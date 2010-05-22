Must-win Game 3 for Orlando; Chris Bosh wants to play for…

One of two things will happen when the Celtics and Magic face off in Boston tonight (8:30 p.m. EST, ESPN): Kevin Garnett and his guys will deliver a staggering blow to Orlando’s season to set up the inevitable TKO, or Dwight Howard and his guys will show their championship heart for the first time in these playoffs and make the conference finals interesting again … All the pressure is on Orlando, and the guy under the biggest microscope is Vince Carter. The Magic got him for games like this, facing a tough defense in front of a hostile crowd and needing somebody to get buckets that won’t be easy to come by. Whether it’s a wire-to-wire barrage of buckets, just a big fourth quarter, or just one clutch shot, Vince has to step up. And it might help if Rashard Lewis shows up, too … At least for one day, Chris Bosh took the 2010 free agency spotlight away from LeBron. According to some reports, Bosh gave the Raptors his list of teams he’d be interested in playing for, consisting of Toronto, Chicago, Miami, New York and the Lakers. But Bosh’s agent denied there was any list, and said his client would be open to anything … That was nice of Bosh to include Toronto, but we doubt he’ll ever wear that uniform again. We also wouldn’t count out one of the Texas teams getting in the mix, but if we had to guess, we’d say CB4 ends up with the Heat or Knicks … But if your team is in the market for a power forward and you can’t get Bosh, how about Elton Brand? Reportedly the Sixers are willing to deal their No. 2 draft spot (a.k.a. Evan Turner), but only to a team willing to take Brand along with the pick. You know, it wasn’t that long ago when Brand was considered a 20-and-10 lock, but he fell off faster than a ‘roided-up baseball player … Maybe Doug Collins can figure out what to do with Brand. Collins has been announced as the Sixers’ new head coach, meaning that we could be subjected to more Reggie Miller on TNT. For a guy who’s been getting front-row seats to the Lakers, Suns, Spurs and Celtics every week for the last few years, it’s gonna be a rude awakening dealing with Philly’s roster … And when you really look at it, Collins is like the poor man’s Phil Jackson. In every one of his eight years as an NBA coach, he’s either had Michael Jordan or Grant Hill (in his prime) on his team. Even then, his record is barely over .500 in the regular season and 15-23 in the playoffs. Unless Evan Turner is going to be really good really fast, this might get ugly … Sorry, scouts: Yao Ming‘s first child only has a basketball future in the WNBA. Yao and his wife had their baby this week, a girl weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces and (we’re guessing) measuring out pretty long. Just to be safe, do they make infant-sized walking boots? … In other NBA offspring news, MJ’s oldest son, Jeff Jordan, is transferring from Illinois. No word yet on where the 6-1 guard is headed — maybe he’ll join younger brother Marcus at Central Florida — but wherever he lands, he’ll continue to get more attention than any walk-on end of the bench guy ever … Actually, scratch that: We forgot about Lil’ Romeo. He’s also been in the news, as he’s leaving the team at USC. In two years with the Trojans, Romeo played a total of 19 minutes and never seemed to be healthy. Maybe when Tim Floyd writes his book (It’s Only Cheating If You Get Caught by Tim Floyd) he’ll finally admit he only recruited Romeo to help him get DeMar DeRozan. Or else Floyd was thinking they’d shoot The 6th Man 2 on the ‘SC campus starring Romeo and he’d get a bit role … We’re out like No Limit …
depending on vince carter to deliver? that’s just sad
Central Florida sucks and so does micheal’s youngest son, trust me….
i dont get how a guy who averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in high school get a basketball scholarship. I mean are you fucking kidding me!?!?! its super unfair. Im talking about marcus jordan.
the last time you could count on Wince Carter to deliver in the clutch was in 2001 Toronto against Philly….
The Magic brought in a guy to do something he has never been known to do?
I’m thinking that the Pacers should take on Brand to get the second pick. It would be highly beneficial for them, despite for their salary.
Thee Sixers must have a big name in the works to give up the no. 2….
