My 5 Favorite NBA Players: Team Dime Edition

The new NBA season means a lot of things to the members of the Dime family. Most common is the chance to watch our favorite basketball players do their thing on the game’s biggest stage every night for the next 6-8 months.
Some readers question how, as a media outlet, we can “play favorites.” Our response: At the end of the day, every sportswriter was and is a sports fan first. That’s why we do what we do, and there’s no need trying to pretend like we view every athlete equally. We can cover the NBA objectively, but it doesn’t mean we have to watch it without bias. With that, just in case you wanted to get to know the Dime (and Bounce) crew a little better, here are our fave fives:
ARON PHILLIPS, a.k.a. “Go Get ‘Em,” a.k.a. “Deuce,” a.k.a. “Lil Dez”
1. Rajon Rondo — It probably doesn’t hurt that my first Dime cover story was also Rajon’s first cover, or that I’ve been a die-hard Celtics fan all my life, but there’s no one that can control a game better than Rondo. And the best thing about him is that he knows it too.
2. Dwyane Wade — The consummate professional both on and off the court, D-Wade to me is hands down the best player in the NBA. I was sold on him after he dropped a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament with Marquette.
3. Chris Andersen — Who doesn’t like Birdman? After getting kicked out of the League, he returned better than ever … and now even the NBA is on-board. There’s no one more colorful in their tat game, and there’s no one with more swag on the court.
4. Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook — As amazing as KD is (and he is), he’s that much better playing with Westbrook. These two form the best 1-2 punch in the whole NBA, and have the potential one day to be better known that Stockton & Malone. (I know, that last bit there was kind of crazy.)
5. Luis Scola — I don’t know if it’s the long hair or the copious amount of buckets he can drop in a moment’s notice, but Scola just does it for me. I just hope this year Yao Ming doesn’t get in his way. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better all-around big in the game.
Honorable Mention — Chris Paul, C.J. Miles, Anthony Morrow, Marc Gasol, Ersan Ilyasova, J.R. Smith, Jose Juan Barea, Shaun Livingston, Earl Boykins, Leon Powe, Sasha Vujacic, J.R. Giddens
JAIMIE CANTERBURY, a.k.a. “The Cook”
1. LeBron James — Simply put, there’s nothing he can’t do. He is the best player in the NBA because he does everything great. He’s the best defender in the League, he can score or make an offensive play for his teammates whenever he wants. He is clearly the most hyped player in the history of the game — not even Jordan was as hyped as LeBron — and what’s scary is he lived up to all of it. LeBron is a point guard in the body of a defensive linebacker with an unmatched athletic ability and point guard skills. The NBA has never seen a talent like LeBron James, and when it’s all said and done he has a chance to be the best to ever do it. Plus he puts out the best shoes.
2. Carmelo Anthony — It has been said that ‘Melo is the best offensive player in the game, and few would argue differently. His scoring numbers don’t reflect how good of an offensive player he really is because he isn’t as aggressive as he should be all the time. He is the most unguardable player in the League because there are no weaknesses in his game offensively. The only player that can stop Melo from scoring is himself.
3. Kevin Durant — The leader of the new school. He is already arguably one of the three best players in the League in only his 4th year. There has never been a player his height with guard skills and athleticism. Durant is the epitome of a Franchise player and is already arguably the best scorer in the League.
4. Joe Johnson — Joe Johnson has the smoothest game in the NBA. He makes it look easier than any player in the League. A lot of players, even the elite (LeBron, Melo, Kobe) get caught forcing shots sometimes, but Joe rarely forces it. He is the leader of my hometown Atlanta Hawks, and basically served as the savior for the franchise. After years of paying 2nd-rate players such as Jason Terry and Al Harrington superstar money, the front office took a risk on Joe, and he came in and proved the doubters wrong. Many say Joe isn’t worth the max contract that he received but frankly, Atlanta owes it to him.
5. Stephen Curry — His game is similar to mine. He’s one of the smartest players in the NBA and is also one of the best shooters in the League in only his 2nd year. He doesn’t really match up to other players in terms of size, but he doesn’t let that affect his game. His shooting ability is so deadly that it opens up lots of other offensive opportunities in terms of making plays for himself and teammates. When Curry puts up a shot, there’s not many people in the arena that assume he’s going to miss.
PAT CASSIDY, a.k.a. “HPC,” a.k.a. “Cass”
1. Kevin Durant — I know it’s a generic pick, but how can you not love KD? Not only is he arguably the best player in the NBA, but he also might be one of the best guys in all of sports. It’s really hard not to pull for a player like Durant.
2. Ray Allen — I have always said that if I could have the game of one player in the NBA, it would be Ray’s. So smooth, so fluid; there aren’t many things prettier than Ray’s jumper.
3. J.J. Redick — I’ve gotten murdered on this site for my Redick fandom over the years, but I (a) love jump shooters, and (b) Redick is one of the best shooters on the planet. His NBA development has been slow, but he gets better every year.
4. Monta Ellis/Steph Curry — These two get one entry because they are far and away the most entertaining backcourt to watch in the NBA. Monta is inhumanly fast and the way he attacks scoring is so basic, so raw — he just takes the ball and attacks. Over and over again, always at full speed. Couple that with Steph’s shooting and passing and the Warriors are a must-watch on the League Pass for me.
