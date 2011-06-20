More NBA Lockout Talks; The Cavs Still Aren’t Sold On Kyrie Irving

News flash: there may not be basketball next year. We don’t mean to be the bearer of bad news, but amidst all of the excitement of a sick Finals and a wildly unpredictable upcoming draft, the uncertainty of the NBA’s financial future continues to hang over our heads like a teetering bedroom ceiling fan. In negotiations, any step is a positive step, so the fact that owners and player reps have been spending hours in a room together has gotten us a few winks of sleep these past few nights. We’ll see if Tuesday’s upcoming follow-up meet gets us a few more … As far as updates, ESPN.com’s Chris Sheridan reported recently that the owners have pretty much relinquished their request for NFL-style non-guaranteed contracts, but remain diligent in getting a less-soft salary cap and a bigger cut of the financial pie. Fellas, don’t you all know? Mo’ money, mo’ problems … To keep everyone out there from eating a Xanax, let’s smoothly transition to the NBA Draft, ’cause it’s happening real soon (Thursday). Apparently, there’s a whole lot of chatter swirling around the Cleveland Cavaliers and the belief that they may not be all-in yet on selecting the “consensus” number one pick, Duke’s prized one-and-done 1, Kyrie Irving, first overall. Is that real life, in a draft where there’s only thought to be one sure thing? Could it be a head game ploy to get Minnesota GM David Kahn in a tizzy (as we all know what happens when David Kahn gets in a tizzy)? And in a draft where every pick after Derrick Williams at two is up in the air, could our only solid ground be slowly cracking beneath us? With the word on the street (who’s trading up/down, in/out), the draft picture has gotten fuzzier than the picture on your grandma’s 14-inch TV. And it’s not looking like things are getting any clearer before Thursday, so we recommend patience, friends and a good therapist … And isn’t the NBA Draft one of the best times of the NBA year? It’s the head games from GMs. The “sources report.” The draft-day trades. It’s mental warfare from front office to front office, with hoop suits getting their one yearly opportunity to pretend like they’re in the CIA. For the prospects themselves, it’s the one time annually where every fan of every NBA team can get themselves all jazzed up. Is your guy gonna be the next “the guy” for your team? Is he gonna be the missing piece of the puzzle? Is he gonna be the guy we wonder for years how team X got him at pick Y? For every young man that gets his name called and/or wears a bad suit on stage, it’s all about optimism (and maybe a few bro-hugs), mostly, because we haven’t found out if he sucks yet. Because he just might be the franchise savior … On Friday, we posted our list of the 10 best foreign-born cats who have rings and an interesting discussion popped up. Who would you rather have: Hakeem or Timmy D? … If their reported interest is genuine, do you think Jonny Flynn would look good in a New York uniform? … Did you know that a 16-year-old from DeMatha Prep has the longest recorded wingspan of any basketball prospect ever? … We always say that basketball players are the world’s best athletes. There’s really no way to confirm or refute that. But at least now we have evidence that John Wall definitely can’t play baseball. Throwing out the first pitch at a recent Nationals’ game, Wall was nearly as bad as Mariah Carey. Let’s hope he doesn’t wake up one morning eight years from now and tell everyone he’s gonna go out, take someone’s minor league spot and chase a childhood dream … And check out this incredible finish from Kevin Durant in a Drew League summer game. KD might as well just start passing to himself because Russell Westbrook seems to have some trouble with that … We’re out like cutting dead-weight contracts.
kyrie of derrick williams. i love the draft.
or*
Tim duncan without a doubt. He took on shaq and the lakers and came out on top with 4 chips. Don’t forget a loaded west too.
