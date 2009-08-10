More Colorways Of The Nike Air Max LeBron VII

So when the Nike Air Max LeBron VII was initially introduced to the world, we got to see the main coloway that LBJ would wearing on the court. But back in a secret side room of the Ed Davis Community Center, I was able to get a glimpse of three other colorways. Check out more pics below.
These might be his best yet!!!
methinks i like! :-D
got the lebron V’s 2 years back, strongly liked and got the Kobe IV’s last year. I’m still waiting out how Kobe V’s will finally look like before I make a purchase.
Anyways, this is the most decent of LBJ’s sneaker line imo. The full max air unit makes it stand out from his other ones (check out the teal / sky blue above). Not really a crazy badass design like Kobe IV’s but it’s getting better at least. It’s still looks a bit bulky but that’s the way LBJ rolls year in, year out.
i am a big LBJ fan, but this one sucks unless i got this for free LOL…i love the one he uses back in the east finals that red & black combi…
Wow LBJ has come a long way since the II’s my favorite ones….these muthafuckas is fugly!!!
Beautiful shoe, can’t wait to try them out. Hopefully the the cushioning isn’t too hard. So far Nike’s done a masterful job of balancing a durable shoe with a nice springy feel.
So beautiful shoes.