5. Evan Turner — I am a die-hard Sixers fan and sort of have to back Evan Turner no matter what, right? I absolutely loved him in college and thought that other than John Wall, he was far and away the best pick for the 76ers. The guy is a winner, doesn’t accept losing, and can do so many things on the court — we need more of all of that in Philly. He’s clearly still adjusting to the speed and physicality of the NBA game, but I don’t doubt that he will be a great player in the League for a long time. Hopefully, his entire career will be played in a Sixers uniform.
ERIC NEWMAN, a.k.a. “Coach”
1. Kevin Garnett — He is simply what a professional athlete should be. Intense, passionate, loyal (can you imagine if he spent half his career on a team like the Celtics?) and of course unselfish. KG helped bring Celtic Pride back and reminded many what the meaning of TEAM is all about. His defense, communication and hard work are attributes that every kid playing this game should look to as an example. And guess what: He is healthier than he has been since the 2008 Championship and has been sitting in the dark every day since Game 7 thinking about just one thing, BANNER 18.
2. Rajon Rondo — His flash, style, speed and basketball IQ have made him a top 5 point guard in the league in just 4 seasons. His ability to keep the veterans happy on the Celtics with his play calling and decision making is quite remarkable for a 24 year old. Credit Doc Rivers with helping Rondo develop but it is Rondo’s will and determination to get to the paint, cause havoc on defense, get on the floor and become the best player on the floor that make him so incredible to watch.
3. Brandon Roy — When he was entering the NBA he was clearly the most NBA-ready player of his draft class, yet he dropped to #7 overall. Yes, he has had some injury issues, but his silent assassin demeanor at the 2-guard position, along with his efficient mid-range game, ability to be a creator and finisher and his leadership qualities make him a joy to watch. If Portland can stay healthy, Roy can lead them as far as the Western Conference Finals this season.
4. Kevin Durant — Obviously a popular pick, but as a coach, fan and student of the game, what is there not to love? KD is an amazing talent who is still climbing the mountain to his full potential. He can score in so many ways, yet he is not a selfish player as his teammates can attest to. He is also not afraid of taking the big shot each and every time it presents itself. His ability to make the 3, get to the line and create his own shot with his length and athletic ability is something we rarely see. We are watching the next GREAT player grow before our eyes.
5. Chris Andersen — This is a selection with a different twist for me. I am a big believer in stories of redemption and second chances. Combine that with a guy that loves to play a very important role coming off the bench, who can change the game without scoring a point, and you have the Birdman. Between the shots he blocks, the shots he changes, his basketball IQ and how hard he runs the floor, the Birdman can play his role, and play it real well with my favorite 5 any day.
JORGE AZZE, a.k.a “Big Meech,” a.k.a. “Larry Hoover”
1. Dwyane Wade — I’m from Miami.
2. Manu Ginobili — He’s the definition of a world champion, with NBA, FIBA, and Euroleague Championships. He has an unconventional playing style which is really fun to watch, and he’s a lefty.
3. Deron Williams — I’ll still take him over Chris Paul.
4. Steve Nash — Ridiculously fun to watch, one of the all-time greats. Even at 36 he manages to get by people and creates space for scoring opportunities.
5. LeBron James — I used to dislike James, as Wade’s natural rival. Now, I love him. Obviously I’m from Miami.
ALI DANOIS (Bounce), a.k.a. “Do It All,” a.k.a. “The Champ,” a.k.a. “The Gorilla,” a.k.a. “Smallie Biggs”
1a. LeBron James — The basketball love child of Magic, Barkley, ‘Nique, MJ, Pippen and Doc (when he played with the Squires and Nets in the ABA), all mixed up in the body of NFL defensive end Julius Peppers. He’s the best young player in the history of the NBA who plays four positions at an All-Star level. The “48-Special” against Detroit in the ’07 Conference Finals was enough to make President Barack Obama stutter like The Champ in Harlem Nights.
1b. Monta Ellis — Monta is a bigger, stronger, faster version of another Mississippi legend, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf aka The Artist formerly known as Chris Jackson, except with a better all-around game. His skills are just so Stanky that when he’s on fire, you’ll constantly be making that face, the one where it looks like you’ve just smelled some horrific, atomic, nuclear flatulence.
2. Ben Gordon — A living, breathing lethal weapon. The modern day Microwave, I call him “Malt Liquor” because he’s a bottled-up 40 points waiting to inebriate a defense. I’m also partial to the nickname “MSG,” as in “Madison Square Gordon,” because when he’s hot, he’s smokin’ like Joe Frazier’s 15th round hook that put The Greatest on his hind parts in the Fight of the Century.
3. Kevin Durant — When you combine his age (21!), size, remarkable scoring repertoire, hunger, post moves, range on the Jimmy, quickness, speed, mobility, wingspan, athleticism and monk-like devotion, dude’s got more remarkable nuances to his craft than The Godfather, parts I and II. His entire season freshman performance at Texas narrowly beats out “The Wire” as the greatest thing to ever air on TV. After the wondrous Lakers playoff series and FIBA World Championship, Kobe, LeBron, Wade and all the other top dogs better “Hurry up and buy!” Because when KD gets to the point, and he’s almost there, where he turns around like O-Dog in Menace II Society and utters, “What’chu say about my mamma?” there’ll be no turning back from his history altering rampage. He’s a near 7-foot offensive version of George “The Iceman” Gervin who possesses Jordan’s, Bird’s and Magic’s desire for greatness.