For some reason, I’m more optimistic there will be an NBA season more likely than an NFL season. Just feels that way to me
^ i heard charles barkley say that if the season starts late and they miss a good amount of time to begin with, that the owners are more inclined to say screw it, and dump the season. that’s just too much to take in. (pause)
to bring back old thoughts, somewhere in me thinks if the lakers had beat dallas, they’d be the champs. i dunno if we’ll ever see kobe face off against lbj when it really counts. the bball gods have always been so unkind. do they not want that mega showdown ????
hope they do that “get rid of one bad contract cap-free” thing they did a few years back. seemed like a good idea.
which young team will be better in the next 5 years:
1)the clippers, key players: blake griffing & eric gordon
2)the thunder, key players: kevin durant & russell westbrook
3)the kings, key players: tyreke evans & demarcus cousins
4)the wizards, key players: john wall & javale mcgee
5)the raptors, key players: demar derozen & ed davis
i think the obvious not here is the raptors.
i’d go with the clippers. they are more rounded at each position with bledsoe, aminu and deandre
Silly beiber. Everyone knows that, within the next five years, Griffin will have a horrible career-threatening injury, Gordon will get disgruntled and leave, only to have his career skyrocket and become an All-Star somewhere else. It’s the Clippers, after all.
“KD might as well just start passing to himself because Russell Westbrook seems to have some trouble with that.” Hahahhaa. The KG/Starbury analogy is just too obvious. People forget how good their chemistry was too, and that “Stephon’s still young, he’ll become a pass-first PG eventually.”
damn…you sound like you don’t like the futures of the thunder or clippers.
They are the CLIPPERS!
Duke has never really put out any good quality NBA players, on serviceable. Don’t even mention Grant Hill, H20 was the man on the Pistons squad.
David Khan is an idiot regardless of what mind games Cleveland pay, whoever he drafts at #2 will bust because they’re in Minnesota. He’ll probably trade the #2 pick, Kevin Love and Wesley Johnson to LA for Pau Gasol and Ron Artest.
Hakeem is the best center ever IMO… he’s better than Timmeh.
I support Jonny Flyyn leaving Minnesota… FULL STOP.
a 7′ 9″ wingspan is ridiculous… seriously… his arms are longer than my legs.
Russell Westbrook is nothing like Starbury.
marbury was the better scorer between the two, westbrook and marbury. it’s the truth regardless of the stigma that has developed with marbury over the years. russell is too erratic. you are right that westbrook is nothin like starbury. but in some ways i have to disagree. they are obviously both shoot first pg’s. but in that respect, marbury was also the better passer. westbrook is much more athletic hence the better rebounder. marbury could drop 40 easy. for westbrook, we’ll never know if it’d be ‘easy’ for as long as he plays with durant.
@Bruce
are you serious? did you forget about elton brand, carlos boozer, luol deng, etc
id take hakeem over duncan. at their peak and as individual players, dream has this hands down imo. duncan however, has the greater overall career.
So if there is no nba season next year, what are you guys going to do? I feel bad I won’t be able to read my morning smack. Maybe you could blog about Hockey, I guess I would have to find some other interest – why not hockey.
If there isn’t a season come this fall, expect Dime to feature live blogs of games on ESPN Classic.
However, by skipping one season, expect the 2012-2013 Rookie of the Year race to be something serious.
Lol @ Tim over Hakeem (sorry, Ian), but nope.
The Dream woulda crapped all over Tim if Dave hadn’t been there. Dream took shit personal….unlike Lebron. Sorry, Bronnies lol. Dream had that “You gon try to take my mvp? Oh…ok. Throw that rock up!”
2ndly – Durant ain’t happy about how his season ended….Good! Feed off failure, kid!
“Russell Westbrook seems to have some trouble with that …”
does russell westbrook really need to pass to Kevin Durant? I say no. Durant can create his own shot and score whenever he wants. he dont need the point guards help. the thunder frontcourt players need help scoring. ibaka is streaky, perkins cant do shit with the ball in his hands and nick collison will never get you 15pts 2 nights in a row. THOSE players need Westbrook to pass them the rock so they can score. Durant and Harden dont.
Stop shitting on Westbrook; without him, the thunder will be very average.
and no dont compare Russell Westbrook to Stephon Marbury.
although, look at the stats of Marburys first 6yrs in the league….homey was killing it!
Why is Kevin Durant playing in a summer league? He doesn’t need the scrimmage practice and there is a risk of injury.
I like how KD just went expressionless, thats the killer within him thats gonna grow
Duncan>Dream. Man people seem to forget how unguardable prime TD was.
Let’s see…big name prospect from MD…let’s see if the new coach can manage to keep him in state, instead of letting him do what everyone from Rudy Gay to Kevin Durant has done: leave…
@ Mikey
Great question. From a business standpoint, you’re right. But the truth is ballplayers play ball – that’s what they do and they can’t help themselves. I’ve seen NCAA and NBA players play in all kinds of runs they probably shouldn’t play in because of the injury risk.
