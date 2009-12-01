MVP Watch: Dirk Nowitzki Has Been A Cold Blooded Killer

It seems that the Dallas Mavericks have been a team on the decline ever since their shocking first round loss to the Golden State Warriors in 2007. Coming into this season, people were looking at this team as a sixth seed at best. Now that we are almost 20 games into the season, the 12-5 Mavs have been one of the league’s biggest surprises and Dirk Nowitzki has been the main reason why. The four-time all-star and former league MVP is enjoying perhaps his best season so far averaging 27.1 points (currently tied for fifth in the NBA), 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest.

The way things are going for Dirk, he has a chance to capture his second MVP award. He’s posted six double-doubles and has topped the 40 point plateau twice this season. But more important than his point production has been how he’s been scoring the ball.

Unlike past years where he’s disappeared late in games, Dirk has been more assertive down the stretch. He dropped 29 points on the Jazz in the fourth quarter to help the Mavs come back from a double digit deficit to win. He scored 11 points in overtime to help Dallas top their in-state rival Spurs. And on November 16, he knocked down a fallaway jumper at the buzzer to beat the Bucks – who were unbeaten at home at the time.

While a lot of the Mavs haven’t necessarily shot the ball great and the team has been sloppy at times, Dirk is helping them grind out wins by any means possible. Nowitzki has been attacking the rim more frequently and is averaging over two more free throw attempts per game than last season. For a player who used to live on the three-point line, Dirk has not attempted a single three-pointer in the past four games. He is also playing better defense, both his steals and blocks are up from a year ago as well.

The Mavs still have 65 games to go in this season, so it is still too early to be handing anyone trophies yet. But no denying, Dirk is looking like a player in his prime. He is finally stepping up as a leader and making plays happen when the team needs it the most. His decision making, versatility and efficiency on the court this season have been remarkable. I think the fire he is showing now, is the one thing that was missing from his game in past seasons. And now that he has that killer instinct, I don’t see him or the Mavs slowing down anytime soon.

Is Dirk Nowitzki the leading candidate for MVP at this point?