4. Chris Paul — The second coming of Tiny Archibald and Isiah Thomas, he’s already in the discussion as one of the best point guards ever. Kobe’s 2008 MVP Trophy was about as ridiculous as Sarah Palin seeing Russia from her living room window in Alaska. That trophy will rightfully be transferred to Chris Paul in the after-life. Don’t believe me, look it up and peep his first two playoff performances against the Mavs — 35 points,10 dimes and 4 steals, followed by 32 points and 17 assists. Look at his recent resume and you’ll find one of the greatest statistical stretches of any point guard in history. And with that said, forget about the statistical mumbo jumbo and watch him play. It’s like watching J-Lo gliding down the Grammy’s red carpet in that green Versace dress or hearing Rakim’s “Eric B for President” for the very first time, a jaw-dropping gift from the stylistic heavens.
5. Derrick Rose — His game takes my breath away like Pam Grier in the blaxploitation classics Coffy and Foxy Brown. The one-and-done campaign at Memphis was crazier than Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Went at the defending champion Celtics as a rookie in his first playoff appearance in ’09 like John Rambo went at Sherriff Will Teasle, 36 points and 11 assists. The only other player to get off like that in a playoff debut? See CP3. Bananas against LeBron in round one of last year’s playoffs. How does the franchise not keep this kid paired with Ben Gordon on the perimeter for the next decade? Are Ed Tapscott and Ted Stepien quietly calling the shots in Chi-town? When I watch Derrick Rose, it’s like watching another Windy City legend who was once the supremest of athletes in his own sport, Walter Payton!
Honorable Mentions — Carmelo Anthony, John Wall, Rajon Rondo, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, Blake Griffin, Michael Redd.
CASEY MACK, a.k.a. “Mr. Mack,” a.k.a. “Waves”
1. Deron Williams — He’s the purest definition of a point guard in today’s game. The fact that he averages double figures in assists is the part I respect most about his game. I also love watching him cross up the best point guards and following it up with J’s in their faces.
2. Jason Kidd — He’s always fun to watch. The way he dominates a game with the pass is special. He just seems like he would be a cool person to be around. I also admire how he’s 38 and still averaging double digits in assists.
3. LeBron James — He revolutionized the game. Watching him from high school to the pros makes me feel like I grew up with him. He always produces. He made the Cavaliers cool. Who else can say that?
4. Carmelo Anthony — Carmelo is just so smooth. I like how he just hits jumpers in the face of the toughest defenders.
5. Kevin Garnett — He’s just the man. He revolutionized the game as well by being 6-11 with handle and jumping from high school to the pros. He always has his game face on even when he was stuck on those bad Timberwolves teams.
JOSH GOTTHELF, a.k.a. “Big Boss Man,” a.k.a. “Batista”
My five are based on who I love to watch play — guys I’d rearrange my schedule for to catch their games. Of course, I had to get a couple Celtics on here…
1. Chris Paul — Amazing how he controls the tempo of an entire game, and how he can get anywhere on the floor with his dribble.
2. LeBron James — Does things I’ve never seen anyone do.
3. Kobe Bryant — A killer. The most competitive player in the league. And his bag of tricks on offense is unmatched; he has every move in the book and then some.
4. Rajon Rondo — Like CP3, he can control the pace of the game and make his presence felt on all 94 feet of the court.
5. Paul Pierce — Spot up, step back, drive, crossover, spin move, post … Kobe might be the only guy in the game with more offensive weapons. And I’m a little old school in that I have a lot of respect for a guy who spends his whole career with one squad.
5a. Kevin Durant — Impossible to leave KD off this list. Buckets, buckets, buckets. And a class act.
ARIE STARK, a.k.a. “Arie Gold”
1. Rajon Rondo — Dishes out assists like he’s handing out meals at a soup kitchen. He has such a unique feel for the game and makes everyone around him better. As a side note, he has Mickey Mouse-like hands yet he never cracks a smile during a game — got to admire that willpower.
2. Kevin Durant — Modest, talented and a team-player. How can anyone not like him? He won the scoring title last year and shows no signs of slowing down.
3. Manu Ginobili — Despite coming off the bench, he can go off for 30 points on any given night, including a game winner. Oh, and he caught a bat with his bare hands. Nuff said.
4. Tyreke Evans — Crazy handles + mad athleticism + pure scorer = My #4 pick.
5. Luis Scola — Currently ranked top three in points and rebounds. Easily one of the most underrated players in the league.
SEAN COUCH (Bounce), a.k.a. “In-Fin”
This title which begins this list which is more than a list tells the story within a story that ends with Love, so read between the lines:
“Young Freakazodian” goes “anti-A.I.” with the “One-Man Arsenal,” “Big Boi,” rises dreaming of “Second-Option Status, and starts speaking “Truth.”
