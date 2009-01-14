Since Opening Day, there are 21 NBA players who have been on the roster all season, but have yet to appear in a game. If you take out Gilbert Arenas, Monta Ellis, Speedy Claxton, Brendan Haywood, Raef LaFrentz, Eric Snow, Jason Smith, Sonny Weems, D.J. White and Steven Hunter who have been sidelined all season due to injury, as well as doghouse members Stephon Marbury, Jamaal Tinsley, Steve Francis and Damon Jones, that leaves you with seven.
Whether he’ll admit it or not, player/coach Sam Cassell hasn’t seen the floor yet, trying to pull his best Robert Horry impression and start suiting up come April, so really up for the award of Mr. Irrelevant is six guys: Ian Mahinmi, J.R. Giddens, Nathan Jawai, Mike Wilks, Michael Ruffin and Shavlik Randolph.
I’m thinking of starting a pool in the office seeing which guy will see some burn first, but if I had to guess, it’d be my boy Giddens. After averaging 17 points a game during his stint in the D-League, Giddens got called up last week and should get the chance to prove he can play at the next level.
Who do you think is the NBA’s Mr. Irrelevant?
How do you put Nathan Jawai on that list…dude had a potential heart condition from the preseason and he wasn’t even cleared to play until some time in December…
Actually Mike Wilks does not count here – he is out for the season with inhury.
Nathan Jawai hasn’t been allowed to play or practice all season due to concerns that his heart is too big (does that make him the anti-Tim Thomas?). He has finally been cleared to play, and they say he should be in game shape within about a month.
While he wasn’t technically injured, I don’t really think he should be put in the same category as guys who haven’t seen the floor because they aren’t any good. Hey may not be any good, but we won’t know until he’s ready to play.
Please note that at least (at first glance) two teams have two players on the list: the Blazers (LaFrentz, Randolph) and Wizards (Arenas and Haywood).
brian scalabrine should be on that list even though he started the other day.
who the hell is ian mahinmi?
i vote shavlik randolph dude aint been relevant since he played at duke.
I gotta second the posts about Jawai. Aron, please do your homework.
Ian Mahinmi is on the Spurs. No way he gets any burn
Jawai, ouch. Reports I heard about him were actually really good before his heart condition popped up. Putting him on the list is like walking around kicking homeless people while they sleep under overpasses, sure it’s fun and a good workout but deep inside it’s kinda mean.
Shavlik Randolph like most power forwards who do good on a good program in college he sucks in the nba. and wow if he plays in portland he might as well start booking a ticket to spain or italy haha
Rob Kurz
Jeremy Richardson. I never heard of him until today…Without me saying, does anyone really know what team he is on or what college he played. This isn’t hate, because he is in the L, but I thought I knew everybody on the rosters, guess not.
Shouldn’t that Griz center from Iran be on the list? Hammid Hamoodi or wtf his name is.
Shavlik doesn’t suck…
He actually is productive when he gets time, he just is in a situation where he isn’t going to beat anyone out or do anything that impressive, but he’s not cut or lost in the D.
I like his game…Just like Louis Amundson…People was hating on him, but he is getting burn with the Suns and he actually makes plays…
I’d like to know what the combined salary is for that group. What a joke that teams give out these contracts.
If I was the owner in Washington I would have vetoed that contract just like the owner of GSW did to Baron. There is no way I give Gil $111 million coming off 2 knee surgeries. Last time I checked there’s only been one freak of nature to recover from those kind of knee injuries and that’s Amare. Let’s hope for there sake that he’s not C Web, JO or Jamal Mashburn.
Hibachi has become the most irrelevant player in the L. So much so he has to stay in the media by saying the most crazy stuff possible. He said he had his way he would have been back December 1, then a week ago says he’s out the season. Stamp him irrelevant!
Stackhouse played for a couple of days. And Sonny Weems has been healthy for a while. He has been assigned to D-League. He’s back now and I expected him to see some PT bc Melo is out but I assume it’s not going to happen unless there’s a blowout game.
hows about an office pool to see who plays first out of steph marbury and jamaal tinsley?
A disgraceful, sickening post. Please delete all references to Nathan Jawai.
Ian Mahinmi is the savior
Am for sure beginning to forget about Agent Zero – Good thing he got his money when he did
why isnt Stack on the list. he aint touched the court yet if i am not mistaken.
Remember last years winner Kieth Van Horn anyone? wonder if the Nets still have his rights if he has them still could be another thing Dallas gave the Nets besides Devin harris that will allow them to make their team better.
I though Agent Zero retired? Needed a heart transplant, at least that’s what I heard.
I recall trevor ariza having a sick block on a potential go-ahead 3 ptr by stackhouse earlir in the year, so I think he was playing or at least has played
arenas is still in the league?????
yeah and he still has career averages of 23 4 and 5, 3 nba all star selections, 3 all-nba selections, MIP award, nba record for most points in 1 OT period, and the love of the most powerful city in the world.
uh Jerome James anyone? cmon dime how u miss that?
Damn. Stackhouse did play 8 games this season, even started in one way back November 1st
Arenas = the next TMAC
Jerome James get my vote.
The call on Nathan Jawai!? Lets see you follow doctors advice and then get labled irrelevant… cold man,
How about next time you use this cool thing called google and put his name in it and click on search…
I say Jerome James… Maybe that’s why Eddy’s knees swell up, maybe Eddy and Jerome are in the back, sayin to each other “Come on and touch it”
Jerome played against the Kings earlier this season
I don’t even watch Wizards games anymore, except if they play the Rockets/Cavs
Ian Mahinmi has been plagued by a medical problem since the summer (bleeding in one of his ankles) and was only called up to the Spurs to help with the medical diagnosis after his rehab assignment to Austin Toros did not see any improvement in his ankle. Even if he was to be cleared to play it is unlikely that he would be able to get in BB shape anytime soon (as he has not really played BB since summer.)
Frency – It’s not cold, it’s retarded. I’m certain Jawai wasn’t listed to be mean, Aron was just sloppy. It’s a basketball website/magazine, you should know your shit. Or at the very least update the post when you’ve been called out by about half of comments.
Randolph played yesterday. He wins.