Heckler – You can’t create your own shot without the ball.
Mikey – You play in summer leagues for the challenge. True, he could get hurt. But where else can he simulate the physical style of play that NBA defenders bring? Do you think Thabo wants to spend his summers getting his face shot off? You can only shoot for so much in a gym by yourself. Most younger players do it to keep in shape. As they get older they scale back like Tim Duncan. This is no different than crosstraining with MMA fighters to stay in shape, you can still get hurt.
@Duncanrules
..he was in part unguardable because there weren’t any good centers around to guard him in the first place. Off the top of my head the only big-time center Tim played against in his prime was Shaq. Watered down big-man talent and some rule changes benefited him to a small degree at least.
Hakeems era was much more stacked at that position. Ewing and Robinson in their prime, Boston’s McHale and Parish duo, Mutumbo, etc. etc.
His offensive game is much more refined than Duncan’s(see: Dream Shake), while also retiring as the all-time leader in blocks(~1500 MORE than Duncan). One of only 4 players to have a quadruple double since statistics were kept for it. Hakeem bests Duncan in just about every major offensive AND defensive stat category.
Duncan is a great player and a first ballot HOF’r, this it’s Hakeem hands down.
Just ask Jordan – “If I had to pick a center [for an all-time best team], I would take Olajuwon. That leaves out Shaq, Patrick Ewing. It leaves out Wilt Chamberlain. It leaves out a lot of people. And the reason I would take Olajuwon is very simple: he is so versatile because of what he can give you from that position. It’s not just his scoring, not just his rebounding or not just his blocked shots. People don’t realize he was in the top seven in steals. He always made great decisions on the court. For all facets of the game, I have to give it to him.”
@ Dagwaller – I feel your pain. However, under Gary Williams UMD has 1 championship and ZERO NCAA violations. He stayed true to not whoring himself for top prospects. Would you rather have a coach that brings in 1 and dones leaves after 3 years taking most of his recruits with him and having 1 of those 3 seasons scratched from the books? Be happy with what you got.
Drew — Are you serious? Brand, Boozer and Deng! These guys are serviceable and so is Irving! Don’t draft Blue Devils!
The guys who are saying Duncan over Hakeem didn’t see Hakeem play in the day. He started having those blood clots towards the end, but it isn’t even close.
If the NBA shuts down for a season, I am done. I won’t make it back to watching with any real interest. I normally love the draft, but this one is bad. Bad bad.
If Mike Gminski heard you guys bashing Duke players in the NBA, he would would give you a VERY stern talking to.
I’d take Hakeem over Timmy. I think it’s the old question that Shaq raised a long time ago when he called Duncan the big fundamental. Timmy has it all and is the best PF, probably the only star PF with 4 rings and a couple of finals MVPs. He is awesome and he has been in the perfect system with the right coach for his whole career. That said, Hakeem in the pivot could work well in just about any system. He also had it all and is one of the top centers of all time. True monster centers like him are all but extinct except for Howard. No knocks on either guy but I’d rather build around a monster in the middle than a PF.
That said, the best center in the league did just get knocked out of the post season in the first round while a foreign-born PF took home all the hardware. So there’s definitely no single correct answer to this question.
@ F/F – I love what we had at MD. Don’t get me wrong.
I just hate seeing all of these big name players from around the DMV going waaaay out of state.
I mean, ever since Steve Francis, then Steve Blake/Juan Dixon, Gary Williams recruited almost 0 NBA worthy players. G Vaz notwithstanding. When you could’ve had Mike Beasley, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay, and so on, you tend to feel a little underprivileged.
The fact that the overall pick will be someone with the least amount of games under his belt really shows how weak this draft is. I honestly don’t see why Kyrie Irving is the consensus #1 pick in the draft to begin with. How many games did he play at Duke? 11? How impressed could NBA GMs possibly be after seeing someone play 11 games out of a possible 40+? But I guess if they could make high school players #1 picks then Irving could go first as well.
