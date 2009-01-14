Since Opening Day, there are 21 NBA players who have been on the roster all season, but have yet to appear in a game. If you take out Gilbert Arenas, Monta Ellis, Speedy Claxton, Brendan Haywood, Raef LaFrentz, Eric Snow, Jason Smith, Sonny Weems, D.J. White and Steven Hunter who have been sidelined all season due to injury, as well as doghouse members Stephon Marbury, Jamaal Tinsley, Steve Francis and Damon Jones, that leaves you with seven.

Whether he’ll admit it or not, player/coach Sam Cassell hasn’t seen the floor yet, trying to pull his best Robert Horry impression and start suiting up come April, so really up for the award of Mr. Irrelevant is six guys: Ian Mahinmi, J.R. Giddens, Nathan Jawai, Mike Wilks, Michael Ruffin and Shavlik Randolph.



I’m thinking of starting a pool in the office seeing which guy will see some burn first, but if I had to guess, it’d be my boy Giddens. After averaging 17 points a game during his stint in the D-League, Giddens got called up last week and should get the chance to prove he can play at the next level.

Who do you think is the NBA’s Mr. Irrelevant?