See The "Mount Spursmore" Haircut Featuring The Spurs' Big Four

04.17.14 4 years ago

The playoffs are starting soon, so fanaticism is amping up as teams go into the real season, which starts Saturday. While a tattoo is permanent enough to make — lets say — a Charlies Villanueva tattoo a bit dicey, let alone two, haircuts come and go. Still, it takes a special kind of dedication to groom the top four Spurs: Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili — aka “Mount Spursmore” — into your scalp. That’s why Spurs fan Joe Barajas turned his receding hair into a reasonably good facsimile of the big four Spurs visages.

Post by Joe Barajas.

NBA fans are the best, and if you go Joe’s way it’s not permanent. Everybody wins, except Barajas’ friends and family, who might get a little freaked out if he keeps the haircut for a while — plus, what does this turn into after his hair grows out a bit? A grizzly Spurs team? They’re already grizzled. We just want to know what Gregg Popovich thinks.

(Facebook)

What do you think?