@Dagwaller – College Park students deserve the top talent anyway. Fools out there rioting win OR lose vs. Duke. “Damn son, we just lost this game… I feel like F*ckin up the campus.” OR “F*ck yeah we won. I feel like F*ckin up the campus.”
Then after that wodden shampoo you want to press charges and act like you were just passing through the riot on your way to the library.
don’t deserve*
“The fact that the overall pick will be someone with the least amount of games under his belt really shows how weak this draft is… How many games did he play at Duke? 11?”
Who cares? Not too long ago there were players being selected who didn’t even play at the collegiate level.
I agree with you that the class is weak but Kyrie’s 11 games isn’t a strong indication of it being weak.
@ # 20 heckler: who are you directing that message to exactly ?????
LATEST BEIBER NEWZ !!!!!!!!!!
in a deal reportedly prompted by the bucks, the wolves and milwaukee are discussing a trade involving Andrew Bogut/#10 pick and minnesota’s #2 pick plus cap filler. STAY TUNED TO BEIBER NEWZ !!!!
Please Beiber that was out this morning!
Don’t know what the Bucks are doing, maybe his injuries are THAT bad but even last year Bogut was the 2nd best Center in the East.
Now Lakers fans would you take Bogut for Gasol straight up?
Love me some TD, but Hakeem was just unreal back in the day. He schooled Shaq in the finals and was not only a great post player but on defense would block shots and get steals by ripping guards of the rock. Not to mention his passes out of the post.
Also Jerry Krause was pissed at MJ at the beginning of his career saying if they got Hakeem they’d already have 2 rings.
@JAY thats why I also said ”But I guess if they could make high school players #1 picks
then Irving could go first as well.”
CLAW. wat info have you shared? besides being a fairy? but i don’t know if you were throwing shots at me. if you weren’t then disregard this message. – the beib
The beib? Seriously, like the Beaver? I’ll LMFAO if your mom is June and dad Ward!
Goto rotoworld [rotoworld.com] I said morning but actually 12:43, so you were only a hour late.
the beib..I’m still LMFAO, haven’t heard shit like this since Sporty Spice so thanks for that.
BTW has there been a Sporty Spice siting since the Heat’s demise?
claw…the beib looks down on you. you are obviously seeking my attention. go away fairy. fly ! the beib has spoken.
TD beat Shaq and the Lakers once, lost ot them more than he won and got swept badly once too.
Hakeem was MVP, Finals MVP, and DPOY in his career! I think only Jordan comes to mind of players who have done that!!!
LATEST BEIBER NEWZ !!!!!!!!!!
Autopsy Report:
NAME: Sporty-J AKA Sporty Spice, Sporty-Jizz.
Estimated Date Of Death: June 12, 2011
AGE: 103 Games
Possible Cause(s) of Death: Possible cognitive degradation (Spoelstra lobe). Shock Trauma. Choking. Depression (failure to accept truth). Foot-In-Mouth Disease.
SUCKAGE: Complete.
Case Summary: Premature Celebration (ECF Finals). Unbearable pain caused by German Bitch Slap (started out as a mild Fake Cough) finally led to shock and eventually severe depression contributed to his demise.
…hope the beib don’t mind. lol
tim duncan for me
but of course im a spurs fan so im biased still either one over the other is not a crazy pick.
funny thing over at cnnsi they made an alltime draft and tim was the 10th pick and hakeem 11th. they landed on the same team.
another dude had jordan and the admiral with his first 2 picks.
krayzie
that once is the most impressive shit in tds career he beat the 3 time defending champs that had kobe and shaq in their primes (shaq kobe and td are the top three players this generation and he beat them together not only ONCE like you said he also sweept the shit outta them in 99).
hell from 89-96 there was another center winning all the awards in the nba and getting more first teams all nba than the dream.
anyone can argue who was better in their primes but theres no way you can rank hakeem first because you have to take into consideration resumes. russell would be ranked lower if we forget the mvps and rings.
@sh!tfaced: Nicely done, now THAT is updated news!
LMFAO “the beib has spoken” that is funny shit, living in the basement at his mom’s house and hasn’t had a date since taking his cousin to the prom. Dude, that doesn’t sound remotely cool as you think it does. Keep it up since I can’t bag on Lebron or at Austin or Sporty Spice, there is no entertainment value possibly until the draft Thursday.