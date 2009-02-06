Must-Read Book: Coach K’s “The Gold Standard”

Every time we see a new ad for a horror flick – no matter how idiotic it looks – CGF gets amped about being the first in line to sit front and center on opening night. (If it’s another installment in the Jeepers Creepers anthology, he might even break out his Bat-monster costume…)
For me, every time I hear about the release of a new book written by/about a great coach, I’m at Barnes & Noble in my Digger Phelps get-up ready to fork over the cash. I’d say that Adrian Wojnarowski‘s “Miracle of St. Anthony” about St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.) coach Bob Hurley is my favorite book of all time.
Needless to say, I’m pretty pumped about the release of “The Gold Standard: Building a World-Class Team” by Coach Krzyzewski (with Jamie K. Spatola) this April. Coach K takes us on his journey, from the selection process going into the 2008 Beijing Games, which was publicly detailed by Jerry Colangelo throughout the summer, to his conversations with the best players in the world behind closed doors. This all-access look will illuminate the contributions made by everyone on Team USA en route to gold.
We’re fortunate enough to get our hands on an advance copy. The book is broken down into a number of very cool sections – Coach K shares his impressions on each player in one, and throughout the text, he highlights important moments in the team’s construction. It works well.
Keep an eye out for this one, it should be just as good as Coach K’s other quality reads.
COACH K FOR PRESIDENT!
i dunno. will this book really reveal anything we dont already know? coach k is not a gossip kinda guy. but what is going to really surprise you on coach k or the gold medal team from this book?
i aint hatin’. i’m just saying. i dont see how anyone will be more enlighten about basketball, coach k, olympics or anything else from reading this book….
…only thing interesting will be if they really reveal the election process for the ‘redeem team’.
and if coach k has anything to say about gilbert arenas. gil put them on blast saying they only wanted certain players. and how others didnt really have a fair shot of making the team.
i dunno. what do yall think? afterall….they (the coaches) were really considering bruce bowen for the team
You should do a top 10 (or even more) of basketball related books … would be interesting where you rank the likes of ‘Can I keep my jersey’ or ‘Loose Balls’
rick pitino had a good book come out in 2008
Not going to read it unless there is a whole chapter devoted to how great Coach Jim Boeheim is. LOL
-cgf
Miracle of St. Anthony was great.
Heckler – best post of yours I’ve ever read.
I’d read it.
Imma a gangsta and gangstas don’t read.
“Imma a gangsta and gangstas don’t read”
Word up. I may or may not read this book. I’ll wait for Lil Wayne’s review.
If this book can’t stimulate the mind of the intellectual Mr. Wayne, then it’s not good enuff for me.
hook me with a copy hommie
I will read it to cats while I put them to sleep with my handle(pause.)