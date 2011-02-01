Morehead State’s Kenneth Faried Is The Next Dennis Rodman

Once you’ve entered the city limits of Morehead, Ky., (population: 6,000) don’t be surprised if Kenneth Faried finds you and boxes you out. It’s there at Morehead State, tucked away in Eastern Kentucky, that Faried, once a 6-7, 180-pound prospect with questionable academics out of New Jersey, has become the nation’s best rebounder. In the past three seasons, he’s averaged more than 13 boards each year, led the nation last year with 13.3 per game, and is more than a rebound ahead of anyone else’s average this year at 14.3 (to go with 17.1 points) per game. Now on the Wooden Award watch list and a 6-8, 230-pound force who’s been compared to a young Dennis Rodman, Faried is aiming to get the Eagles back to his second NCAA Tournament in his senior season. Come springtime, he’ll try to prove some more people wrong â€” NBA scouts.

Earlier today, we got up with Faried to talk about, amongst other things, how he has become Morehead State’s Professor of Rebounding.

Dime: You averaged 17 points and 18 rebounds last week, and had a 23-23 game against Tennessee State, so what changed in those games?

Kenneth Faried: I’m feeling better. I’ve been sick recently and like, it really started affecting me. My throat was stuffed and I had strep throat and I couldn’t really breathe. I fought that out and now I’m playing a lot better.

Dime: You see a guy like Kevin Love, at 6-8, get 30 rebounds, does that make you think you can get it this season?

KF: Kevin Love he’s a great, great player. I just see him as an All-Star. He rebounds and plays so hard. He just has a knack for the ball that I have. I always believe Kevin Love is just, wow. When can I get his ability to rebound?

Dime: Is 30 rebounds going to happen this year for you?

KF: I think it’s realistic. That’s very much my mom’s goal, but I was close last week. I needed seven more, I was very close. Sometimes you just need shots to go off so you can get them.

Dime: Morehead State took a chance on you, so is everything working out like you thought it could, or is it even better?

KF: Everything’s gone how I’ve hoped it would. People are noticing us. Our team gets exposure, we feel great about it – even if it’s more exposeure on one player than others. But I feel like they’re my brothers and I’m happy here. I’m pretty much content.

Dime: Do you approach rebounding as a mission? You’ve got 14.3 per game right now.

KF: I do. I pretty much try to be up more than that. I want to average maybe 15. If I keep doing what I’m doing, 16 or 17 each game, slowly but surely it’ll go up. I just try to grab and score like I love to do.

Dime: Your choice: Being a first-round pick or having an Ohio Valley title and NCAA berth?

KF: Ah man, that’s the hardest question I’ve been asked all year. I’m going to have to ask a question with the question: Would I get drafted in the first if I won the title?

Dime: It would help your chances, but it’s one or the other.

KF: I’m going to have to go with the first-round pick. Like my coach (Donnie Tyndall) is always telling me, if I can do it, go.

