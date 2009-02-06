Must-Read Book: Coach K’s “The Gold Standard”

Every time we see a new ad for a horror flick – no matter how idiotic it looks – CGF gets amped about being the first in line to sit front and center on opening night. (If it’s another installment in the Jeepers Creepers anthology, he might even break out his Bat-monster costume…)

For me, every time I hear about the release of a new book written by/about a great coach, I’m at Barnes & Noble in my Digger Phelps get-up ready to fork over the cash. I’d say that Adrian Wojnarowski‘s “Miracle of St. Anthony” about St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.) coach Bob Hurley is my favorite book of all time.

Needless to say, I’m pretty pumped about the release of “The Gold Standard: Building a World-Class Team” by Coach Krzyzewski (with Jamie K. Spatola) this April. Coach K takes us on his journey, from the selection process going into the 2008 Beijing Games, which was publicly detailed by Jerry Colangelo throughout the summer, to his conversations with the best players in the world behind closed doors. This all-access look will illuminate the contributions made by everyone on Team USA en route to gold.

We’re fortunate enough to get our hands on an advance copy. The book is broken down into a number of very cool sections – Coach K shares his impressions on each player in one, and throughout the text, he highlights important moments in the team’s construction. It works well.

Keep an eye out for this one, it should be just as good as Coach K’s other quality reads.