Clearly people are feeling the new MVPuppet tees – especially the “L.A.” one. Well check what just hit the office: official MVPuppets “L.A.” Foam Fingers. Word is that these will be handed out at the Staples Center on Christmas Day as the Lakers take on the Cavs. If you’re lucky enough to have tickets to that game, hopefully you’ll be lucky enough to be waving one of these around.
Are you going to the game?
hopefully you’ll be lucky enough to not be sitting behind someone with one of these…obstructed view seats anyone?
another close-up shot of the foam finger:
[tweetphoto.com]
Clearly . . . that’s how we do it . . .just featured your post on our Lakers Nation Fan Page – [facebook.com] – Thanks for showing some west coast love DimeMag!
that’s messed up… that’s the sign nelly used to represent louisiana… i know i know, louisiana aint shit compared to hollywood but come on..
Nola only if the NBA goes to 50 teams with 1 team for every state lol. THEN you can have the LA. lol.