Then again, this is the same team who gambled on Manute Bol, Matt Geiger, Old Derrick Coleman, Shawn Bradley, etc…
The Magic need more than just Vince to step up, Lewis has to show up, Dwight has to get mad and Jameer Nelson has to remember he grew up playing ball in Chester…freaking Chester, PA…
if dwight gets knocked out by the celts can we question his legacy and what not
hes only been in a year less than lebron and he aint done much
@lano
Then again, we didn’t proclaim Howard as the “Chosen One” and give him this pedestal to stand on and say you are the next Michael Jordan. Howard was just a HSer with potential to be a good big and he exceeded expectations. His legacy can only increase if he wins a couple of titles and stay relatively the same if he doesnt win any. If Lebron wins a couple, we expected it so his legacy would stay relatively the same as “one of the greatest players in NBA history”. If he doesnt win one, he will go down as a player who couldnt get it done and his stamp on the NBA will be tarnished. What im saying is that Howard’s legacy can only go up while Lebrons can only go down.
New rule
Since lebron isnt playing can we not say his name till either an emergency or he signs his next contract.
srsly
Phily might as well keep that draft pick and take Turner. I mean, who else do they have?
On what little I heard about Romeo, it wasn’t good. He has a rep for ballhogging & making dumbassed decisions with the ball according to the grapevine.
@ Promoman,
no joke, I never saw Romeo play
Toronto needs to talk Bosh into goin to Philly.
Colangelo should swing the Bosh for Brand and the 2nd pick. Raptors get automatically tougher with Brand in the paint and leave Bargnani to float on the perimeter. Bosh fits better in Philly anyways. Brand’ll be better two seasons removed from achilles surgery and the Raptors can’t POSSIBLY f up the #2 pick. Need a wing? Turner. Need a big? Cousins, Favors, Monroe? Shit, even pull a Philly and trade the #2 and Hedo for someone who cares at the 3, maybe a Rudy Gay…
What y’all think?
Calvin Murphy takes on the Delonte “situation” head on…
[espn975.com]
“I was told there was another party out there, my people. That West wasn’t the only”
@HangityHang — Are you trying to say Dwight didn’t come into the League with a ton of hype? Wrong. He was the No. 1 overall pick out of high school, just like LeBron. Expected to carry Orlando to a dynasty just like LeBron in Cleveland. You’re right, nobody said Dwight would be one of the greatest players ever before he got to the NBA, but Dwight was still a rookie when people were already comparing him to Moses Malone and Shaq. As far as centers, Dwight has been the “Chosen One.” Just like LeBron, he’s won individual accolades (DPOY, highest All-Star vote getter) and just like LeBron he’s got to one NBA Finals. Dwight is 6-7 years into his career without a championship too, but nobody is calling him a choker like they’re talking about LeBron. Double standard if you ask me.
jimmyjack says:
“@HangityHang â€” Are you trying to say Dwight didn’t come into the League with a ton of hype? Wrong. He was the No. 1 overall pick out of high school, just like LeBron. Expected to carry Orlando to a dynasty just like LeBron in Cleveland. You’re right, nobody said Dwight would be one of the greatest players ever before he got to the NBA, but Dwight was still a rookie when people were already comparing him to Moses Malone and Shaq. As far as centers, Dwight has been the “Chosen One.” Just like LeBron, he’s won individual accolades (DPOY, highest All-Star vote getter) and just like LeBron he’s got to one NBA Finals. Dwight is 6-7 years into his career without a championship too, but nobody is calling him a choker like they’re talking about LeBron. Double standard if you ask me.”
———–
They’re both garbage. I’ll take Al Horford over either.
@jeremiah, tell me you were sarcastic
Delonte west is a SAVAGE!!!!
Lmfao, yeah I was joking bro. Horford is my boy cuz he’s from UF, but Dwight and LBJ have been blessed with some of the best physical tools ever bestowed on a basketball player.
If I was a team owner, I would drool over their prospect of having both Lebron and Dwight on the same team. Can you say dynasty?
@KDizzle…
That scenerio would only work if Bosh agreed to a sign & trade, and Philly isn’t one of the places he wants to go, so it wouldn’t work, he’d be better off taking the max money and staying in Toronto.
it’s no coincidence that QQ resembles two crying eyes.
Time to Qwy Qwy QQ, cause your Magic’s time is due.
I also didn’t think they’d get punked like this – but I’m a Spurs fan and didn’t see the Suns coming either.
back to the drawing board for both teams.
LMAO QQ is gonna get heckled like crazy if this thing becomes a sweep by the Dimemag posters…even the imposter is gonna heckle his ass!
I can picture QQ in his crib right now, hanging from the ceiling.
Dwight Howards job is to play D and get boards.. down 2 – 0 and pull down only 7 boards?? psshh poor showing sir.
Im a hornets fan and I would be calling Philly right now if I was Bower
Peja’s semi-expiring contract for Brand and Turner today son today!!