1. Kobe Bryant — I have grown to appreciate Kobe’s relentless work ethic and his team play. When it calls for him to shoot, he shoots, when he needs to facilitate, he does it. He is now one of the top team players and winners in NBA history. If you think about young Kobe and the ego and id combo that messed up his winning progress with all the arguing with Shaq and his teammates early in his career and think about him now, it’s an amazing transition. He now has a level of on-court maturity that has built the Lakers into perpetual winners because he shows up every day to play and practice hard. It tells you that you never give up on talent that is always looking to work and show up on a timely basis to perform, herein Kobe is know as the anti-AI.
2. Kevin Love — This might be a peculiar choice but I love this guy. He is a beast on the boards and one of the top outlet passers I’ve ever seen. “Big Boi” is about maintaining and giving his team more possessions to function and execute. He’s not quite Rodman because he’s not a shut down defender but he’s a rebounder in that mode, and he is on a serious upward tangent offensively.
3. Stephen Curry — No one can transition from dribble to shot as fast as the next one-man arsenal that is Stephen Curry. Other One-Man Arsenals: Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, the Kobe. Golden State is wasting its time keeping Monta Ellis around because Curry needs the ball and needs to put up a lot of shots to help Golden State win. Putting up 12 shots a game would be wasting his talent and preventing him from the records (most 3-point shots made, most points by a Warrior in a game) that are about to fall quickly in the no D-playing Western Conference. Omit LA and UTAH from the last statement.
4. Pau Gasol — Pau has erased the soft tag with consistent, tough play. He can no longer be punked or thought of as soft. He is a nightmare facing the rim on the high rip low rip pop-lock, with his back to basket to the jump hook, and in transition finishing with either hand. He has achieved the perfect Second Option Status aka “The Pippen,” and his L.A. team poised for a repeat.
5. John Wall — He hasn’t played an NBA game yet, but he is going to do things at his position that have never been seen. Although he isn’t knocking down jumpers yet, he will, and although he only has one year of college seasoning, he will overcome that with amazing ball handling, passing and open court mastery. Mark my word, he is going to dunk on a 7-footer on a move where he will leave the floor off two feet from outside the dotted line without a full running start. The highlight should be run on SportsCenter with the HOT 97 Funk Flex blazing speed sound effect. The league better put on some track shoes for “Young Freakazoidian.”
5a. Paul “Truth” Pierce — I’ve always appreciated Paul Pierce’s half-court execution on the offensive end. He became a killer dismantlng Kobe and LeBron on his way to the chip in 2008 and although he might be slowing down a bit, he is a dangerous option with the ball in space at the end of any important game. Head to head against Kobe in a game seven, I would take Pierce with time running down on offense and ondefense against Kobe, given what I’ve seen over the past few years. Kobe won the match up last year but he knows that Pierce is a tough customer, and I feel he would rather match up against Wade or LeBron rather than face Pierce.
JACK JENSEN, a.k.a. “Jeezy”
1. Aaron Brooks — Since watching Aaron take my Oregon Ducks to the Elite Eight in 2007 as a senior, he’s been unstoppable. When the Rockets took him the following summer at the tail end of the first round, I heard the naysayers. Too small, too slow of a release, blah, blah, blah. Well Brooks has now since claimed the leader spot in Houston and is the owner of last year’s Most Improved Player award. Buckets.
2. Carmelo Anthony — I grew up in Denver, so I’ve seen the Nuggets go through 17-win seasons, drafts that ended in Nikoloz Tskitishvili and Western Conference Finals’ that ended in two errant inbounds passes. Getting ‘Melo in 2003 was like Christmas morning to a Nuggets fan and for as long as I can blissfully ignore that he’ll be gone soon, he’s on my list.
3. Derrick Rose — Derrick Rose is a beast. And there’s a reason for his meteoric rise since jumping on the scene â€“ it’s his work ethic. I was fortunate to have been a fly on the wall during a Rose workout this summer and the kid is flat out amazing. He just works harder than anyone else. Ridiculous athleticism, great handle and an improving jump shot.
4. Blake Griffin — He’s the most exciting young big man in the League. The best thing about Griffin is that he’s absolutely fearless and wants to cram it down your poster-starring face on every play. I’m still nervous for his knee every time he leaps for a lob pass in traffic, but if he stays healthy, then wow…
5. J.J. Redick — What can I say; he’s the guy that everyone hated in college and one that I’ve always loved watching play. In high school, Redick taught me how to get up the three-ball with a hand in my face and if you haven’t noticed how he’s become an integral part of one of the League’s best squads in Orlando, you’re not paying attention.
AUSTIN BURTON, a.k.a. “A-Train”
1. Zach Randolph — As the subject of my first-ever magazine feature, Z-Bo will always hold a special place with me. But beyond that, the guy can seriously play and is wildly underrated. No one in the NBA does more on the court and gets less credit. Last year should have been his 3rd or 4th All-Star nod, not his first.
2. Tim Duncan — If Z-Bo is the most underrated, TD is the most underappreciated. As soon as somebody tells me Duncan is “boring,” I know I shouldn’t get into a serious basketball conversation with them, ’cause they don’t know what they’re talking about.
3. Danny Granger — Favorite player on my favorite team. Nothing against Durant, Kobe, Carmelo, etc., but there’s nobody I enjoy watching more than “Senor Buckets” when his jumper is falling and he’s on a roll offensively.
4. Nate Robinson — The hometown kid who wasn’t supposed to make it, but now has three NBA dunk contest titles (which no one has ever done) and made a significant impact in the NBA Finals.
