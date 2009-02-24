My Basketball Story: Candice Wiggins

Over on BallersNetwork.com, Candice Wiggins shared her basketball story from growing up in San Diego, to her career at Stanford, and the 24 hours from Final Four to Draft to Minnesota. As one of only seven people to have been a four-time All-American in NCAA history, Wiggins is one of the most accomplished basketball players out there.

