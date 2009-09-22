More details on the Delonte West case; Spurs get their new Bowen

While the Cavs figure out what they need to do about Delonte West and possibly keep some Plan B’s in mind, more details of Delonte’s arrest emerged yesterday. Most importantly from a basketball standpoint, Delonte’s first court date isn’t until late-November, about three weeks into the regular season. So it’s unlikely the NBA will take any kind of disciplinary action before then, and Delonte can start the season playing ball and keeping Anthony Parker away from his starting SG job. West is being charged with two misdemeanor concealed-weapon counts, which is about the best he could’ve hoped for … LeBron was in New York yesterday on the latest stop in his summer-long media tour, this time to promote his documentary More Than a Game. We haven’t heard anyone ask LeBron about the Delonte situation yet, but he’d surely give the “I don’t know all the details / no comment” answer anyway, which is the right thing to do … The Spurs kinda-sorta found a replacement for Bruce Bowen, reaching an agreement with Keith Bogans on a one-year deal. Bogans is a strong defender who was often given the assignment of guarding guys like Kobe, D-Wade and Brandon Roy when he was with Orlando. At 6-5, he’s not ideal to guard a powerhouse like LeBron or ‘Melo, but he makes San Antonio’s defense a little tougher and can score better than Bowen … Ron Artest is back in the funny-quote column. Asked if L.A. fans might blame him if the Lakers fail to repeat as champs in 2010, Artest said, “They should. That’s exactly what should happen if we don’t repeat. They won last year, and I’m the new addition. The fans expect to repeat. Everybody in L.A. expects a second ring. And if we don’t, then, yeah, they should point it right at me, throwing tomatoes and everything.” We’ve seen what happens when you throw a cup of water at Ron-Ron; safe to say NOBODY is f-ing around with fresh fruits and vegetables … Training camp is getting closer and closer, and Nate Robinson and David Lee still don’t officially have jobs. We keep hearing the Knicks are going to re-sign both guys any day now, but for whatever reason, nothing is happening. All reports indicate Lee and Nate will take one-year deals, although there is some talk of Lee still being dealt in a sign-and-trade, possibly to Utah for Carlos Boozer … Ranking O.J. Mayo on our list of the NBA’s 30 go-to guys wasn’t as hard as deciding whether we felt O.J. would actually be Memphis’ go-to guy this year. Mayo took the job from Rudy Gay over the course of last season and handled it well, but now Allen Iverson is in the mix, Zach Randolph is there with his 20-and-10, and Rudy put on 20 pounds of muscle this summer and is gunning for a huge contract. Assist numbers might be very low in Memphis … One day after it was reported on HighSchoolHoop.com that rising senior PG Austin Rivers (son of Doc) appeared to be wavering on his commitment to Florida and looking hard at Duke, Rivers told us in another HSH exclusive that he’s officially re-opened his recruiting, and Duke and Florida would have to fight it out to get him. Read the whole story HERE … Actual transcript of the Monday Night Football announcers during last night’s Colts/Dolphins game: “Wildcat wildcat wildcat wildcat Peyton Manning wildcat wildcat wildcat wildcat Watch Dancing With The Stars wildcat wildcat wildcat wildcat wildcat” … Seriously, though, nobody loves Miami’s trick offense more than Chad Pennington. He’s making NFL starting QB money, he’s resurrected his career, and he almost won MVP last year, all while getting to sit out a dozen offensive plays a game. He’s like a part-time employee getting full-timer benefits. He’s the football version of Peja Stojakovic … We’re out like Bowen …
bogans is a very solid pickup for SA, surprised other contenders weren’t all over him
keith bogans isn’t a young bruce bowen but it’s another solid player for the spurs. the final 4 in the west will be 1. Lakers 2. Spurs 3. Denver and 4. Portland. and I hope they play one another in the second rounds
You got that right, Peja Stojakovic is the L’s version of a quarterback, they don’t play defense. Although Peja never was almost MVP of anything in his career.
Wasn’t Ime Udoka supposed to be the next Bowen?
im sure they hit Ron with a cup of beer tho, much different that water in so many ways
I am going to be real, I am here to read The Real Tyrone, QQ, and Jurg from Denmark comments.
Miami had their chances, if that former Buckeye (Ted Ginn Jr) caught the damned ball! As the ESPN crew would say, “Come On Man!”
Is this what we have to look forward to in the off-season? Dime sneaking in more and more football coverage?
Sorry, but I’d rather just read a short smack.
