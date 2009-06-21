More NBA Draft rumors; is Jersey getting Vince’s replacement?

Lots of NBA Draft stuff populating the news this weekend, be it players moving up or down the board in this last stretch of workouts, teams making promises, or draft-related trade rumors. The Nets have been one of the toughest teams to figure out. Ever since they landed the 11th pick in the Lottery, we’ve seen them connected to eveyrybody from DeMar DeRozan to James Johnson to Tyler Hansbrough. There was even a short-lived rumor that had the Nets trading Devin Harris to Memphis for the No. 2 pick; its seems the only position where NJ satisfied is at center with Brook Lopez. The latest we’ve heard is that Jersey is very high on Louisville’s Terrence Williams. But would them taking a two-guard have anything at all to do with the recent Vince Carter-to-Cleveland trade rumor? … Jordan Hill worked out for the Warriors and spent some QT with Nellie, after which Hill said Nellie gave him a “probably” that he’d take him with the 7th pick. Then again, you could probably ask each member of the ’08-09 Warriors about Nellie’s reliability from one day to the next, and they’d just roll their eyes. If Hill does wind up in the Bay, he should anticipate running the gamut from starting to getting DNP-CDs all in one week. Just ask Anthony Randolph what his rookie year was like … The Knicks (#8) have supposedly narrowed their list down to three point guards: Stephen Curry, Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday. There’s a small chance all of those guys could be gone before New York picks, but not likely. Which one do you think would fit Mike D’Antoni‘s system the best? Curry has the shooting touch to be one of those 50-40-90 guys like Steve Nash in his prime; Tyreke is more of a power/pure scoring combo guard; and Holiday is an amazing athlete with lots of room to grow. Holiday would be the best defender of the bunch, but since when as Coach D cared about D? … And by the way, wasn’t Chris Duhon supposed to be the answer for NY at point guard? … Also, the Bulls (#16) are in love with DeJuan Blair, and word is the Pistons have promised B.J. Mullens with their #15 pick. That actually makes a lot of sense; Mullens is a 7-footer who can shoot from the outside — he could be their new Rasheed Wallace, only without the increasing apathy … Nobody is really talking about this yet, but keep an eye on the stalemate going down between Dwyane Wade and the Heat. Wade can either sign an extension this summer or become a free agent in 2010, and while just about any player in Flash’s position would wait and test the market, obviously Miami would prefer he re-up with them now. A lot will have to do with whether Wade feels he can win another championship in MIami — which means he needs some better help around him — but Pat Riley has said he’s not gonna make any major roster overhauls until he knows Wade is in the fold. Wade, meanwhile, has said all along he doesn’t want to go anywhere, but hasn’t said he’s definitely going to sign an extension. So either Wade locks himself into Miami long-term now and then has to hope Riley follows through with the supporting cast, or he goes into this season already knowing he’s got another Me Against The World schedule in front of him … In an interview with HoopsHype, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was asked, basically, what’s wrong with Andrew Bynum and why won’t Bynum incorporate the skyhook into his game. Kareem’s answer: “I think Andrew feels that he wants to make his own statement and he will do that by discovering how he can dominate in the league.” Is it just us or does that sound like AB is being stubborn and Kareem is kind of in that, “OK, go f*** yourself then” mode? … The Nuggets and Pacers will open the ’09 exhibition season in Taiwan, at the Taipei Arena. Maybe while they’re over there, the Pacers can finally find a trade partner for Jamaal Tinsley … We’re out like Bynum’s skyhook …
what people dont realize is that the skyhook is just not that easy to learn. you think no top player ever said to themselves hey why not try to be unstoppable and learn this move?? its just freakin hard to hit consistantly! only one guy did this for the last 30 years !!!
OR it means “the skyhook is one of the most difficult shots in the history of the game and maybe Bynum should work on more basic post moves first,” but expressed in a nice way . . . .
