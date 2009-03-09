Even in New York, you can find a lot of people who hate Derek Jeter — and it’s not just Mets fans and Boston transplants. What possible reason could any Yankees fan have for hating (more like hating on) the captain of their ballclub, who’s led them to four World Series championships, who’s going to go down as one of the game’s greatest shortstops of all-time?
It could be that if you pull up the list of women Jeter has been rumored to have been “involved” with in the past, it’s a modern-day Murderer’s Row. Remember that scene in Iron Man where Tony Starks is asked if he really went 12-for-12 on Maxim cover girls in a single year? That’s almost Jeter’s real life. Check this out:
Mariah Carey
Lara Dutta (pictured above)
Jordana Brewster
Scarlett Johansson
Adriana Lima
Vanessa Minnillo
Jessica Biel
Minka Kelly
And those are just the famous ladies. And that’s why a lot of dudes hate Derek Jeter.
i’d take his sloppy fourths
See what A-Rod has been missing out on? Getting those Roid shots literally destroyed his game.
You’re missing Gabrielle Union btw.
He is an overrated player that hasn’t done much in the past few seasons and he plays for the evil empire. Need I say more?
How is Jeter overrated? What can’t he do on the field? What hasn’t he accomplished as a player?
People can hate on him all they want, but he has won in the game of life!!!
Aaron is just a hater from bean town… A lot of folks say he’s overrated, but can’t back it up… Tell me one more dude that could throw the ball behind his back for the out?
on Lara . . . she moved BACK to india after Jeter told her that he wanted to marry her. lol
doesn’t A-Rod date Madonna?
and we can just go ahead and name him “Man of the Decade”… I think I could safely say we’d all give up basketball for a night to hit one of em
Is he even one of the top three shortstops in the game any more? Also, just because a guy is in ads on television or on Sportscenter does not make him great. With that reasoning, Josh Smith is the greatest small forward in the game today.
what is Jeter’s legacy if he were drafted by the KC Royals?
I’m not a yankee fan but Jeter was the best player in the MLB for a long time. And it wasn’t even close. Used to hate that little poke over the right field wall. He’s been a horrible hitter the last two seasons but don’t forget how great he was for 6-8 years.
Jeter was a good player on the most publicized team. He was no where near the best player in the league let alone even his position.
Because Josh Smith is comparable to somebody who has four championships, a World Series MVP, three Gold Gloves, and a Rookie of the Year. Also from Wikipedia: “[Jeter’s] .316 career batting average through the 2008 season ranks him with the 5th-highest lifetime batting average of all active baseball players. He has been in the top seven in the American League in hits for eight of the past ten years and runs scored seven of the past ten years. During the 2000s, he ranks second in the major leagues in hits (1,504), fourth in runs (857), most hits in Yankee Stadium and tied for seventh in batting average (.316)”
How is that overrated?
LOL srb pleaseee tell me when jeter was the best he has never been the best ss. yankee fans are full of shit (i love them my fav player alltime is paul oneill) jeter didnt lead his team nowhere he played with allstars that were just as good or even better bernie oneill martinez and lets not forget the pitching. if jeter played for kansas his whole career no one would know him he is the most OVERRATED athlete ever it takes jeter 5 years to do what arod does in one season. srb im sorry but u must be crazy.
austin that jeter gold glove was a joke the dude cant catch shit going to his left. the time that the jeter bs got out of hand was with the game winning hr he hit in 01 vs arizona and no one mentions that martinez tied that shit with 2 outs in the 9th.
austin let me tell u something where does jeter rank in the important stats like ops dont give me that avg bullshit and singles hitter crap u know what the diff is between a 260 hitter and a 300 hitter its one more hit a week.
15 hrs around 70 rbis doesnt steal that much and avg defense and this isnt basketball this sport we can do the all numbers thing.
austin how is he overrated because people like u and srb call him the best or best ss and we know that he has never been the best ss in the game and now its not even close thats why hes is overrated. tell me one year he has been the best player in the game? ill give u at least 10 more dudes better that same season and again this isnt basketball if u tell me how many have 4 world series rings so does bernie williams so we have to start calling him the best cf in the game from 96-06
i heard he has herpies…and i heard he got em from austin burton…lol jk but i seriously did hear that he gave em to alba
one more google up the mans mvps finishes just 2 top 5 finishes his whole damn overrated career u gotta love playin in ny they make u a legend with almost anything ask ewing.
you forgot the main reason i hate him, jessica alba….and austin jeter aint even the best short stop in the city and he aint 2nd either
more hate for that douche even nomar was better in his boston days i wont even mention the seattle arod cuz its not even fair.
