but the White ones are better go to :and1.com/tribute to see it.(But i like the Iverson 12’s more tho)