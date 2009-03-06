Monta Wants Out of Golden State

Last year, Monta Ellis‘ reputation was pretty simple: he was one of the most athletic, explosive young guards who we really didn’t know too much about. This year, he’s the ultimate shit-stirrer.
Following moped-gate and its endless drama earlier this season, sources in the Bay Area are saying that Monta has had enough of the Warriors, and he’s going to continue brooding until they trade him.
According to the sources, Ellis has shunned huddles when he’s not in the game, been late to shootarounds and practices without reason, and â€” in moments of frustration on the court â€” has voiced his desire to be traded.
Monta left the team recently under curious circumstances – he’s tending to a family matter back home in Jackson, but he took an amount of luggage that suggested he’d be gone for longer than a week.
Ellis didn’t stick around for the team photo, which was taken last Friday before the Warriors’ home game against Charlotte. Also, according to the sources, he left with an amount of luggage that suggested he wasn’t coming back soon.
Those recent developments, in addition to Ellis’ noticeable discontent, is leading some to believe his departure was at least in part a protest, a gesture of his unhappiness.
We spoke to Monta for an in-book feature in Dime #44 for a good long time, and found him to be a genuinely good guy who wanted to prove that he’s worth every cent of his $66 million deal. He also made some particularly fond comments about Chris Mullin, with whom he said he has a great relationship.
That being said, when a player like Ellis works his tail off to come back from an injury and he isn’t able to perform at the level he’s capable of, it can strain even the strongest connections.
Ellis’ agent Jeff Fried assured GSW that he’d be back by next Wednesday’s game against the Nets. Hopefully both parties can sort things out by then.
Source: Contra Costa Times
void his contract.
He fcuked his ankle up on fcuking 4wheeler, not in a game , he fcking cashews…
good. the warriors should trade his ass. he aint as good as he thinks he is anyway. and he dont give you shit on the court that you can’t get in another player.
he jimmy shot is good at home, but he can’t shoot for shit on the road. got that early tony parker syndrome.
i never believed the warriors should have gave him such a lofty contract.
but if the lil bitch wants out, put his punk ass back on his moped and kick that shit to roll off.
they should make him fetch the kicked balls after practice in the stands….
…give his anke some extra workout…lol
I thought Mullen is on his way out? That prob has a lot to do w it
Immature little punk. Steven Jackson should take him out back and whoop his ass.
Stephen that is.
The Warriors should have voided his contract.
Kid is a baller. But damn, his head is fucked up. Talented but stupid (just like Melo!).
Monta has been OK since he returned from the Moped crash but not close to worth $66 Million over 6 years.
There are a LOT of players in the D-League who could give GS what Monta is giving them right now for 1/10th of what he is getting paid. Given the economic climate – GS has no choice but to take that option to void his contract.
Biggest circus in the NBA. Why trade Harrington (expiring contract) for Crawford (2 years left on his deal), then ask him to opt out? If that’s the case, they should have just bought out Harrington.
The drama surrounding Monta will never end while he’s in GS. As much as I don’t want to admit it, he needs a change of scenery.
I’m officially back to being ashamed to call myself a Warriors fan. The organization is a complete joke, just like the Raptors, my other team. I knew it was gonna be bad before the season even started, but not this bad.
I don’t think they can void his contract now that he’s back playing. They had that option in the summertime, but chose to suspend him instead.
Monta got what he deserves.
He got a FAT contrat, then got that stupid injury. Now this.
I hate players who (re)sign with a team just for the dough, then ask for a trade on the very first occasion. That’s a sad part of today’s NBA.
I’m wishing him all but the worst! He should be ashamed at himself and/or concerned about working his way back from this injury…
I think they need to void Nellie’s contract. GS is a mess, but it sure aint Montana’s fault.
He doesn’t know he’s born. Void contract and see how much he gets on the open market now. Don’t like getting paid 60mil for a crap team you little weasel? I’ll do it for you!
As Yao said “Don’t be like a baby”.
Man-up and play and shuddup! No one forced you to be a dummy and ride that bike. Now it’s on you, no one else to play like you can and should be.
Acting like lil brat. A lil girl even.
Fire nellie
Oh what a surprise….Monta wants out now. They should have voided his contract when they had the chance
Don Nelson – is the problem- this season Harrington , Sjax, Ellis, A. Randolph –last season Baron – this old fart thinks hes bigger than the game – brings back memories of Webbergate.
Nelsons a donut
nellie is the problem
he’s good but I don’t think he’s really a point guard he’s more of a shooting guard.
Nellie is the problem by far . Nobody is holding this team together. Who wouldnt want out ? Imagine what a good coach would be doing with all the talent on the warriors. You have to have a starting five that knows how to play together. Even the worst power fowards are better to play at the 4 then good shooting guards. All nellie cares about is having the most wins of all-time then retiring cause he cant win a title.
By the way if Monta is one of players that kobe has the most respect for in the league then he must be good. Gotta keep him happy unless you can get something valuable in return.
They might catch a sucker in a trade.He good but he cost to much,Im good with Lou Will for 5 years 25 mil and he just as good to me he just aint in that jacking ass Nellie offense.
Monta ellis will be an all-star, along with beidrins & randoplh, you just have to pickup a good young point guard and build from there , but you have to let those three play together a lot .
Nellie sucks…Mullie sucks…Monta = great six man at best kinda in the Barbosa mold…This is coming from a true bay area native and Warriors fan. We need a better coach that is going to preach defense and actually care about winning a championship. At this point in his career Nellie’s just there for the money but he rather be on a beach in Hawaii.
this is what u get by payin star money to an ok player
daryn he wont be for a while if ever
Watch him land a spot in NEW YORK! Next season is gonna be the ultimate Knick fantasy!