Ian, all three Gold Gloves were a joke? Who should have got them over Jeter?
And why does game-winning play now get nullified because of the play that happened before it? That’s like saying Roger Mason’s game-winners don’t mean as much because Duncan or Parker or whoever made the shot that tied the game or got San Antonio within one point.
Since this is baseball and the numbers don’t lie, look at Jeter’s numbers. Think of all the great players who have played for the Yankees, and look at Jeter’s ranking amongst just them.
oooh yea…can i get a R.I.P. for B.I.G???
the greatest rapper of all time,died on march 9th
austin dont talk like the yankees are the only team we are talking overall BASEBALL and it doesnt get nullified its just that u praised the overrated dude u guys love over the important game tying hr so its a bad comparison. if mason hits a three to send the game in overtime and the spurs win its was mason who had the most important shot in the game not the dude that scored the last basket. that is flawed logic u just gave me. so u r sayin jeter won because he didnt have competition not that he is any good? was arod moved to third when he won a few of those?
im tired of looking at the numbers austin and compared to alltime greats they are a joke i could be an alltime great for one team but that doesnt mean im the best at that position or in the majors.
2 top 5 finishes for mvp says enough and you guys talk about him likes hes pujols or some shit like that
@Ian — No, I was saying that if Mason hits the game-winner, it doesn’t mean any less because somebody else hit the game-tying shot. It was a response to when you said Jeter’s game-winning HR means less because somebody else got the hit that tied the game.
I agree with whoever said that Jeter-haters can’t back up their claims with anything. Jeter’s resume speaks for itself. Like I asked before, what HASN’T he accomplished in his career? What CAN’T he do on the field? Even if you want to write off the awards (based on opinion), how can you write off the number of hits, his average, etc.?
im not writing him off hes good hes not great he has compiled great numbers for ONE team not numbers that are comparable to the baseball greats. i ask you when has jeter been the best in the majors like srb said?? when was he the best ss even?? dude isnt even the best in ny. jeter hater cant back their claims?? what more do u want all u have is avg dude doesnt have power dude isnt a good stealer dude isnt a great defender he is a very ok player to say something. he can do it all like u say but not good enough. u said hits , avg , etc what is that etc?
jeter is a dude that was lucky to be on a good team why hasnt he won with good teams since tino bernie and oneill left?? tell me another alltime great that has that crappy ops value over replacement
austin what would happen if jeter didnt hr?? nothing they keep playin
what would happen if tino doesnt hr?? yanks lose
and u try to justify the hrs are equals or that jeters was more important. i hate that little kid from the orioles series he started this jeter love crap.
dont give me the oldschool ss numbers btw todays baseball is different
austin in 2004, you could have gone with vizquel, guzman or even freaking eckstein. in 2005 orlando cabrera, in 2006 michael young…
@ian- no time EVER WAS NOMAR BETTER THAN JETER!!!
so lets jsut forget the girls and talk bout jeter? no thanks..i think the pictures coulda been better for each woman
vinny whats good?
sorry vinny but when he was in boston his numbers were better than jeters besides im not here convincing anyone of what jeter is that is just my thoughts on him and why
I agree^^^^^^^^^^^^ damm i didnt realize he has had that many fine ass women!!
man all you talk about is just nunmbers Ian- do you reralize how clutch Jeter has been over the years!! plus he’s a leader- that means something- nomar couldnt lead anyone anywhere!!
austin what cant jeter do? um field to his left, throw when going to his right( dont give me bs about his jump throw, omar vizquel used to go to the hole and barehand and throw flatfooted and get ppl out by 2 steps), hit anything besides singles. and jeter is not even athletic enough to be moved to another position, if it wasnt for the media storm the yankees would have moved him, give him one or two more seasons before jeter is considered your starting dh.
vinny
this is baseball i can talk numbers all day and make a point every stats (not rbis) reflect how good u r really are. any player that would be left over from the 90s yankees would also be consider the leader.
clutch in baseball well thats a hard sell for me hit that awesome hr in the 1st inning and its better than one in the 9th with 2 outs and 2 strikes why because it relaxes your whole team cuz u r playin with the lead so dont give me that clutch thing to justify the jeter overhype.
