Clearly people are feeling the new MVPuppet tees – especially the “L.A.” one. Well check what just hit the office: official MVPuppets “L.A.” Foam Fingers. Word is that these will be handed out at the Staples Center on Christmas Day as the Lakers take on the Cavs. If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to that game, hopefully you’ll be lucky enough to be waving one of these around.

Are you going to the game?

