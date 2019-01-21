Getty Image

Serena Williams didn’t have the dream finish at the U.S. Open in September, and apparently she’s using that disappointment to make the most of the new Grand Slam season. Williams is currently down under at the Australian Open, and though she’s playing in a much different time zone than most Americans she’s certainly turning heads.

Williams, for example, did this to the No. 1 ranked women’s tennis player in the world while you were sleeping.

This is the most comprehensive tennis racket destruction I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/FXZZbgHgDv — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 21, 2019

The No. 16 seed took down Simona Halep in three sets on Monday, and also had a fun moment before the match when she accidentally walked out when Halep was supposed to be introduced as the No. 1 player in the world to the crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

You have to forgive Williams for the mixup given how long she’s been considered the best, and she proved there’s plenty left in the tank on Monday. And she also got some support from from Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, who wore a pair of custom Air Jordan Xs with vivid cartoons of Williams and her achievements on the pastel colorway.