5. Tracy McGrady — Yes, T-Mac is still my dude. I’m not so blindly loyal that I can’t see what’s going on currently; T-Mac is near the end of the line. But I’ve still made the Pistons one of my go-to League Pass teams in hopes he can go out with a bang.
5a. James Jones — I’ve gotta have one random role player on here. It’s been less than two weeks, but Jones is my favorite part about watching Miami Heat games. Does anybody have a better job in the NBA? He doesn’t (really) have to play D, doesn’t have to dribble, doesn’t have to go within 20 feet of the basket. Just stand in the corner or on the wing, set your feet, keep your hands up and shoot until your arm falls off.
Honorable mention — Aaron Brooks and everybody else in the League from Seattle (yeah, the list is getting longer); Roy Hibbert and everybody in the League from Georgetown; Tony Parker, Derrick Rose, Eric Gordon, Dirk Nowitzki, Ron Artest, LeBron James, Vince Carter, Tyreke Evans.
Only 2 out of 11 cats put Kobe on their list??? We’re done, Dime…we’re DONE!
I stopped after reading that Lebron James is the best defensive player in the league. I actually threw up a little
I mean those chase-down blocks are really nice but that’s only a small part of playing defense. He gets beat off the dribble rather easily so stop that shit right now. Dwight should win DPOY every year he’s head and shoulders above everyone else.
You better prepare to get a lot of heat for that one
Nice to see Carmelo on a few lists..
1. kobe
2. flash
3. kevin garnett
4. kevin durant
5. joe johnson
nice to see that alot of the dime crew drinks the kool-aid the general media feeds us. esp jaimie canterbury’s explanation for why he slurps on lbj LOL.
@ ALI DANOIS (Bounce), a.k.a. “Do It All,” a.k.a. “The Champ,” a.k.a. “The Gorilla,” a.k.a. “Smallie Biggs”
His descriptive masterpieces just put him at the top of my must read peeps on Dime. GREAT JOB!!
and while we’re at it.. how does joe johnson NOT force shots? the atl system up til this year was alot of jj isolations, i dont understand for the life of me how someone at dime is oblivious to this.
“Kevin Garnett â€” He is simply what a professional athlete should be”. There ain’t a god damn thing professional about KG anymore. That is like saying “The Situation is exactly what a professional actor should be”.
I’ve already bashed AB on the Zach Randolph man-crush enough…it’s harsh but understandable I guess.
LeBron as best defensive player in the league? Really? Wow…
I don’t understand how anyone who isn’t from Boston, or a HUGE fan of the Celts can actually like any of the players on the roster at this time.
PWarrior
Putting KG on your favorites list makes you a douchebag by association.
Surprised to not see any love for Iverson
Austin I respect you for having T-Mac on ur list.
Fav 5;
T-Mac
David Lee
Monta Ellis
Derrick Rose
Kobe bean Bryant
They should make a team somewhat like the movie “The Expendables” (old guys who can still get work against the worst team in the league (Raptors? T-Wolves?).
G- Kidd
G- Nash
F- Hill
F- Juwan Howard
F- Shaq
Bench
Finley
Kurt Thomas
Theo Ratliff
Camby
Fisher
McDyess
Austin you know you are supposed to have Vince Carter higher on your list that honorable mention.
@ Kevin
We all love Iverson. He was on our first cover. But unfortunately, he’s not in the League.
Wade
LBJ
Kobe
Melo
Deron Williams
honorable mention: eww I hate Boston but Rondo, and Delonte West if he ever gets on the court again.
surprised not to see d howard or roy anywhere
mine:
kyle lowry, josh smith, rip hamilton, granger, t-mac, pops mensah-bonsu
and chris lofton if he makes it out of the d-league
@ control
It is amazing how little you know about pro basketball and what being a competitor and a great teammate is all about. You actually have no idea. It would be great to hear what you thought about KG if he was on your team, which I am not even sure of since all you do is rip on everyone else on the site.
@ Kermit Washingto
The list wasn’t best, it was favorite. Kobe is the BEST player on the planet, he’s just not my favorite.
1. Shaq – the undisputed trash-talkin’ backboard-breakin’ slam-dunkin’ bad mother f&*@er of the NBA (well, he was anyway) took over my fave player status from Hakeem, and although he’s a shadow of his former self now, still gotta rep the Shaq Attack.
2. Dwight Howard – his defensive beastlyness is one of the most awesome things I’ve ever seen (he’s Motumbo with hops) – especially as a Magic fan – and with his physical skillset he could be so much better on Offense too, that potential excites me.
3. Ray Allen – what’s not to like about Jesus Shuttlesworth? model pro, model shooter, model, uh, man?
4. K.G. – loved this guy ever since I first saw him play. so much intensity and versatility, and his antics off the court may be douchebaggery, but to me that’s just part of the entertainment value. dude is the NBA’s Magnificent Bastard.
5. Pau Gasol – I’m a big fan of FC Barcelona’s football (soccer) team, so I got into the basketball team too – so I’ve got nothin’ but love for Pau. glad to see him represent for Barca in the NBA – shoulda won the 2009 finals MVP, too.