AGAIN THIS IS BASEBALL ALL WE HAVE TO DO IS LOOK AT THE NUMBERS there is no such bs that a dude is selfish or that he damages teams by bulkin up his stats. plain and simle jeter is overrated
you asked me when has nomar been better i said look at the numbers and u come back with jeters a leader??? wtf man?
@Ian — So Jeter is overrated as a hitter? As a fielder? As a winner? What’s the basis of your argument?
Hola, Bonjour, Hi Haters.
I don’t get how people can say Jeter is great. Maybe he isn’t as good as he once was, but there’s no way you can try to stunt on Jeter from 96-04. He’s still solid, but isn’t as elite of a SS anymore.
But he’s not over rated, he’s exactly where he should be.
FYI, cop Jada’s album tomorrow.
baseball is a bunch of hicks trying to whack rocks with sticks at very low accuracy; the rock throwers are consistently overweight, the stick swingers are cheaters and it is as much a “sport” as a tv remote dance (look it up, urbandictionary.com). The greatest player, babe ruth, is known for gorging on hotdogs and being fat. Post the pictures of the ladies, and we can move back to hoops where we are represented by MJ who defies gravity and Wilt, who nailed 20000 women. Thanks.
austin dont act stupid now u r acting like the people that bash u when u talk about deron and parker. hes overrated as a player duh period but i love how u said he has hits , avg , etc. what is etc??? thats all he does and since when a player like that has been the best or close to it. take like you want but i have a better argument than you srb and vinny on this one u have hits and clutch i have the stats of 50 players that crush jeter and hes never even been the best at his position.
ay
well i dont know basketball is not harder you can make the nba for being tall (bradley) and can be the mde for being fat loud and tall (shaq). basketball is my fav sport but whats the important part in basketball scoring? and in baseball hitting? which is easier scoring by far. take your gravity defyin jordan how did he do in baseball??? yeah thought so. take your wilt and have him throw a 100mph fastball its not happening. you dont make the major just for being fat but u can make the nba just for being tall.
ay
a baseball player has a better chance at hitting a J getting a block or a steal than lebron has of hitting a santana fastball
your missing
mariah carey and jessica alba
@Ian — So if a player has never been the best at his position for at least one season in his career, that means he’s not an all-time great? Because I can bring up David Robinson if you want…
And my argument with TP has always been based on the fact that he wins and has beaten everyone put in front of him. Jeter has four WS rings and a WS MVP. If anything, the same arguments I use for Parker apply to Jeter, but you came on here acting like his championships mean nothing.
lol austin you are dense today hahaha what does robinson and this discussion have in comon?? did u call robinson the best center ever?? did i say robinson was the best player in the 90s?? NO BUT THAT IS WHAT IM HEARING ON JETER. you want to compare an underrated basketball player that has won everything to an overrated baseball player with no individual awards but three gold gloves?? did i say hes not an alltime great no i said hes overrated u can be good and be overrated u know that right? the thing is jeters numbers are great compared to the other yankees not overall unlike the admirals if you want to take that dumb route.
you are so lost defending jeter that this is what you come up with? first it was what do jeter hater have i answered now its basketball and my fav player?? just give it up.
and dont bring up rings in baseball they dont mean shit u dont control your other 8 team mates on the field how many rings do bonds and griffey have combined?? was jeter better than them?? not even close stop comparing the 2 sports its not the same and to answer your admiral comment wasnt he a 4 time first team all nba? that means that those 4 seasons he was the best center wasnt he a mvp that means that for that season he was prob the best player.
now talk to me about jeter
austin you forgot this from your source
“Jeter’s defense has been the subject of criticism from a number of sabermetricians, including Bill James, Rob Neyer and the publication, Baseball Prospectus. [17][18][19][20][21][22][23] The book The Fielding Bible by John Dewan contains an essay by James in which he concludes that Jeter “was probably the most ineffective defensive player in the major leagues, at any position.”[19] A 2008 study by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that from 2002-2005 Jeter was the worst defensive shortstop in the Major Leagues.[24] Jeter responded to this criticism by saying “I play in New York, man. Criticism is part of the game, you take criticism as a challenge.”
are you going to bring up anyones fav player in the nba who argues jeter with you? its weak