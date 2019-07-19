The Most Interesting Player On Each Team In The Western Conference

Getty Image

The NBA’s offseason has featured players moving around at an unprecedented rate. Whether it’s been stars going from one city to the next or fascinating role players bolstering the roster of a contender, this summer has completely re-shaped major elements of the NBA. The league has been known in recent years for its ability to attract interest off the court just as easily, if not more so, than it does during games, and this summer was a reminder of why that is the case.

Now, all eyes turn to the upcoming season, which is as wide-open as it’s been in some time due to things looking awfully different now that the dust has began to settle. Earlier this week, we looked at the most interesting players in the Eastern Conference as we project things out and survey where teams are right now.

We’re mimicking that exercise today, but this time, we’re looking at the Western Conference. The beneficiary of much of the player movement we saw this summer, the West promises to be a meat grinder once again. Whether teams have title aspirations now or are building towards those in the future, every squad boasts at least one player who makes us raise our eyebrows heading into 2019-20.