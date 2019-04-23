Sixers Assistant Monty Williams Is Reportedly Phoenix’s Top Choice For Its Coaching Vacancy

04.23.19 59 mins ago

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns made a shocking coaching change in the early hours of Friday morning, firing head coach Igor Kokoskov after just one season at the helm. While Phoenix had the second-worst record in the NBA during the 2018-19 campaign, the sudden firing of a first-year coach, particularly the first coach born and raised outside of North America, still turned heads.

As for who’s going to replace Kokoskov, it appears the Suns have someone in mind. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Phoenix is going to make a play for Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams.

There’s a reason that Williams is the first name tied to the job: He’s reportedly the Suns’ top choice for the gig.

Around The Web

TAGSMonty WilliamsPHOENIX SUNS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP