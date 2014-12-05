Monty Williams Says Klay Thompson Is “Like A Crotchety Old Man”

New Orleans Pelicans coach Monty Williams served as an assistant for Team USA this summer at the FIBA World Cup. In addition to spending more time with Anthony Davis, Williams’ time with the national team afforded him opportunities to gain insight about some of the game’s brightest young stars. What did he learn about Klay Thompson? That the 24 year-old Golden State Warriors star is “like a crotchety old man.”

After his Pelicans fell to the Warriors in Oakland last night, Williams discussed working with Thompson and Steph Curry for USA Basketball. From the Associated Press:

“They’re a bit different,” Williams said. “Steph is a bit more conversational. Klay is like a crotchety old man. He really doesn’t want anything to do with anyone. He just wants to play ball. I’m sure I got on their nerves a little bit telling them how to play, but I thought they were great to be around.”

Hey, Monty. Can crotchety old men do this?

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.