The weapon Evo is one ugly mofo
@ sh!tface
petty sure peja almost won MVP one yr in Sacto.
spurs have made the best off season moves in getting bogans, richardson and the kid blair from pittsburg they will win the chip this year
“We’ve seen what happens when you throw a cup of water at Ron-Ron; safe to say NOBODY is f-ing around with fresh fruits and vegetables” -nice
i agree with what everybody above has said about the spurs. adding bogans is a great pick-up for them. it won’t be until mid season or later that people start acknowledging how important some of their (semi quiet) moves have been…meanwhile, too many other teams with blatant needs have done nothing (and i’m not gonna name any names either…)
Dime, on another note: I think you really should channel your resources for an intervention to sober up that Lamar Odom, regarding his getting married this coming Sunday to that Khloe K. Ugh! She just is not that pretty a sight. At the very least, get some networking effort going to convice dude to have a prenup!
yeah, I hope converse didn’t mass produce those Evo’s or else they will be the footwear “choice” in 3rd World countries in a year or so
I love how it’s assumed that Lee will go to Utah for Boozer. Yes, the Jazz want to get rid of Boozer, this is a pretty solid premise. They don’t want to trade him for someone who wants to make the same per season as him, right after the Jazz matched a $10+ mill / season deal for Paul Millsap (who the braintrust believe I boozer’s replacement … less post moves, but vastly much better man defense).
It does not serve purpose for the Jazz to trade boozer for another high priced player who plays the same spot that the Jazz are over-loaded at already. (depending on who is playing at the 5, the Jazz can go with Boozer, Millsap, Kirilekno, Okur and Koufos (and Suton if he makes the team) at the 4) Utah’s deepest position is PF. Ridding themselves of Boozer only to replace him with another guy who wants to play 30 mpg there is a front office fail.
I = “is” there . . .
Kobe – Artest = Jordan – Rodman. They will be alright. Bynum is the one thats unpredictable.
re artest: just remember that it’s tomatoes and not cups of soda and ronron will be all good
cha-ching
sorry i dont like jordan or rodman but hell fucking no.
kobe-artest<<<<<<<<<<<<jordan-rodman.
@amar
Totally agree. Seems completely stupid to trade for another pf, at least trade for an upgrade over brewer and then compete for the chip.
Wh wh wh wh wh wh WILDCATS!!!! that shit is so annoying. I hope a team figures out how to stop it so they will be forced to play real football. They are like the Don Nelson/Mike Diantoni of football. they are really f^king up the game.
@josh
Well, Peja was almost MIP one year…
Though he was an All-Star, he was never really considered for the MVP because he regularly disappeared when the pressure was on, especially during the playoffs…
…and 4th place in MVP voting isn’t really an almost.
at whomever said the Spurs had the best off season, the Spurs were actually one of the 5 teams that didn’t have Richardson signed…. Jefferson might be whom you’re talking about. I wouldn’t say the Spurs gathered up the best trio around picking up Blair, Jefferson and Bogans, though… shall see.
@ sh!tface
pretty sure peja almost won MVP in Europe.Or did he?
I can see it right now. The Lakers traing camp and season is going to be a three-ring circus, and this time Kobe Bryant has nothing to do with it. Thanks Ron Ron and Lamar!!!
Peja never came close to becoming an mvp.
Repeat? start collecting your tomatoes now.
Mayo’s chances in becoming the man in memphis is zero to none. with AI trying to prove something this season, ZBo in the fold, and of course Gay.
And I must agree, Udoka was supposedly the next Bowen.
Dear Mr. Odom,
I too like thick women, but feel they gotta be somewhat proportional (except when it comes to titties and ass).
The one you got now just don’t look right. Is it a woman? Is she an American Gladiator cast-off? Did she ever live at the zoo full time?
Those women blow up on a moments notice. Have a weight clause in your pre-nup bruh, and oh yeah, Congratulations!
The Asshole,
TWU
you forgot to include the part where Gruden called Peyton “Sheriff” which was arguably a qualifier for the top 25 stupidest moments in sports and solidifies the idea that espn employs a bunch of bottom-dwelling retards.
Peja = MVP = Most Vastly-overrated Player
Weapon Evo = accidentally-retro 1986 high-tops
The Real Tyrone = MIA today – where you at?
Another solid pickup for the Spurs.Peja hasnt done shit since C Webb had 2 legs.And if we gonna just put Artest and Kobe on a Mike/Rodman level then I dont know what todays fan has turned into.Let them at least win a title together.They already failed at winning five apart from eachother doing what they do.Another thing,this is random but if you hate CP3 because he’s “dirty”.You gotta hate Stockton too because he showed CP the way.
Man thiz shit is wack. Keith Bogans ia a nobody. thats all ther is to say. Boy aint got no j.
27 lol at weight clause. If oliver miller did not get one, good luck giving one to a woman…
Totally agree peja never deserved MVP but you must admit that 4th out of 300+ is almost.
OK great idea TWU – what are some best clauses to put in pre nup:
– weight clause?
– whinge clause?
– limit to how many annoying friends they can have clause?
Peja was MVP of Eurobasket 2001. DOH!