Brandon Roy
Dwyane Wade
Russell Westbrook
Monta Ellis
Tyreke Evans
ENEW
It’s amazing how little you know about people and what being a good person in general is all about. If you think the way KG conducts himself is “professional” or acceptable for a normal person, then you have a pretty twisted view of the world. He is a professional basketball player, so you can expect his passion and desire to win to be very strong and obvious, and while he was in Minny, he demonstrated this in a very productive way.
Since he has arrived in Boston, he has crossed the line from being “passionate” into being a complete and utter douchebag. In which area of your life do you think it’s acceptable to start fights then run away, crawl around barking like a dog at people, wearing a suit while not even being in the game and still running his yap and getting in people’s faces, throwing elbows randomly into people then tossing hands in the air like “wasn’t me!”, and dropping some pretty vicious language all over little kids at games.
How can you justify his behavior in the last few years? I couldn’t imagine myself supporting a guy who acted like that, teammate or not.
I don’t rip on everyone on the site, I rip on the players who play like idiots (not good team players, AI for example), squander their talent because they are stupid (Darius Miles), act like fucking douchebags (anyone on Boston), are from NY or play for NY, are named Manu, are professional athletes but fat fucks (Eddy Curry, Glenn Davis), guys who wear sunglasses indoors (LeBron), and guys who act like fake ass thugs (Larry Hughes). That list doesn’t include everyone does it?
MY FAVES
LBJ – Young Greatness. I’ma witness.
WADE – His ‘The Man’ Demeanor at all times and His Fearlessness is Nutz. Plus his veins got ICE COLD DEER PARK running thru them. I saw the ’06 Finals. Dirk n them would agree.
DELONTE – Rugged, Fearless, Defensive-Minded Basketball Player. Jack of all trades, Master of none. Can create his own shot. His mid-range game is ALL THAT. And that’s a lost art.
RONDO – EPITOME of a floor general. He’s sooooo smart on the floor. Ball distributor, board grabber, shot-blocker, pass interceptor, track star on the hardwood. Tim Lincecum of point guards. (I rate CP and Deron higher though)
CURRY = The reason most fans of the game watch basketball. He’s flat out FUN to watch play.
Honorable Mentions:
Aaron Brooks, D Rose, Kobe, KG, Blake Griffin, Deron, Big Al, Millsap
brook lopez
devin harris
dwight howard
eric gordon
eddie house(Pre-heat)
Honorable mention: Sean williams, Derrick Favors, Jr smith, john wall,nate robinson, Terrence Williams
@Jamie aka the “Cook”,Did u really just say; “Stephen Curry â€” His game is similar to mine” Uuuuuuummmmm NO! ROTHLMAO if it was u would be in the NBA. What a Douche’
@Kermit.
The list was “favorite” player Bro. You don’t need explanations for that.
@Aron Phillips.
Agree with Dwade being the best player in the NBA
@Jaimie Cantebury.
Lebron is not a point guard (or plays like one); though he displays those skills. Check Magic Johnson videos if you don’t believe this. Lebron is a point forward at best.
Lebron is also not the “best defensive player in the NBA”.
Kevin Durant is not better than DWayne Wade (unless you have Kobe below Dwayne Wade and K.Durant). Durant’s handle and athleticism while good; is not spectacular or top notch as you described.
@Ali Danois
Kevin Durant is 22
Shout out to you for mentioning Chris Jackson.
@Casey Mack.
Kevin Durant revolutionized the game?
Have you ever heard of Bob McKadoo, Dirk Nowitzki, Ralph Sampson, Larry Nance, George Gervin, Larry Bird (who was 6’9″)? I’m sure a forgot a few.
Durant is a great player. But he’s not totally unique. The most unique aspect of his game, is that he shoots so well from three point land for his height (and compared to bird he’s more athletic).
@Arie Stark
Yeah Reke is the Real Deal
@Sean Couch
Pau Gasol is soft. Even Phil Jackson has said (compared to his Brother Gasol), and the fact that he can’t face a team like the Celtics with out Bynum.
Remember, all Centers that play power forward (and insist on playing it), are naturally soft.
I didn’t get to read everything. But all in all nice list guys. Of course a lot of people are going to disagree or criticize you for your list. But you gave your favorite players and if that’s what/who you like, then that’s what you like? Nothing wrong with that. If someone would of asked you tommorow, maybe yall would of had some different players.
Thanks.
Does Allridge from Portland get some love?
I like Steph Curry and Monta to.
Youngfed aka “The Best” aka “Yeah those are your ankles I just broke” aka “Im ya Huckleberry”
The List:
1.) Kobe
2.) Howard
3.) D-Rose
4.) Blake Griffin
5.) D-Wade
Nuff Said!!!
Hey Jack, J.J. is my favorite player…….for me to POOP ON!!!!
@Kevin
PS: Iverson is not playing.
This is a current and not all time favorites list.
@ Pat Kennedy.
“Kevin Durant is one of the best players in all of Sports”?
Really? Not yet!
Can we calm down the hype machine? I would never tell you who to like Pat. But can we let Durant let this year play out after shooting 35% during last years playoffs against LA and OKC having kind of a rocky start this year with higher expectations?
My fav 5, for what it’s worth:
1. Kobe
2. LeBron
3. Wade
4. Carmelo
5. D-Will
hey the cook
u must be talking about regular season smooth with joe johnson right?
austin
tmac crossed that line a couple of seasons ago.
control
the situation is awesome bro comon.
