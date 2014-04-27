More Alleged Donald Sterling Audio Released

Deadspin uncovered an extended 15-minute clip of the conversation TMZ originally released allegedly featuring Clippers owner Donald Sterling making discriminatory comments while chiding his then-girlfriend V. Stiviano for posting pictures of black men on her Instagram. This story has dominated the NBA landscape all weekend, and it just gets more ugly every time more information is released.

For one of the most exciting opening rounds of the NBA playoffs in our lifetime, sifting through the comments reportedly of Sterling has been awful, and — if there had been any doubt about the owner’s views on minorities — then this should put them to rest. Sterling’s supposed plantation owner mentality on the still-unverified tape is apparent when talking about the black players who make up his Clippers team (emphasis ours):

V. Stiviano: I don’t understand, I don’t see your views. I wasn’t raised the way you were raised. Donald Sterling: Well then, if you don’t feel — don’t come to my games. Don’t bring black people, and don’t come. VS: Do you know that you have a whole team that’s black, that plays for you? DS: You just, do I know? I support them and give them food, and clothes, and cars, and houses. Who gives it to them? Does someone else give it to them? Do I know that I have—Who makes the game? Do I make the game, or do they make the game? Is there 30 owners, that created the league?

Dreadful, and it gets worse as the holocaust, Judaism, Dodgers player Matt Kemp and more are mentioned in the extended version. Head on over to Deadpsin for the full transcript attached to the extended audio recording. We can’t listen to it again.

As most know by now, the NBA is investigating the comments originally published by TMZ, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement during his press conference last night, he’ll wait to assess sanctions against the owner until they’ve performed due diligence and verifying it’s Sterling on the tape and the recordings haven’t been tampered with:

“All members of the NBA family should be afforded due process and a fair opportunity to present their side of any controversy, which is why I’m not yet prepared to discuss any potential sanctions against Donald Sterling. We will, however, move extraordinarily quickly in our investigation. In the meantime, Mr. Sterling has agreed he will not attend his playoff game tomorrow in Golden State.”

We can’t stand how this has overshadowed some of the most exciting basketball of our lives. Donald Sterling has rightfully become a pariah (and should have been all along), and we’re hoping he never steps foot in an NBA arena again. While the NBA’s investigation proceeds, the NBA Playoffs still play on, and shouldn’t be overlooked because of one man’s outlandish bigotry.

(Deadspin)

How should the NBA penalize Sterling?

