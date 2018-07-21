Montrezl Harrell Will Reportedly Return To The Clippers On A Two-Year Deal

#Los Angeles Clippers
07.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a much quieter offseason than their in-town rivals, as the Lakers have been making headlines for better or worse ever since July 1 when they inked LeBron James to a max deal.

The Clippers find themselves in familiar territory as the Staples Center B-side, but they’re still hoping to claw their way into the playoff conversation in the West this season. L.A. lost DeAndre Jordan to free agency, but hope the addition of Marcin Gortat via a trade with the Wizards can mitigate the effects of that loss.

Otherwise, it’ll be just about the same squad as last year, with the hope that another year of continuity and some better health can push them from the 10-seed up to the eighth spot. They re-signed Avery Bradley at the start of free agency and gave Lou Williams an extension back in February, bolstering their backcourt, and on Saturday they reached an agreement with restricted free agent Montrezl Harrell to bring him back for two more years, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLos Angeles ClippersMontrezl Harrell

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 day ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP