Must Have: Lakers Champions Collection

While there’s no way you can get your hands on a ring, if you’re a die-hard Lakers fan, you can get your hands on one of these. Without a doubt, the centerpiece of the Lakers Champions Collection is the adidas Anniversary Jacket.

You might have seen this special track jacket last night as the Lakers wore them on court during the ring ceremony and the raising of their 15th championship banner. Like the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the jacket features 15 gold star patches on the back, one in honor of each championship.

In addition to the jacket, the Champions Collection features Spalding’s “Banner” Ball (a special edition vintage-style basketball that features images of each of Lakers 15 championship banners on the front of the ball) and a 2008-09 NBA Champions DVD (providing an all-access pass to exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes action on the road to The Finals).

The Lakers Champions Collection is available online at NBAStore.com, Champs Sports, Fanzz and the Team LA Shop at the Staples Center.

