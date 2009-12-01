MVP Watch: Dirk Nowitzki Has Been A Cold Blooded Killer

It seems that the Dallas Mavericks have been a team on the decline ever since their shocking first round loss to the Golden State Warriors in 2007. Coming into this season, people were looking at this team as a sixth seed at best. Now that we are almost 20 games into the season, the 12-5 Mavs have been one of the league’s biggest surprises and Dirk Nowitzki has been the main reason why. The four-time all-star and former league MVP is enjoying perhaps his best season so far averaging 27.1 points (currently tied for fifth in the NBA), 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest.
The way things are going for Dirk, he has a chance to capture his second MVP award. He’s posted six double-doubles and has topped the 40 point plateau twice this season. But more important than his point production has been how he’s been scoring the ball.
Unlike past years where he’s disappeared late in games, Dirk has been more assertive down the stretch. He dropped 29 points on the Jazz in the fourth quarter to help the Mavs come back from a double digit deficit to win. He scored 11 points in overtime to help Dallas top their in-state rival Spurs. And on November 16, he knocked down a fallaway jumper at the buzzer to beat the Bucks – who were unbeaten at home at the time.
While a lot of the Mavs haven’t necessarily shot the ball great and the team has been sloppy at times, Dirk is helping them grind out wins by any means possible. Nowitzki has been attacking the rim more frequently and is averaging over two more free throw attempts per game than last season. For a player who used to live on the three-point line, Dirk has not attempted a single three-pointer in the past four games. He is also playing better defense, both his steals and blocks are up from a year ago as well.
The Mavs still have 65 games to go in this season, so it is still too early to be handing anyone trophies yet. But no denying, Dirk is looking like a player in his prime. He is finally stepping up as a leader and making plays happen when the team needs it the most. His decision making, versatility and efficiency on the court this season have been remarkable. I think the fire he is showing now, is the one thing that was missing from his game in past seasons. And now that he has that killer instinct, I don’t see him or the Mavs slowing down anytime soon.
Is Dirk Nowitzki the leading candidate for MVP at this point?
First! No, but he’s fookin amazing!
Ya’ll had me trippin when you said Dirk was only a 4 time all-star. I had to go and look. Dude’s been an all-star 8 times.
Dirk is a soild player but got DAM hes boring as shit to watch.
I thought that was odd too. I knew the west had been stacked at forward for a while but only four all star games. Anyways its not like DIME is known for is accuracy.
If Dirk played like this in 2006, he’d have a ring and more of a legacy.
Yes, he was amazing that year, but he’s shown much more willing to bang down low, be an assertive leader. Those qualities are perfect for playoff basketball.
Second best pf in the league for a long time now (celts fan kg isn’t better than dirk) is the front runner for the award. Dirk and nash two time mvps imagine that and finley got a ring not to bad for the dallas trio.
Ahhhhh Naaaa. Putting him ahead of Carmelo right now is nuts. It’s not about numbers either (like baseball) or Dwade and Lebron would win every year. If its about the best player (which it should be) then Kobe has it on lock now. Sure the Diggler is playing better, and if the line about him not shooting a 3 in the past four games is true, then i’m proud of him. But MVP? Hell he didn’t deserve the one sitting on his shelf now, no fucking way he gets another one.
I got Nash, Carmelo, Kobe, LeBron and Dirk fighting it out. Too early to tell but ill try to break it down.
No way Nash wins a 3rd MVP, not even if he actually deserves it unless hes around 20/15 with a 60 win team and even then its a stretch. Nothing anyone can do about it. 3 MVPs for a guy with no NBA Final? Naaah.
If the Nugs finish top2 in the West and Melo’s numbers are like they are now, he is winning it. PLus everybody loves the underdog.
Kobe needs the Lakers to be around 65 wins to win it. If the Lake Show keeps cruising i guess his minutes will drop and therefor his stats. Advantage Melo.
Dirk needs to be alot better statistically and his team needs to win more to beat out Melo. Thats just the “curse” of having an MVP award and they choking in the playoffs.
Same thing goes for LeBron. To win two in a row he needs to put up better numbers and win the same as last year. Thats not unrealistic to be honest.
To sum up: Its a toss up between Melo and LeBron.
i dont know about MVP just yet its way too early but i love what Dirk has done so far this year. Dallas got this bitch yall betta watch out for them mavs
GTFOH Dirk soft as fuck same player he’s always been. Great in the reg season choke in the playoffs when teams get physical with him. IMO Melo has the MVP to lose…if the nuggs win the west Melo has it on lock. Also some other notables not mentioned – Bosh and Wade
Big shot
U know the playoffs don’t count right?
Put Dirk and LBJ together and what u get? Come on its not rocket science…