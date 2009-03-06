Monta Wants Out of Golden State

Last year, Monta Ellis‘ reputation was pretty simple: he was one of the most athletic, explosive young guards who we really didn’t know too much about. This year, he’s the ultimate shit-stirrer.

Following moped-gate and its endless drama earlier this season, sources in the Bay Area are saying that Monta has had enough of the Warriors, and he’s going to continue brooding until they trade him.



According to the sources, Ellis has shunned huddles when he’s not in the game, been late to shootarounds and practices without reason, and â€” in moments of frustration on the court â€” has voiced his desire to be traded.

Monta left the team recently under curious circumstances – he's tending to a family matter back home in Jackson

Ellis didn’t stick around for the team photo, which was taken last Friday before the Warriors’ home game against Charlotte. Also, according to the sources, he left with an amount of luggage that suggested he wasn’t coming back soon. Those recent developments, in addition to Ellis’ noticeable discontent, is leading some to believe his departure was at least in part a protest, a gesture of his unhappiness.

We spoke to Monta for an in-book feature in Dime #44 for a good long time, and found him to be a genuinely good guy who wanted to prove that he’s worth every cent of his $66 million deal. He also made some particularly fond comments about Chris Mullin, with whom he said he has a great relationship.

That being said, when a player like Ellis works his tail off to come back from an injury and he isn’t able to perform at the level he’s capable of, it can strain even the strongest connections.

Ellis’ agent Jeff Fried assured GSW that he’d be back by next Wednesday’s game against the Nets. Hopefully both parties can sort things out by then.

Source: Contra Costa Times