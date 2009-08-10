More Colorways Of The Nike Air Max LeBron VII

08.10.09 9 years ago 12 Comments

So when the Nike Air Max LeBron VII was initially introduced to the world, we got to see the main coloway that LBJ would wearing on the court. But back in a secret side room of the Ed Davis Community Center, I was able to get a glimpse of three other colorways. Check out more pics below.

