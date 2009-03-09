Even in New York, you can find a lot of people who hate Derek Jeter — and it’s not just Mets fans and Boston transplants. What possible reason could any Yankees fan have for hating (more like hating on) the captain of their ballclub, who’s led them to four World Series championships, who’s going to go down as one of the game’s greatest shortstops of all-time?

It could be that if you pull up the list of women Jeter has been rumored to have been “involved” with in the past, it’s a modern-day Murderer’s Row. Remember that scene in Iron Man where Tony Starks is asked if he really went 12-for-12 on Maxim cover girls in a single year? That’s almost Jeter’s real life. Check this out:

Mariah Carey

Lara Dutta (pictured above)

Jordana Brewster

Scarlett Johansson

Adriana Lima

Vanessa Minnillo

Jessica Biel

Minka Kelly

And those are just the famous ladies. And that’s why a lot of dudes hate Derek Jeter.