“are named manu” lol
bang out
people should start using first names with curry i was scared for a moment there i thought u meant eddie curry.
like the scola love here shit i can still imagine him in black and silver.
sac
comon gasol is not soft he was arguably the mvp of the finals vs the celts how can u say thats soft?? now compared to his brother most centers and pfs are soft so that isnt kinda fair.
top 5
manu duh
nash
griffin
blair
td
alltime
the admiral
manu
pippen
bird
reggie tied with brent barry
@control
Now we are getting somewhere, good stuff. KG’s passion for the game definitely takes him to places of intensity and behavior that yes, most people do not display. And while he does instigate some situations I don’t think it is because he is a bad guy. While I do not know him personally it is pretty obvious that he cares greatly about his teammates, winning and has a respect for the game and those that paved the way before him. He conducts himself properly when dealing with the media and has not done anything that we know of to tarnish his name off the court.
As far as my view on the world in comparison to how I view KG as an athlete, one really has nothing to do with the other. Bad language on the court has been happening for decades involving some of the all time greats so I can’t really criticize it, I guess that’s why they call it trash talking.
To bad you are so negative on EVERYONE from New York, there are many great people here.
I enjoy debating, especially when both sides are both passionate and knowledgeable on the subject.
Here is a question to think about regarding KG: Does the fact that he has gotten more media coverage as a Celtic because they have been one of the top teams put his intensity and behavior in the spotlight in a more negative fashion than when he was in Minnesota and rarely in the national spotlight compared to the last three years?
Favorites: Deron Williams, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin, Kevin Love, LeBron, Andrew Bogut, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, OJ Mayo
Dislike: Kobe, KG, Derrick Rose, Baron Davis
ENEW
You could be right that he isn’t instigating those situations because he is a “bad guy”, but you can also be a “good guy” and still act like a dick. Has there ever been a player who consistently goes after people who he has a pretty big size advantage over, but will always back down from someone who isn’t a foot smaller than him? He’s always confrontational with people who he sees himself having a size advantage against. This is basketball, so it’s not like there is going to be a real fight or anything…so why the tough guy act against lil’ guys (by NBA standards)?
The media coverage question is a good point, because Boston does get at least 100x more media coverage than Minny ever did. KG DID win an MVP though, which does take considerable media exposure, so he was in the spotlight quite a bit. The weird thing is though, KG never acted like a supreme dick until AFTER the Celts won the championship in 2008. I admired the guy when he played in Minny, the way he went to battle every single night without complaint even though the management was dicking around and not building him a good team. The way he never demanded a trade, though there were at least 3-4 years where media was saying that he SHOULD demand a trade.
He did it the right way in Minny, but then he won a championship and everything changed. Guy just started crossing the line into douchebaggary. Maybe hanging around Rondo rubbed off on him or something, but his entire personality turned rancid. The whole Boston team’s did, suddenly they are talking like they are the best basketball players in the world, no one can touch them, they are invincible, etc. I can understand them being the champs, etc…but I didn’t see the Spurs, Pistons or Lakers acting like that when they got their chips. Watch the videos of NBA confrontations each year after 2008, 60-70% of them involved the Celtics. They just completely started acting like pricks…and to be honest, I was cheering for them in 2008 and LOVED seeing KG get that ring he deserved, but since then I’ve completely changed my mind about the entire organization.
I went from being if not a fan, then a supporter of the Celtics, to being a person who just despises how they act now. It’s the contrast between how I felt before, and how I feel now that makes it more intense. Throw in me being bored at work, and how much jocking there is for the Celts (specially Rondo) and it just means I’m going to talk me some shit.
As for New York…I’ve a lot of time there. The first reason I dislike that place is superficial and I’ll admit it: I hate the way most the people there talk. Other than southern hicks, it’s the stupidest sounding shit I’ve ever heard. The MAIN reason I dislike New York isn’t superficial: Everyone in New York, from the media, to the big cat wall street fucks, to the street sweeping flunkies, to the stank pussy selling hoes in that city all think they are the BEST in the world. EVERYONE in that city has the attitude that New York is the center of the universe, and if you ain’t New York, you ain’t shit. They are SOOOO condescending to anything outside of New York that it is disgusting. Even shows and movies about the stupid place have that attitude, like Sex in the City (I understand I mentioned Sex in the City on this…I WAS married so I had to make some sacrifices), etc. Is it a good enough reason to “hate” on NY? Sure, why not? I’ve “hated” on people for much less than where they were from ;)
@ Ali
Very well written with overzealous hyperbole.
Not to sure Kevin Durant had such a great series against the lakers though. Didn’t he shoot 35%, have high turnovers, brick at lot of god awful bad shots off the backboard and had little assist?
KD is/will be a great player. But let’s not give him stuff yet that he actually haven’t achieved.
Remember Hakeem Olajuwon led his team to the NBA finals during his second season, beating the 86 Lakers (who had been to the finals the past 7 seasons in a row) and meeting the all time great 86 Boston Celtic team.
And didn’t Dwayne Wade win a title during his third season and went nuts in the finals series? KD is young. But he hasn’t done what those two guys have done at a young age, as far as performance and playoff success.