Wade said yesterday that he’d rather see Riley change up the roster THIS season instead of waiting for 2010. If Riley can acquire Bosh, Wade will absolutely sign an extension before 2010.
i dont think wade is leaving heat but he is doing a kobe by asking riley to give him help. smart move.
The Knicks need Tinsley, Nash or Flynn. We’re dying for a passer to build chemistry. If we could get curry we have to get a pg to compliment. Even Skip would be an upgrade over Duhon. If he remains the starting pg we can’t make the playoffs. Nate isn’t a pg. No Jordan Hill unless we trade for Sessions and Villaneva for Lee and Robinson. We could even use Kirk Hinrich. Somebody Omar Cook and PG please. I really want Flynn or Brandon Jennings both would thrive in D’antoni’s style both are scoring pg’s who score and pass exceptionally well.
Dolan and NY if you guys mess this draft up. We’re cursed another 10 years. We need a mixture of nice and tough guys. Duhon is a back up that’s it. I’m venting a little bit. I apologize. I just cant stand the Knicks losing and not making the playoffs anymore. Like I said before you guys should really pay attention to these blogs. A lot of times the real fans make great assesments. Where winning comes 1st and business comes 2nd. Quentin Richardson and Larry Hughes ship them off somewhere far far away. Harrington & Chandler we keep. Curry ship him off to the hornets for Tyson Chandler
by the way: did you know that this years german-league (BBL) finals are loaded with former us-college-stars and nba-players. Ricky Pauldig, Jason Gardner (MVP), Brandon Bowman, EJ Rowland, Ken Johnson, Vincent Yarbrough & Ruben Boumtje Boumtje, just to name a view. Sometimes it feels like watching a d-league game :-)
Have heard that NYK are hoping for Hill to drop… And may be trading for Sergio on draft night.
I’d be surprised if Derozan slides to the Nets…
the fan, you seriously think you need another pg if you get curry?? curry is a very good player and can pass just fine. You must’ve never seen him play.
Duhon was never supposed to be “The Answer.” You have to know that, right? He was a stopgap option at best whose contract conveniently ran out before 2010. Plus, don’t forget how effective he was early in the season before playing many more minutes than he was used to caught up to him, since the Knicks never found him a legitimate backup. I mean, he did average 13-9-4 in December. He was like a baseball pitcher who’d never been asked to go more than 130 innings suddenly being pushed up toward 200. I think he’d be an outstanding backup for a D’Antoni team, though I don’t believe he’s in the plans for 2010.
Love the Tinsley joke haha
We get Curry. We ruin both the team and him with the losing and asking him and Duhon to do what there incapable of doing. Flynn or Die. Point guards are born. He’s a undersized 2 guard. A.I. at the 1 project F. Farmar at the 1 Failed. Chalmers at the 1 F. You see where I’m going. You can only transition if you have the game and choose to score like flynn. He could be a setup man all day. On the flipside though if need be to take over a game. He could do it as well. He is going to be just as good or better than Paul. Big shoes to fill. But great heart and passion & even better work ethic. He’ll be a better pro than college player. Coming from a basketball player. I know talent. Give sheron collins a shot next year. Better than holiday and lawson- biggest flop worse than redick. Duke doesn’t produce guards. T.Williams definitely sleeper. Give Tinsly 1 more chance and hang em. He’s a true PG with more baggage than JFK though. P.O.E. (Product of our Environment) Hoping ihoops helps the bridge the gap with life skills and helping us athletes learn to keep the money. Aside from the making it aspect. We want to learn and do better and be something were not. What that is we still haven’t figured out. Trying to fit into someone’s window of how you should be isn’t easy. You should be a role model or a grown up if your taught. You should be a all star or H.O.F talent if you work the hardest. ???? What would be great for basketball. If we all come together and help one and other with our weakness.
Maybe Kareem just being real and saying He cant master that shit Im the only master of that shit.Bynum aint being stubborn he ball good when healthy.If u could learn the Skyhook just being around Kareem we been woulda seen people doing it.