On Lebron James.
Lebron has neither the hang time or body control of DR. J or the Hops of Dominique Wilkens. He also doesn’t play anything like Jordan. He may score like Jordan. But he’s more Magic, then Jordan.
Also, how can Lebron be the best young player in NBA history, when Magic Johnson won a championship as a Rookie, and Played Center to lead his team to a title, scoring 40+ points to boot (revolutionizing basketball by being a 6’9″, 240lb legitimate point guard)?
Also see above two guys (which can be argued). But Lebron best young player over Magic?
Come on guys! Too much to read. I’m out for now.
Kobe
Paul
T Evans
K.G.
Rondo
most hated
Nash
Kevin Martin
Amare
B. Easy…lol
Mike Miller
sac
4 finals in a row
81 i think it was your rockets again vs boston
@Ian.
Thanks.
Good memory (“Your Rockets”) from our Hakeem/T.Duncan post. Lol.
It’s funny, I saw some show the other day, that had said when the Rockets beat the Lakers in that series, the lakers had went to the finals 8 yrs in a row (and I thought that was suspect), so I said 7 in a row and still was wrong? Lol.
Thanks again.
@Ian.
Hey! You bring up some good points. Gasol definitely did his thing. I have this to offer though.
I’m know it’s been bandied about a lot; but if Perkins would of played against the Lakers, I’m not so sure Gasol would of been very happy not having Bynum (Though Wallace probably roughed him up a little) to play with. That’s why the Lakers lost the first time in 2008. He couldn’t deal with the physicality of Boston.
But I hear ya!
@Casey Mack
If Kevin Garnett “revolutionized the game by being 6’11” (he’s really 7 Ft, just doesn’t like to list himself that way), having a handle and jumping straight from high school to the pros; then what does that Make 7’4″ face up Power Forward, Ralph Sampson in 1984 (playing with Hakeem) and 6’10 high schooler Moses Malone, who went straight from high school to the pros in 1974 do? Shoot! And Malone wasn’t even the first to do it. He was the 5th.
So was Garnett really a revolution, progression, addition or just a variation?
I know you guys work hard to express your thoughts then Wise asses like me got to point out stuff or give my opinions. Lol.
Thanks for your opinions.
@Casey Mack
Sorry! I should of asked/said above “So was Garnett really a revolution, progression, addition, re-occurrence or variation to you?
@ S.A.C.
just checking in on the debate. love it. i’m on the run right now, but look out for my response soon.
1. Kobe
2. Melo
3. Brandon Jennings
4. Amar’e
5. Fisher/Odom/Artest/Pau
@Ali
Ali, you are a GREAT WRITER (Tried to tell you that before on your Shamgod piece). But unfortunately it did’t go through, and I was too lazy to re-write it). Lol.
Take your time. I look forward to your opinion/response. I’m sure you’ll be watching Bulls vs Boston, LA Clip vs Denver, etc. tonight.
Enjoy!
only TWO people put Wade on their list!?! Not to mention one of them was by default…wat’s good DIME, no love for the Flash!?! Anyways, my favorite 5 are:
1)Dwyane Wade
(self explanantory)
2)Derrick Rose
(a reincarnation of Wade if you will but has more of a PG game compared to Wade who’s more of a SG)
3)Tyreke Evans
(handles are insane and can will get better at doing it all)
4)Chris Paul
(the definition of a PG, i love his competitiveness and speed)
5)Baron Davis
(i love his game, when he’s motivated of course)
5a)Steph Curry
(that shot and his PG skills r just ridiculous)
5b) Ray Allen
(best. pure shooter. ever.)
couple things:
AP: where is OJ? You are cut off
2nd: I figured Newman would have Kobe Bean at #1 and Gasol at 2…he loves those guys lol
My Fav 5:
1. Dwyane Wade
2. Brandon Roy
3. Deron Williams
4. Rajon Rondo
5. Tim Duncan
Honorable Mention: Chris Paul, Tony Parker, Derrick Rose, Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Pierce, Russell Westbrook
sac
well u didnt say but i cant imagine u been fan for another team ha. well at least they have in common being the only two stars two win a chip without another allstar 94 and 03 or that i can remember.
now if perkins plays yeah i most def think they win the series not because of his d on gasol but because the celts couldnt get a rebound when it counted. gasol doesnt like to get banged up his game is not a power game but i dont think that makes him soft cuz he gets the job done now if the man disappeared or something and the lakers had lost the three finals because of him thats a diff story. i just really really doubt u can make 3 straight finals and win 2 with a soft player as your second best man. many people pick him as the best pf right now in the league and hey who knows they might be right.
most hated
the machine
shaq
k malone
garnett
kobe and fisher
Kobe
CP3
Artest/LBJ
Pau Gasol
Dwight.
@Ian.
I’m a Miami fan now. I also like Boston.
I never liked my local team growing up. They sucked.
When I was very young I liked Dr. J and the 76’s, Then Hakeem and the Rockets, then Dwayne Wade and the Heat. And now I’m digging the Celtics and Rondo to.
And except for Dr. J, I started liking all those players because of how they played during the playoffs (of course I saw those games with my own eyes).
Dr. J was just a legend that we all heard of, emulated and wanted to be on the court around my very early youth (I was precocious).